How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Daniel DiGriz of MadPipe & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Daniel DiGriz.

Daniel DiGriz operates MadPipe, a marketing agency that implements marketing end to end, provides clients with a marketing director or CMO as needed, and takes on temporary marketing projects like a campaign or a website. His passion is working with organizations in any industry that have a vision for making the world better and a powerful untold story to tell.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, the mistakes! They’re the seasoning that gives flavor to our accomplishments. They’re a core element in all our brand stories. You know, Patagonia is possibly the most successful firm of all time in cultivating a dedicated, loyal, enthusiastic audience. But they got too ‘big’ — not in size, but in culture. This is part of their public narrative. They started losing touch with their base, so they cut their staff heavily and moved back into the original barn where they started, to reconnect with their roots. It was one of the best decisions they ever made. It wasn’t for cost savings, but to stay passionate about the aspirations that initially guided them. Mistakes are powerful, if we learn from and correct them. I’ve made those mistakes…

The biggest one was assuming someone else had the answers. I read everything I could get my hands on, if it related to marketing. I tried to reconcile all the differences of opinion and build some master body of knowledge and perspective, until I finally realized everyone is inventing the answers, and it’s all an experiment. What beats that is experience, perspective, and attitude. Every bit of marketing advice out there is conditioned by context, by the specifics of a given company story, and by the end-user or client we’re going after. That person has a voice in the process as well. What’s funny about that? Well, I wrote a book called “All Marketing is Dead.” As you can imagine, it was quite brief.

Essentially, I made the point that by the time any marketing advice is out there for you and me to consume, the market is already saturated with people doing whatever thing that is, and it’s approaching obsolescence. We’ve seen it all. You can Google and find various marketers saying, “SEO is dead”, “Banner ads are dead”, or some other marketing channel is belly-up. According to the Harvard Business Review, “Marketing is Dead.” I was thinking deeply about these things, and writing about it, and a client said to me, “Well if it’s all dead, why should I engage you? Just to tell me everything I do is obsolete?” I was so busy focused on staying current and heading off false solutions that I forgot the need to point the way — to truly lead. Leadership is about inspiring hope. It requires igniting the human capacity to aspire — to see the better pastures over the mountain, the better hunting grounds beyond the picket fence.

That was a huge lesson, which I’d distill down to this: Stop saying what you don’t want, and start describing what the thing you’re after looks like. Then reverse engineer what getting there looks like. Ignore the ostensibly impossible and live in what you can create that doesn’t yet exist. A short way to say it is ‘dwell in hope’. I had to learn that any of us, business leaders, marketers, human beings in general, must choose between stories. There’s the story of how the world is too risky and the obstacles too big to conquer, and if we try to live in that, we perish. We must choose the story of our success, and track backwards to what it looks like, nurturing the conditions that generate that success. I love that initial mistake. It’s been the best learning experience I’ve had.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Do what you love. Marketing is sort of an umbrella term that has a lot of moving parts. I don’t mean email marketing versus advertising or content. Find the intrinsic thing you want to spend your life on and, even if you don’t know how you’re going to do it yet, insist that your marketing practice begin to bend in that direction. For me, it’s storytelling and ecosystems. I look at my business to provide me the relationships and social interactions that some people prefer to come from nightclubs or sewing circles. That’s not going fill everyone with a daily dose of adrenalin punctuated with calm, contented reflection, by which I mean the things we need to stay motivated, engaged, and excited about our lives.

Maybe science is your thing, and you get really excited by seeing a strong, repeatable relationship between cause and effective. Every marketer has and must have some of that. Data is important. But we aren’t all equally passionate about it. If math and science do it for you, dig in. Start getting granular in a way you might have thought unnecessary in your current marketing practice. Run experiments for the joy of seeing minute changes your client might not even care about. Pursuing whatever puts the jazz in your jeans will make any marketer a better marketer. I dig media and education a lot. I grab a mic whenever possible and teach without even noticing. So, I look for opportunities to amp up clients’ marketing media and client education initiatives. You’re going to have something like that. What is it you wish you spent more time on in High School? Now’s your chance.

