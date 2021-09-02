How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Chris Juneau & Kage Spatz

Even the smallest companies can reach the masses and try to punch above their weight class and break through the noise.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Chris Juneau.

Chris joined Oversight as CMO in 2021, bringing more than 19 years of deep industry expertise and proven leadership at SAP Concur. Juneau most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of SAP Concur and held various executive roles throughout his career with the company, including chief of staff for the president and senior VP of Global Cloud Strategic Programs.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Back when I worked at the mining company, we acquired a chemicals company. I invented what I believed to be a relatively ingenious portmanteau to describe and market our new combined services: “Chemin,” or chemicals and minerals, together in one place.

Needless to say, Chemin was a colossal failure, and everyone referred to it as though we were some French company, serving up “chez-min.” We just totally got it wrong. The lesson? If things aren’t working, get back to the basics.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for my career came during my tenure leading marketing for SAP Concur when I learned to stop doing everything myself. Instead, I realized that my energy is best spent building and inspiring the most talented marketing team I can assemble. After all, my success as an individual leader in marketing is ultimately defined by the success of my team members, by the output of the whole department. So instead of trying to manage everything myself, I should scale my influence by hiring the best people I possibly can and give them room to do what they do best.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I owe much to the advisor and investor Elena Donio, who today serves as a board member at Twilio, and Databricks. I had previously come from primarily a manufacturing and mining background, but she allowed me to join her team at a little company called Concur back in 2001.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Just remember, first and foremost, be empathetic. Remember that you’re marketing to other people, to human beings.

Second, don’t grow tired of the great work that you do every day. So many people complete one goal and immediately start pushing for more that next day. Stop, breathe, and let your successes settle in and run their course.

Third, stay intellectually curious about your craft. Ask yourself what other people are doing that is unique and different and use your learning to inform your path.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

We’re so bombarded by images and messages across our devices at work, on the move and at home that we have become more cynical of, more resistant to, and less engaged with the advertisements we see.

As marketers, we must recognize that we engage with real-life human beings and talk to living, breathing people, not data points or analytics numbers. And so, we’re going to continue to shift from trying to sell our products to respect the person on the receiving end, educating them on the value of their sale to their life.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

If you have a college degree, that’s great, but college is merely a way to teach you how to think. Don’t let your degree limit you in terms of the possibilities of what you can do in your career. No matter your chosen field, don’t chase money. Instead, dive headfirst into your passions, and money will follow. Get (and stay) curious. You’ll become a better professional, and you’ll become a more well-rounded human being over time. Get outside your comfort zone. Being uncomfortable has made me, I think, a better marketer and a better leader. For example, go live internationally in a country where English is not widely spoken. You’ll see the world in a whole new light. Take risks and learn from the successes and failures. There’s a lot they never teach you, but you can learn for yourself when chancing it.

What books, podcasts, documentaries, or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I follow the works of Adam Grant, Simon Sinek, and Francis Frei quite closely.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Outside of business and marketing, my passion is music. If I can contribute to the movement to increase access for kids of all ages to learn how to play a musical instrument, I think it would probably be one of the greatest gifts I could give.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

