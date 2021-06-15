How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Chris Beninati & Kage Spatz

Relationship management-client experience is the force behind all marketing moving into 2021 and beyond.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Chris Beninati.

Chris Beninati is Heritage Financial Advisory Group’s Chief Relationship Manager. With an understanding of evolving audiences and platforms for consumer engagement and overall brand velocity, Chris also has a high level of literacy and the ability to create engaging communications to promote action. Outstanding interpersonal, presentation, and relationship-building skills with clients and as a team player. Works well under pressure and multitasks in order to achieve goals in tight deadlines.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

As the marketing manager for a hospitality-marketing agency right out of college, I was naïve to how specific campaigns and initiatives work, misunderstanding the power of data, research, and testing. We had just launched a French bistro concept in the Flatiron District, and my objective was to build traction for the after-work bar crowd, a potentially profitable vertical for us. My strategy was a local push of businesses and patrons in our area. My initiative was to print branded drink tickets that could be distributed out, thinking many people would love a free drink at a new trendy place.

The problem was that with no clear call to action, education on the brand and menu, a lack of understanding of what this audience in this specific neighborhood liked or habitual did after work, it failed miserably. We saw no after-work traction, as we could measure it by how many patrons came in using the drink tickets. One of the key lessons was understanding our pricing model on drinks and food compared to the other neighborhood spots and specific programming likes/dislikes in place such as a happy hour. Once we understood the audience and location in more detail, we launched appropriate initiatives that worked and lasted for us.

A rough lesson for me as I had to explain the investment and lack of return to my bosses as the timing was a key ingredient toward our success. I learned to ask for help, start with research and information, make informed decisions, and communicate with the team before launching.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I’ve had many tipping points in my career as I am sure most everyone has. One of the key moments was when I was running my own experiential agency, pitching prospective clients, and consistently failing to win bids on major projects with the leading brands that I set out to work with from the beginning. My pitch went from “this is who my agency is and what we’ve done” to “this is how we help brands like yours as a strategic partner and creative resource”, things started to dramatically change.

Like most “tipping point” moments, it was not overly complicated but instead an obvious and necessary shift in my messaging and thought process on what it meant to be in a service business. Once I made that change, the conversations started to click and the business thrived.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

A special person for me is my first boss and CMO that I worked under, Daniel Koch. Daniel and his brother Derek were founders of the Dual Groupe, a successful hospitality-marketing agency with global clients, and creators of the famed Day & Night brunch.

Daniel was the first person to give me an opportunity out of college, really seeing my value, passion, and excitement to work for him and the brands that he was managing. The role I was thrown into was highly demanding because of the expectation from the client-side and internal agency objectives while managing so many projects at once. Daniel was gracious with his time and was a great teacher, giving me creative freedom to build new ideas, destroy them, then create again. Daniel and I would spend two hours every morning, brainstorming ideas to bring to the marketplace and excite our corporate and consumer clientele. We used this time to build a very strong bond and still to this day, Daniel is a big part of my life. I am very grateful to have worked beside him and call him my friend.

I think Apple’s iPad commercial with the voiceover of Robin Williams’ speech from the movie “Dead Poets Society” is one of the best of all time. The video shows Apple’s audiences, ranging from kids, to athletes, risk-takers, teachers, and so on, while listening to the powerful quotation of Walt Whitman’s poem. Emphasizing the line “the powerful play goes on and you may contribute a verse”. This ad is so aligned with Apple’s core values and the content itself really sticks out to me. I think all components of that ad campaign are represented by the lexicon in our culture, technology (Apple), creative tools (iPad), and individuality (customers). This ad works on all levels for me.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout is normal in every industry, especially within marketing departments and creative services. I would offer the advice to other marketers to carve out time for a big audacious project, personal or professional, that really stretches your imagination and gets you excited again about building something new from zero. This practice will act as an osmosis effect, inspiring a fresh outlook and ideas on your existing work projects and responsibilities.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

In my opinion, the future of marketing within the financial industry is relationship and content-based. I think more firms will spend more and more marketing dollars on talking to existing clients and adding value to each relationship to harvest a share of wallet and referral opportunities. Within that same strategy, content at scale, personalized to your audience will be mandatory as tech and platforms continue to evolve and integrate for a high-level client experience.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Patience — Understand where you are starting from and build each day to get better, but always have room for patience.

Education — Continue to learn about your industry, brand, marketplace, audience, old campaigns, play with new apps and technology, read more books, always get better.

Break Things — Realize speed is important and don’t worry about perfection, that doesn’t exist and it’s better to build and rebuild than never begin.

Audience — Become obsessed with your audience to the point where you are the audience.

Let Go — Collaborate with others that are better than you across various functions. Learn from them as much as you can about your own role and duties as a marketer.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I read a lot of books and watch a lot of videos from leaders in the marketing industry and the business world as I love to learn and apply. One of the most important books I am reading now is called “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. The lesson I am most obsessed with is “prioritizing systems over goals”. I applied this concept to my department as we have objectives but making more systems for ourselves allow us to focus on how to do the job the right way on a consistent basis, allowing the objectives to follow.

Other books I think are worth reading are “Jab Jab Jab Right Hook” by Gary Vaynerchuk for an introduction on social strategy. Also, “Play Bigger: How Pirates, Dreamers, and Innovators Create and Dominate Markets” written by a great group of CMO’s and VC guys from Silicon Valley This book outlines the new wave of structuring your business model to escape competition and provide new experiences to your audience, great tools for marketing heads and businesses of all sizes.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Start a campaign for everyone to pass on compliments to strangers in real life.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!