As someone who beat cancer, this time at least, in part thanks to Ezra and the world’s best surgeon — Nipa Gandhi over at Mount Sinai, I know this one important thing, even if you disagree with a lot of other things I’ve said: you CAN make a new start, even if you stay in the same industry. You can tear up your resume, your degree, your previous expectations, your list of personal ‘musts’ and ‘must nots’ and do what I think we have to do for clients. If we were to describe the ideal state, the one in which we have all that we want and are happy, setting aside the question of what’s possible, and work backwards to the next logical step, what would that look like? Most of us shooting for the stars would be happy landing on Venus, so don’t hold back. Find your joy with one eye, and line it up with your work in the other and go toward that alignment.

As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan?

Oh gosh, yes. The fundamental thing to keep in mind is that search engines define SEO as optimizing content to be more efficiently evaluated by the search engine. By contrast, SEO professionals tend to define it as some variation on gaming the system, which search engines are committed to preventing. So, it’s funny, but search engines and search engine professionals are frequently at odds.

Among the reasons search algorithms continually evolve is to self-correct to encourage the one and discourage the other. I think a lot of SEOs would hate me saying this, but it’s a bit like digital security. The reason security software needs updating constantly is someone is always finding a way to do something your computer manufacturer or website platform didn’t intend and doesn’t want to succeed. It’s a painful analogy, but not without some basis in the pitches you see a lot of SEO firms putting out there.

Knowing that, however, suggests an initial way forward, and I’ll state this as a rule. If you want to do well in Google, give Google what it wants. It’s counterintuitive to our fierce, independent nature, especially in the US perhaps. It also underscores the unacknowledged adversarial posture that exists between firms for whom search is a sales channel and the search engines that fulfill those search requests.

I think it’s helpful to re-contextualize that posture with the following maxim: Search engines are trying to help. They really are. I believe they slightly favor the end-user over the vendor, however, and that’s a good thing. It forces players in a given industry to up their game at better connecting with an audience and thereby raises the bar in each industry, which often (or perhaps enough of the time) lets those who stay focused on the end-user to rise. That can be hard to hear. Businesses will often say, “But I have a great website, and we’re a good company.” Yes, but that’s the baseline, not the answer.

Search is still a fundamental way we make decisions. Over 90% of B2B buying decisions begin with a search, and even more do a search before finalizing vendor selection. That is true even when a sales prospect is attributed to word of mouth or a referral. Ronald Reagan used to say about Soviet propaganda, “trust but verify”. Most of us want to be sure we’re making the correct decision even when trusted partners are encouraging it. We look not just at the vendor firm’s website but what other references to the firm exist in search.

So, there are a couple of things nearly any organization needs to focus on for search. One is showing up connected to the core things its prospective clientele is searching for, in roughly the form in which they’re searching.

When I worked B2B in the real estate software industry, I noticed an incredible number of our firm’s clients did well for searches for “buy a home” which is how real estate professionals talk, but not for “buy a house” which is how their clients searched. That’s not much of an issue anymore, since Google focused on improved semantic search back in 2012, but the principle is “know your end-user and channel their mindset”.

The other big thing is brand mentions (and links) are still hugely important. Even if we discounted the role of publicity, journalism, and partnerships in search algorithms (which few people do), a lot of search behavior revolves around exploring what a potential vendor has been up to, what other people are saying about it, and what their brand feels like. It’s why consumers read reviews in the B2C space, and why investors do a news search before putting a stake down on a stock symbol, even if they’ve heard great things about a firm from all their colleagues and friends.

A lot of SEO is sold under the rubric that there are almost 500 ranking factors, and it takes a specialist to understand them all. The premise is true, but what’s missing is the reality that a handful of those factors matter far, far more than all the others combined. That’s why some companies that make an SEO person cringe actually do pretty well in search.

Google is not trying to satisfy SEO people. It’s trying to help end-users connect with solutions they’ll end up liking, and companies (which might become advertising partners) accurately reach users who best fit their target profile. Give search engines what they want. That’s going to be relevant as long as search engines are still the home page for most web browsers.

