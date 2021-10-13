How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Dan Rothfeld & Kage Spatz

Every person puts on a sock and a sock, and a shoe and a shoe, no matter their title. Lastly, work life balance is definitely a focus and that is an art not a science.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Dan Rothfeld.

Rothfeld first made a name for himself in the business world at Spherion and also by helping lead Choice Hotels International, a multi-brand hotel franchisor, to successful IPOs. Now, Rothfeld is at Mainland, where he hopes to leverage the agency’s unique content marketing strategy and technologies.

Thank you for doing this! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I started my career as a practicing attorney in commercial litigation. After your first year in law school, people take clerking positions at law firms, so likewise I went out and got a clerking position for the managing partner at a 100 attorney law firm.

My first day, his executive assistant welcomed me in the firm’s lobby and escorted me to the file room, which became my office. I was organizing my things when the intercom went off, asking me to come to the managing partner’s office. I opened the door and after shaking my hand and welcoming me, he handed me a case-file and said, draft me an answer to this complaint, develop a set of interrogatories, a request for production, a question list for two depositions, and research three points of law central to the case, and draft related pleadings for the motions. At that point, the partner stopped talking for about 20 seconds, so I took that as my cue to get up, leave his office and begin working on his requests.

When I stood to leave, he asked me where I was going and to sit back down — from there, we went through every active case he had, approximately 150 cases, in the same way. Three hours later, I had four or five legal pads full of “to-dos.” When I finally opened the door from his office, I locked eyes with his executive assistant. She asked me what was wrong and said I looked white as a ghost. I asked, “What’s an Answer? What are Interrogatories? What’s a motion?”

You don’t learn the practical business application of practicing law your first year of law school, you learn theory. Some people in that situation would have thrown their hands up, and froze. Others, after what was an initial shock, pick-up the baton, and are invigorated by the challenge of trailblazing and not knowing all the answers. Figure it out, and accomplish the goal.

The partner’s philosophy was you learn by doing, not by running for coffee or making copies, which was the experience most of my peers were having in their clerking experiences. This has helped me in many ways in scaling companies because in many ways you are trailblazing and figuring out the jig-saw puzzle of what it takes to grow teams and lead and build strong sustainable companies.

It would be great if there was a manual for everything you want or need to do personally and professionally, but you need to be proactive and figure things out on your own. This is a very important skill set, and it’s been invaluable for me, adopting this mindset in my management style with others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

First, my dad, who taught me how to be level-headed, “family first”, and not take everything so seriously. The second, Jim Murphy, the managing partner from the law firm I did my clerkship and mentioned earlier. He was a mentor to me. Much of the way I manage, build teams and scale companies is from what I learned from him. It was more of a “tough love” kind of approach.

He taught me to have high expectations of myself and others and if you’re going to do something, you might as well be amazing at it.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Make sure you develop a transparent relationship with your client base. Be a true partner, not a vendor. Be sure you are delivering on the promised relationship and expectations to that client. Be true to your corporate culture and develop and manage teams by being fair and equitable but also high-performance expectations.

Lastly, make sure that the relationships you develop with your client are mutually fulfilling. There are some clients out there that are just like personal relationships, just not a good fit.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Marketing is quickly heading to a technology focus allowing and requiring a much more targeted approach, with more personalization in campaigns and overall methodology.

Like I’ve said, brands don’t sell brands, people do — people want a connection and messaging that resonates with them specifically, which is why it’s important to explain what a product or business stands for.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Things aren’t always all fair You always hear about quick success and wealth, but there is such a small percentage of that actually happening. Success comes from a slow and steady grind that produces inertia and momentum. You have to be persistent and passionate about what it is you’re focused on accomplishing to succeed. You’ll never know how successful you can be if you never try.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have done a lot of work with Big Brothers Big Sisters. I’ve been on their board for over 20 years, speaking on behalf of the organization, as well as fundraising. Prior to that, I was a “Big.” I have also been a “Guardian Ad Litem” since law school. It’s where a court appoints you as a pro-bono advisor for at-risk or underprivileged children. You basically become their advocate in circumstances where their parents have run into legal issues themselves or are deceased with no other family to rely on.

I also mentor a number of C-level executives that are involved in startups. Half of the role is focused on business strategy and executional tactics. In many instances, you are mentoring someone that has a terrific business idea, but no previous business or leadership background. Aside from the business, it’s mentoring the executive, that it’s OK not to have all the answers because no one does. Every person puts on a sock and a sock, and a shoe and a shoe, no matter their title. Lastly, work-life balance is definitely a focus and that is an art not a science.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

