How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Chase Fisher & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Chase Fisher.

Chase Fisher is the founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear. The company was founded in 2012 after Fisher noticed the majority of people in his adopted hometown of San Diego all wore the same few pricey sunglasses brands. He saw an opportunity to disrupt the eyewear industry and the idea for Blenders was planted. Chase was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California and moved to San Diego to attend San Diego State University where he was a member of the surf team. He graduated in 2010 with a degree in communication and media studies and immediately went to work building Blenders.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Well, I had no money to start, so I borrowed 2k from my roommate, which I used to fund our first round of shades (300 pairs), register a trademark, buy biz cards, stickers, and a booth at SDSU’s Entrepreneur Fair. I brought all 300 pairs with me because I literally thought I’d sell all of them. Holy sh!t I couldn’t have been more wrong. I barely sold ten pairs and ran out of money on the very first day. Epic fail!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yeah, this business is not about home runs, it’s all about single small wins that accumulate to greater success. But one that stands out is when we decided to focus entirely on eCommerce and sell directly to consumers. That’s when everything started to fall into place. I remember being at our first trade show and our booth happened to be next to Under Armours. Their booth looked like a castle and probably cost a couple of hundred thousand dollars — I had a bedsheet with the Blenders logo on it, hung above my folding table. It was so humiliating. Right after that I went all-in on social media and we dedicated ourselves to leveraging these channels’ advertising and that’s when things started to gel.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

When you are working in an environment that has so many moving parts, with so many elements to consider — overseas manufacturing, safety, third-party logistics for the fulfillment, marketing — it’s HARD to not burn out because so many things need attention 24/7. If I didn’t have surfing, snowboarding, or boxing as my safety valves I don’t think I could function. So that’s my advice: Get an outdoor hobby. Seriously.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

I have been very vocal about the fact that Blenders would not be the brand it is today without help and guidance from dozens of people. I’m a firm believer that if you surround yourself with influential people you aspire to be, it will rub off on you. My best friends Paul & Griffin from Pura Vida started their company a few years before I started Blenders. I saw what they did and it was a huge inspiration for me. Sometimes you have to see your best friends do something before you to know what’s possible.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Blenders is actually a really interesting case study on this topic because we’re an eCommerce company but we don’t sell on Amazon or eBay — we sell directly to consumers through our own website. That said, another one of the biggest disruptors of all time, Facebook (and Instagram), has played a significant role in our success, but it’s also getting wildly expensive as a marketing channel.

Facebook/Instagram has made it possible for me to reach customers directly. There is no middle man at Blenders, per se. We design and manufacture our products and then sell directly to customers, and own that entire experience. Last year we did open our flagship retail outlet in San Diego — bucking the trend of being entirely online — but we are only selling our own products. As for the future of marketing, I envision eCommerce continuing to be customer experience that’s brand-driven where consumers can embrace, revel, and share.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Being a CEO requires you to know a little bit about every element of the business, from accounting and marketing to human resources. In the beginning, especially if you’re bootstrapped, you simply don’t have the resources to hire people to do everything that needs doing so you end up doing it all. On one hand, this gives you some idea of what every area of the business needs, but on the other it quickly becomes overwhelming. As you become successful it’s important to hire people to take on the responsibilities that are not your strongest skill set. It can be hard to let go, but doing so lets you focus on what you’re best at. Getting your first 100 customers will be the hardest journey of your life. When I say Blenders was built one customer at a time I am not exaggerating. You don’t have to be smart to be successful. Hard work outpaces any genius mind! Focus on winning one day at a time.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

For podcasts, I really like “Real AF” by Andy Frisella, which is a great blend of life and business topics. As for blogs, I love Shopify & Entrepreneur. I also work with John Robinson who is the “Backup CEO” and has been a great resource for me, as well as network with other founders in the space.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m tired of the fact of people living in an idealistic world and wishing things were a certain way when they just aren’t. So a movement to promote being a realist would be cool. Stop waiting for things to be ideal, and stop waiting for things to be “perfect.” Stop expecting the ideal. The real is messy, the real is chaos, the reality doesn’t make sense. It’s just the way it is.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!