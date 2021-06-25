How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Dawn Foster & Kage Spatz

Never lose sight of that thing that excites you. If you can hang on tight to that one thing, whenever it comes around to you, it’ll reignite that spark that excites you, and you’ll be able to overcome burnout.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Dawn Foster.

Dawn Foster is a marketing strategist, brand guru, and owner of D. Foster Marketing. Having worked with budgets that range from non-existent to multi-million dollars and everywhere in between, her experience, creativity, and analytical skills are helping solopreneurs, C-Suite operations, e-commerce, and online retailers create original branding and marketing strategies that are exceeding revenue goals and standing out from their competitors.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

It wasn’t funny at the time, but it definitely taught me a lesson, for sure. It was the holiday season, and the creative team I was a part of was working on all the things. Everyone headed down, long hours, barely hanging on, but we were hitting our deadlines.

We were submitting final print files for newspaper inserts that were being printed across Canada, 18 different versions, English and French. Our account manager let us know that the sizing was incorrect. I was the one that miscommunicated the file specs. I had to deliver the message and let my team know what my error was. My team of designers, art directors, copywriters, all ended up staying even later to resize, redesign, re-edit, etc. It was horrible having to tell my team that I’d basically created more work for them when everyone was already tired and stretched thin.

I learned two things from that experience. One: double-check the specs.

The second thing I learned was how critical it was to work with a real team. People that are committed, step up when it’s time to get things done, where you’re all in it together. Even though it was definitely not pleasant, having to tell my team my misstep, they handled it flawlessly. Everyone stepped up and pitched in, to fix the problem.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes, I definitely know what my tipping point was. There was a job that I had that really catapulted my career because of the amount of experience I received while there. I took a job as a Marketing Manager for a company, and at the time, I was still primarily a designer, with an entry-level understanding of strategy and budgeting. The company had a marketing team of 3, and my VP of Marketing was only in the office two days a week. That left me the opportunity to run the show. The company was a start-up, which meant that I was responsible for everything that had the company’s logo on it. In addition to that, when something needed to get done, and no one could clearly identify which department it fell under, I stepped up to get the experience.

I probably received about 5 years of experience compressed into one and a half years because of that opportunity. What did I do differently? I was being strategic about what I needed to learn, the experience I needed to add to my resume, and I made those things happen for me. There was so much opportunity there, I would have been a fool to sit back and let it pass me by.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Absolutely! There are three people. The first one was a boss that I had early in my career. He was able to see something in me that I hadn’t yet identified and trusted me with planning and process. That was the door that opened that helped me take the first step in getting to where I am today.

The second two were the old colleagues that ultimately became my first clients as a full-time business owner. They were growing their business and needed to bring on a marketing consultant, but the catch was, they wanted to be my priority, so I resigned from my corporate job. Walking away with clients ready to go and signed, that’s a blessing.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Never lose sight of that thing that excites you. If you can hang on tight to that one thing, whenever it comes around to you, it’ll reignite that spark that excites you, and you’ll be able to overcome burnout.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Have a mentor or a sponsor — I’ve had a great career, but I probably could have gotten farther faster, had I had a mentor or sponsor. At this point in my life, I can look back and see the value in it that I missed out on. Don’t underestimate your value — Years of experience doesn’t always equate to value. If it doesn’t make you feel good, make it better — Being in a corporate space sometimes results in a lot of stress. Work and success doesn’t have to equal stress and compromising who you are and your quality of life. The first time you experience something that doesn’t sit well is the learning experience. It’s up to you to do better, or something different the next time. Have a plan, but know how to be nimble — You’ve gotta stay on your toes. Things change, and if you aren’t able to change along with it, you won’t get very far. Have fun — I’ve said this before, but I’m so grateful to love what I do. This industry is always changing, and if you don’t love it, you won’t make it.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I’ve been asked this question before, and honestly, I have no clue what the future holds. 15 years ago, I wouldn’t have predicted that we’d be where we are today. Consumers continue to evolve, our demands change, technology changes, and we continue to innovate. What holds our attention now won’t hold our attention in 5, 3, or even 6 months from now. There is always something new, which is exciting. One of the things I love about being a marketer is that things are always changing.

One more question before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My answer, before I let overthinking cripple me from giving an answer, would have to do with the relationship between education and opportunity. I think that the two are intertwined, and have a significant impact on the type of life you get to live.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!