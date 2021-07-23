How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Chad Frederick Gilbert of NP Digital & Kage Spatz

Don’t connect emotionally with the creative work you produce for others. Everyone has an opinion, and when working for clients, their opinion is the one that matters.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Chad Frederick Gilbert.

Chad Frederick Gilbert heads up the Content Production and Promotion teams at NP Digital. He has worked at agencies leading holistic digital marketing campaigns that moved the needle for brands like Adobe, Western Union, Citrix, T-Mobile, Qualcomm, and Kraft to name a few.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My interest in creative marketing and storytelling was ingrained in me at a young age. I loved telling stories and being in front of people — so much so that I got into acting and musical theatre, and that became my “sport” if you will. This creative outlet opened a lot of doors for me while growing up, and when the time came to go to college, I wanted to get involved with the business side of the entertainment industry.

Journalism and Public Relations seemed to be the perfect mix of creative, people-centric focus and while creating a narrative and story for others. I graduated from SDSU’s Journalism — PR college in 2011 and quickly started my career in Public Relations and Content Strategy.

I technically started my career at the age of eleven while doing professional youth theatre in Phoenix, AZ. His second professional career — after graduation from San Diego State University — was in Public Relations. Working for Broadway San Diego, I got a taste of local entertainment media relations while taping into the nostalgia of being on stage.

I also had a stint at a local San Diego PR agency which specialized in local restaurant and small-business PR. I learned a lot and was able to bring my media relations to the San Diego restaurant world.

The best decision I’ve made in my career is when I accepted a role at a digital marketing agency, Covario, to help build out its Digital Public Relations program. Covario was a rewarding experience and was acquired by iProspect in 2014 (part of Dentsu International). Being a part of a large acquisition taught me all about change management (how to do it and how not to do it). While I was not directly managing a team at the time, I learned a lot about the importance of transparent communication and leading with a sense of empathy and consistency — three leadership traits that happen to resonate with me.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Funniest marketing mistake….Hmmm, this is a tough one as marketing mistakes are typically not funny — more panic-inducing, especially when they happen early in your career.

One learning moment that comes to mind is when I started to implement Facebook ad spends. Multiple clients were managed under the agency profile I had access to, and I mistakenly shared/boosted a Facebook post on a brand’s page but the post was from another brand. In short, a trucking and transit company shared a post about ceramic collectibles for Mother’s Day. I was able to rectify the situation quickly, but it was a learning moment for sure.

When mistakes are made — funny or not — you must own it and then put a plan in to place to mitigate mistakes in the future. In this case, if you are doing work for multiple brands, be sure you are signed into the correct accounts and have the right permissions in place — and check again before hitting the “post” bottom.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

One tipping point for me is when I transitioned from a traditional Public Relations role to a Digital Marketing role at a new agency in 2012. Content Marketing as a whole was still a new force in the marketing industry and the various tactics/components were still being tested for success. I was able to incorporate the theory and principles of traditional PR efforts to the digital marketing landscape and helped define and scale a new line of service for my agency at the time.

During this time, I was selected to participate in Google Square’s Next Gen Leadership Program — a six-month course lead by Google to train the future digital leaders of tomorrow. I was one of a dozen finalists from around the world within the company network to participate in an intensive week-long onsite at Google’s London HQ to further hone in on my leadership and digital strategy skills.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Think of solutions to challenges whenever possible. If there is a feeling of burnout, address the challenges that are feeding into this feeling. Another tactic I find useful to avoid creative fatigue and/or burnout is to set time aside to brainstorm on the projects/campaigns you are working on, and always ask for others to join — there is nothing better than a fresh set of eyes to help uncover other paths to success.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I think the future of marketing will continue to focus on varied content formats to cut through the current saturated market (interactive content, augmented reality, one-of-a-kind illustrations). I also predict that big brands will continue to lean in on content production efforts that will build authority and awareness in their space — AKA more brands will jump on the publishing bandwagon.

Additionally, Data will be an important part of this as well — incorporating unique data in content pieces that provide real, meaningful value. At NP Digital, we strive to include unique data in each major content piece we create. Whether it be third-party data in the industry that we can put a client spin on — or polling a group of people within our target audience to ascertain new data to share — we see a bigger splash in terms of performance and ROI when useful data is front and center.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Below are three points that I live by and tell my team all the time:

It is okay to not know the answer to something at first ask, even if you think you should know it. If you are not 5 minutes early, you’re late. When presenting a large presentation or deck, be sure that the titles of the slides can stand alone and make sense by themselves. Fail fast and try again! It’s okay to make mistakes. Let’s be sure to learn from them and try something different next time. Don’t connect emotionally with the creative work you produce for others. Everyone has an opinion, and when working for clients, their opinion is the one that matters. It is never personal.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Neil Patel (of course), Ahrefs training series, eMarketer, Content Marketing Institute, and Content Curated to name a few.

For non-marketing podcasts, I am a fan of NPR (anything, really), and The New York Times.

For people managers, I highly suggest How to Be a Great Boss by Gino Wickman and René Boer — awesome tips and tricks that I revisit and implement with my team.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would center around mental health and well-being. Social media fasting, bringing mental health discussions to the forefront, and leading them with empathy and understanding — the world needs more of this, and I am going to do my part to spread this movement in some way, shape, or form…stay tuned.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

