How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Damon Burton & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Damon Burton.

Damon Burton founded SEO National in 2007 and has gone on to write for Forbes, be published in Entrepreneur, BuzzFeed, and USA Weekly.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve certainly made mistakes along my entrepreneurial journey,, but I haven’t had any that stand out enough for me to remember.

Much of that fortune likely comes from me learning from the mistakes of others. Before starting my SEO company, I worked for a lot of successful entrepreneurs who were very brash, and that definitely lead to some of their success because they were willing to take bigger risks.

But with those bigger risks, when they did have mistakes, they were really high profile mistakes. I’ve seen business owners have huge lawsuits from the state, civil suits worth millions of dollars, lawsuits from the FTC, lawsuits from Oprah, and even some of them in prison. I like to think that I have good morals and definitely more than they guys breaking laws intentionally, but it really brought that concept home for me. The importance of morals over money. Sacrificing one for the other isn’t worth it.

I really learned the importance of values, team building, relationships, and building a circle of people that you use to support, and then in return they support you. I like to sleep at night, and money isn’t worth a bad reputation sacrificing a clean conscious.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

To avoid burnout, you have to define boundaries. For example, I set hard stops, writing about them in Forbes, that constant connectivity does not equal productivity.

When are you going to be dedicated to work?

When are you going to be dedicated to anything but work?

At SEO National, I don’t give my clients my cell phone number and our office phones shut off at five.

I don’t have Messenger installed on my phone to distract me. I also don’t have emails on my phone. So emails and Facebook messages can only be checked on a desktop. Even then, I have the automatic “receive emails” feature disabled because I don’t want the dings and the notifications. I only receive emails when I manually push the receive button, which is only once or twice a day. There’s nothing wrong with having these boundaries as long as you set expectations and advise your customers in advance.

Another thing that I like to do is what I call “day trips.” Being in Utah, there are no beaches, but San Diego is only about a 90-minute flight. I catch a 6:00 AM flight to San Diego and am on the beach by 8:00 AM. I’ll grab a coffee and just relax the first hour. After that, I’ll have brought my laptop and be productive, while still getting in some relaxation.

But I also don’t want to be away from my family. Yes, it’s a break, but if I’m away for too long it is going to have the opposite effect and will be stressful instead of stress relief. So I catch a 6:00 PM flight back the same day to get back to my wife and kids. Even though it’s only a couple of hours, that resets me for several weeks.

Like day trips for me, find the thing that is good for you, because we’re all different.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

I’ve never been one to say online marketing is a zero-sum game. A lot of other marketers say, “You need to do pay-per-click and not SEO.” Or even SEO’s saying “don’t do paid ads.” Look, if any of those are driving a return and are profitable, then do them all.

That being said, SEO will always be an important part of a marketing plan. The only way that SEO would go away is if Google went to a paid-only model. And I don’t think that’s ever going to happen, because that would devalue the credibility of their results. So SEO is going to be around for a long time.

What’s important to understand about the value of a website in any form of marketing, whether paid ads, SEO, social media, email, the goal in all of those is usually to drive traffic back to your website. For that reason, your website is usually a center-piece to any marketing strategy.

An advantage of SEO is that it can also indirectly help those other sales channels. For example, through the process of optimizing your website, you make sure it mobile-friendly, you make it load quickly, and those things help increase your ad relevance and decrease your cost-per-click.

Another incredible advantage to SEO is that once it kicks in you have a pretty solid safety net. Unlike paid ads where it’s an on-off switch and if you need to increase your sales or leads, you have to increase your budget. Or, in tough times when you need to decrease your budget, you then cut off your channel of sales.

Given the tough times, that coronavirus has brought to many businesses, SEO is in many ways more important now than ever. Because if you shut off your paid ads, bye-bye customers. But if you have good online visibility because of SEO, you’re still doing well. You don’t have to increase ad spend to get sales, nor do you have to decrease your budget to stay afloat. SEO provides a real good safety net of consistent sales and leads at any given time.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

What’s really important to understand is the SEO is totally different than it was 10 years ago. You need to get out of your mind the idea that if you just put your keyword over and over and over on your website and that you’ll then be able to rank on search engines. Doesn’t work anymore. In fact, you can over-optimize a website and do more harm than good.

There are a lot of free tools for people new to SEO can start with and tackle some things on your own. First place I’d check is if your website is quick loading. Google basically says, “customers don’t like slow websites so we don’t either.” Check out GTmetrix.com, a free page-speed tool. It will tell you exactly what you can improve to make your site load quicker.

Next, start showcasing your knowledge. The more that you can educate Google that you are an expert at what you do or what you offer, then the more that Google is going to show your website higher in the rankings. Why? Because they want to return the best results, the more authoritative results because that makes them look good. The more that you can make Google look good, the better it’s going to help you.

“Great, Damon. What do I write about?”

An excellent, free resource is AnswerThePublic.com. Type in a word, let’s say “shoes.” Answer The Public will reply with the “who, what, when, where, and why” of shoes. These are the questions that your customers are already asking search engines, perfectly manicured for you by Answer The Public.

Create content that answers these questions and that showcases your knowledge. This will help bring leads to your website to expose them to what you offer.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Three non-intuitive marketing strategies that come to mind are:

Take a loss. Give away the farm. Be patient.

What I mean by taking a loss, and this kind of goes into the next one, give away the farm, depends on what your industry is in. Sometimes it makes sense to say “no” to a customer now to bring a better contract or working relationship later.

The better product you can deliver, the better customers you begin to attract. Because once you get into a certain bubble of working with successful people, then they’re going to say, “Hey, here’s my other successful friend.” You slowly build up a network of good working relationships, but you have to get your foot in the door first.

Start by taking a loss, maybe doing some work for free or cheap to get in front of your ideal audience. I often argue against discounting your services, but that’s more once you’ve established a customer base. But if you’re new to whatever industry you’re in or trying to establish yourself, then you need to build up a network of clients.

One of the most effective marketing strategies that I’ve done, even having an established agency, is “giving away the farm.” I give away free SEO advice nearly daily on social media.

The more that you can showcase your expertise, the more people build trust with you. People want to buy from someone they trust. Your customers may pay for a company, but they buy from you, a person.

The more that you continually give free advice, solving other people’s problems along the way, helping without expecting anything in return, the more you’re going to build your audience.

You may be asking, “Why would I give away advice for free? What if they take it and run?”

Good! Because then you helped somebody. The worst that can happen is that you helped somebody.

Worst case scenario?. Maybe they don’t buy from you now, but there’s a good chance they buy it later. Or maybe they know somebody that does need to buy from you now and they refer them to you. Not too shabby.

The better scenario? They do buy.

You are planting seeds and so growing your network this way may take time. But it is going to continue to deliver results consistently in the long run. Just remember to not lose sight of your long-term goals. Don’t start cutting corners. Continue to build your expertise and be patient.

As a professional marketer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If everybody went out and helped online or in real life in their area of expertise, and everybody’s offering something, then everybody’s giving back to the world.

Everybody has some sort of experience that they’re good at. You are an expert at something, right? So if you can get out there and showcase that expertise, then you can bring a lot of good to the world.

There’s a phrase called “imposter syndrome” where people ask themselves questions like, “am I really good enough to share this with other people?” Understandably, that can bring hesitation, because you feel like an imposter. Like you’re not good enough. “Why would anybody listen to me?” Because there’s somebody out there that needs exactly what you have to offer.

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!