One last bit: Even if search is not a major sales channel for a firm, it pays not to ignore it. There’s a saying in the Bible:

“More is given to whoever has much, less to whoever has little.”

It’s that way with search. It’s a moving target, and firms that do well in search will do better in search because they do well. More visitors who click, stay, and take an action will result in more visibility. A search presence that gets routinely skipped (ignored), or causes website visitors to skim, leave quickly, and go back to the search engine for something else, will decline in visibility. That’s pretty relevant for most firms.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Most marketers have the basics down, but within the basics, there are some less obvious rules of thumb I think are useful.

In mobile, watch text size and stick to the fat finger rule. If the text is too small for the average person to enjoy reading on a small phone, even if it’s readable, the mobile experience suffers, and that is likely to affect the client’s success with search for multiple reasons — not just Google’s mobile experience test.

That’s also true if buttons or links are too close together and can’t easily be selected without fat-fingering them. Where this gets overlooked a lot is navigation links in the header or footer, and with social icons. You’ll see these sites that work quite well, but the Privacy Policy link at the bottom is so small, you can barely click it without accidentally hitting the Terms of Service. You see a lot of social icons so small and close together that the user clicks LinkedIn and ends up on Twitter. That’s not a great experience if they’re trying to see who works at a firm and look at their executive profiles.

A big one is getting current on semantic SEO. It’s not actually very technical. One of the most common things I see is website pages and articles where the headlines options (headline 1, headline 2, headline 3) are regarded as style choices and don’t reflect a hierarchy of ideas. Search engines want to be able to parse a page effectively with a kind of artificial intelligence and glean from it what a human visitor might. Which ideas are the main ideas, and which are sub-ideas, and sub-sub-ideas? That’s what those headline options are for.

On your About page, is your section on Staff a main idea so this page should be analyzed as a kind of directory, or is “Staff” a sub-idea of “About this company”? If you’re just trying to ensure that some headlines are a certain size or color, ask your webmaster to apply a global style rule that makes them that way automatically based on the hierarchy. Treat headlines like an outline of your page, and you’re more likely for it to make sense to search engines and get served up for more relevant searches to end-users.

One more: check how any page or post you put out on desktop and mobile devices is likely to appear in search. A significant portion of marketing budgets often goes for organic content, which is great, but a lot of that value is lost if the title or link description are truncated in search results, or if they’re not compelling. Google any industry concept, and you’ll see examples of both.

Old school SEO did two things that are obsolete: crammed titles and descriptions with keywords and focus on character count. This is a mobile-first ecosystem. The actual point at which search titles and descriptions cut off are different for different devices. Don’t take your title or description all the way to the wall. Be succinct yet compelling. 70 characters is probably too long for titles, and 160 too long for descriptions. Aside from being cut off, focus on titles and descriptions that grab attention, hold interest, and make the end-user want to click.

If your stuff is eminently skippable, it will be skipped more often than not. In short, grab the user by the throat — gently.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

#1: It pays to align with the revenue generation side of the company. I find most marketing firms focus on likes, visits, and having a presence. I’m not denying those are important, but I think there’s a greater than ever push to figure out the value of marketing, how it plugs into bottom-line company revenue, and to produce results that cross the Rubicon from measurable to impactful.

Just because a thing has a number by it, doesn’t mean it would stand up well in an investor’s meeting. The number of new marketing channels isn’t keeping pace with the sales needs of the average company. We’re no longer enamored with social media, for one thing.

Blogging hasn’t been the panacea content marketers wanted it to be a decade ago. A lot of SEO hasn’t been sustainable. We’re at a crossroads best summarized as “put up or shut up” or at least “put up or stop giving me marketing advice”.

Part of what MadPipe does is provide an external marketing director. In that capacity, I serve as the external CMO for MarketSmiths, the content and copywriting firm. The CEO came to me when the company was relatively small. It was getting perhaps 80/20 small business clients to enterprise, and most of its clientele from referrals through networking organizations that consist of mostly small businesses. Jean Tang wanted to flip that around. They still work with some small businesses, but they wanted 80% of the work to be enterprise, and 80% of the clientele to come from search, alleviating the need for the exorbitant time devoted to networking meetings. My favorite thing about that is it’s a clear, revenue-focused goal. It’s measurable and achievable. We have certainly achieved it. The firm writes copy for the biggest brands on earth, as anyone can see from perusing their website. Referral is still an important funnel, but search accounts for the lion’s share and is involved even when there’s a referral.

My second favorite thing about it is Jean’s visionary approach. She didn’t structure the goal as “more revenue” which would have been fine if she had. She thought longer-term than that. It’s actually rare. Marketers hear a lot of requests to bring in more sales. Jean said, “I’ll get the revenue, you change who is talking to us and how they find us.” I found that exciting, and with due credit to a variety of efforts and partners involved on that team, I’m still extremely proud to be able to say it was a marketing effort fully aligned with the revenue goals of the firm.

#2: I think there’s a groundswell of firms figuring out how to enhance the emotional side of a company’s messaging. Customers have more choices than ever and are therefore more demanding of vendors — they often want, or enough of them do, more than just a firm who can fill an order or a need. They want to be enthused. They want the relationship to feel good.

I’d go farther and say they want it to feel fun or fresh or delightful. That’s not achieved through just better customer service or a better guarantee. It’s a mood, a vibe, an ethos that acknowledges the full humanity of a customer. Pulling traditional executives out of conventional thinking — that the vendor with the best price for the best product or service wins — and acknowledging the emotional content in a buying decision is, in my view, part of the work of 21st-century marketing.

I am a principal in another firm called Free Agent Source Inc. Imagine a consulting firm that delivers enterprise projects in the most obvious manner, with the project owner’s priorities as the driver, and without the “land and expand” baggage and outright malingering that’s come to typify the Big-4 consulting culture. We heard so many stories about project delays, vendors not being able to deliver, tacking on endless additional data gathering, adding ‘extras’ to the cast of paid consultants, and pushing out timelines with yet more PowerPoint presentations.

Yet those firms have no trouble getting clients. So, we had the conversation early on about “who keeps buying that stuff even after it’s obvious that it doesn’t work?” We quickly landed on the answer: it’s management executives who want to cover their assets (CYA), with someone to blame if the project doesn’t meet the company’s expectations. It’s people prioritizing career over company success. The company principals certainly hate it, but those contracts keep getting signed.

So, we created a vision of the executive who wants to get things done, without the baggage, who prioritizes achievement above all else. Reaching that executive is a different matter. We observed that most consulting sales collateral, including websites, are cerebral, left-brained, and appealing to company reputation. They say to the client what most marketers do: “Trust me, I know what I’m doing. Stake everything on our brand reputation.” They’re suits — buttoned up to the nines, leaving out the aspirations that drive the adventurous executive out to get things done. They don’t appeal to why most of us got into business in the first place.

We got into it for the same reason Paul Newman and Steve McQueen drove race cars and made racing movies. For the thrill of making a better machine, getting more performance out of it, and achieving personal goals and seeing them expressed in the form of a successful enterprise. Those ‘suits’ just keep putting out the same stale product, so we decided to lean the other way. We hired an artist. We hired more than one.

We made movies. We dumped all the stock art with scenes of smiling executives shaking hands. We got rid of the boring headlines. We dumped all the indirect, passive language. And we made the proposition that story, about an executive crossing the finish line to victory, not about relying on our logo, which we made shockingly small. The fun part, besides connecting with exactly our type of customer, as we planned, is periodically someone from the contingent of ‘suits’ will look at our website and gasp, recoiling in alarm.

We’re not for everyone. We’re only for the adventurous achievers in the corporate world. So, every time a ‘suit’ suggests we take out the badass emotional content, tie a Windsor knot and make our collateral buttoned-up, conventional, and safely focus on anything but outcomes, we chuckle and know we made the right decision.

#3: Selecting a mission, for firms that aren’t inherently mission-driven, is something a lot of companies find challenging, but which stands a much better chance of connecting with an audience than only putting more effort into what is increasingly commodity selling.

Most industries have more players than ever, more disruptors coming up in our rearview mirror, and up ahead are more rapidly changing customer preferences and economic cycles. What lasts when everything is changing is a vision focused on achieving a goal that makes other people want to climb on board and stay onboard.

This realization has driven a lot of firms to create artificial company missions, and that in turn has created a backlash from prospects who aren’t amused at the cynicism or opportunism that dilutes the idea of corporate responsibility for token efforts.

For every Patagonia, there’s a dozen firms that give .001% of every sale to a charity, which is admirable but can come off like a placeholder for a company emotional life. Perhaps more importantly, the trend has been widely misinterpreted. Often firms feel they need to connect to whatever is trending as a cause’ — the environment is a notable one.

Aside from the amount of greenwashing that goes on (our firm pollutes everything but look — we don’t use plastic bottles at our desks), a mission is only credible when it aligns with the core reason for being of that firm, it’s authentic interests, and its primary business function. It’s just as inspiring, and much more credible, for a firm like CTSI-Global to work on making the global supply chain more efficient, and to talk about why that matters, than for it to buy carbon offsets (which might be a good idea for a firm that actually owned trucks).

I do some work for a non-profit. It’s currently the only one I work with. That’s not accidental. Most nonprofits simply don’t adhere to the principles that make businesses successful, so they have a much harder time achieving their goals. I’m interested in achievement as the highest standard by which we measure success, even if what that looks like is user enthusiasm, loyalty, and evangelism through referrals.

The Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists (CHF) is a nonprofit with a three-part mission: to fill every aspect of the culture with art by ensuring a thriving art-business ecosystem, to equip creative professionals including fine artists with the same tools, training, and opportunities entrepreneurs like me might take for granted, and to connect all the sectors of a creative economy — commercial, municipal, creative, and professional to create a thriving ecosystem that collaborates effectively rather than struggles in silos. I dig those ideas. For practical purposes, it picked a starting place — the actual producers in the creative economy — the artists. In the corporate realm, that would be ‘operations’ (ops).

There’s another reason it started there, however. Most other nonprofits in that field don’t operate like a business and would never pick operations as the central component. The branding might say, ‘we serve artists’, but all too often the organization actually caters to people who benefit from the work of artist-entrepreneurs and in some cases even serve to keep them dependent rather than thriving on their own terms.

If an organization is going to teach others to operate like a business, it has to operate like a business, and that means the operational side of the industry, the production side, can’t take a backseat to added layers of management, middlemen, or theoretical contributors. If you want to build a better mine, you start with the miners. They produce the gold. The jewelers are important but require a solid mining industry to thrive.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

For PPC ads, I like Google as a baseline, because at some point in the buying decision, top of funnel or bottom, a search is more than ninety percent likely to affect the user’s decision-making process. It could be a company lookup (What is being said? What is the firm doing?) or it could be a vendor comparison or general search related to a problem the potential customer wants to solve. The chance to influence that decision-making process is too obvious to ignore. Beyond that, the platform choice varies depending on the goals of the firm.

If we’re trying to get information on what kinds of messages people respond to most enthusiastically, we might go with Facebook, simply because it’s affordable to use as a testing platform with nice granular results that correspond to user affectation. We know what they like, what they share, and what they comment upon, in what numbers compared to what they feel less strongly about. After all, that’s why the social platform was used so heavily (and controversially) during the last two election cycles. It’s essentially a giant data source. For B2C firms, it’s also a solid ad platform. I’ve attended events I encountered in a Facebook ad, and I’m not even a fan of the platform or personally a regular user. I deploy it from client firms.

I also like LinkedIn ads and Twitter ads in principle, but the challenges facing all ad platforms are:

1) the habit developed by most frequent users of these platforms of visually skipping over such ads. Most of us have trained ourselves almost inadvertently to recognize the things that typify most ads in our peripheral vision and direct our attention elsewhere. For ads to do well on those platforms, they really need to stand out, both in visual style and messaging.

2) There’s the problem of engaging the user at the right time while in the right mindset. The curve is going to show more users looking at lunchtime and after 5pm local time, than most other times. That’s not an all-or-nothing proposition. If our particular target user profile is active in significant numbers throughout the day, we can’t just use a single rule of thumb. We learn this by testing, which takes time and some money. That’s true of Google ads and other platforms as well.

But the question arises: can we reach our target audience consistently at a time when they can both focus on our proposition and are in the right mindset to do so? There’s no absolute answer to that, but the key insight is that the question should shape the content of the ad messages. If you’re getting your audience when they’re in a mood to have fun, then have something fun to offer them. Don’t just hit them with the standard sales pitch. If they’re in a mode to achieve something specific, like get business insights from LinkedIn, solve problems, or connect, give them that opportunity, in a package that gets their visual attention.

Outbrain or Taboola are endlessly fascinating. I click on those ads, even when I know it’s serving up some paid advertorial. For those that don’t know, those ads appear at the bottom of the content, like articles on Wall Street Journal or MSN as suggested additional content, and usually point back to an article on an advertiser’s blog or a paid advertorial on a landing page or some other instance of an advertising story. If the article really has my interest, I’m more receptive to hanging out there a while in the afterglow, and I might actually respond to something like Square taking a majority stake in a streaming service, which leads me over to MarketWatch, which might offer me investor insights for a price.

You can tell when the content is not well-thought-out, and it gets abandoned quickly. You can also see when the Marketing team has drunk old content marketing the Kool-Aide which buries any indication that the authors are selling something. Those articles get hits if that’s what they’re measuring, but I wonder if they result in revenue.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would target every C-suite leader of every firm and their command hierarchy down to the VP level which includes future C-suite leaders and ask them to think about why they initially went into business or their industry, what they still want that inspires them, what gets them excited, and then ask them to bend their business focus to that end.

I think business has incredible power to serve humanity, and it doesn’t have to be some grandiose bid for solving all the hotbed issues or fixing every social problem.

When Elon Musk asked, “Why can’t we have a bullet train that circles the US in under an hour? Why can’t we solve the problem of mass transportation as well as build more sustainable cars? Why can’t we go to Mars soon instead of in 500 years like people are saying?” that’s what I mean.

If Josh over at CTSI-Global can ask, “Why can’t we make the global supply chain a smoother, more efficient operation with less friction,” and he has the gumption to go after it on behalf of the firm, how is that so different than people in the field of vaccine delivery, people solving draught problems in Africa, people inventing technology that lets dissidents in totalitarian countries collaborate?

We might say one saves lives, the other is just business. I’d say all the research suggests that equipping people with more options to pursue their aspirations, dreams, and interests — removing obstacles to them prospering financially and emotionally — creates the most good for the most people, prevents conflict, reduces crime, staves off madness, and lowers toxicity in all levels of human relationships.

The plain truth is business is an aggregator of that potential — at least business the way it works when from the founders to the people who grease the wheels, we’re each driven by our intrinsic capacity for joy, fulfillment, and satisfaction.

One more before we go: What quote would you say has inspired you the most in your life or career?

It’s a line from the film “The Edge” with Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin, Elle Macpherson, Harold Perrineau, and Bart the Bear. Eight words:

“What one man can do, another can do.”

It sounds easy to refute: can I dance like Baryshnikov, play guitar like Tony Iommi, win races like Steve McQueen did, or even make an omelet as fine as Brooklyn chef Matthew Hamilton? Well, not so fast. I don’t have the dancer’s physique, the guitarist’s hands, or the racer’s daredevil DNA, and I hate cooking, but Timothy Ferris (The 4-Hour Work Week) won a gold medal for kickboxing. Granted, he researched the rules, found a loophole, and took a shortcut, but nobody said he couldn’t, and he was satisfied. So, I think, if I want something, and put my all into it, I can have it, and it would be foolish to bet against that.

I recently kicked the crap out of cancer and walked away with nothing but a couple of knife wounds, so at the midpoint in my life, I’m pursuing up all kinds of things I still intend to fulfill. What gets me through the tough challenges, so I build calluses rather than quit (I’m coming for you Tony Iommi), is remembering that koan. I have achieved many hard things that way, finding in that attitude the courage and stamina not to quit. There’s a related proverb: “The constant gentle pressure of a tongue can break bone.” If a thing can be done, we can do it, if we choose.

Thank you for sharing your inspirational story and countless valuable insights with us today!