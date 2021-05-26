How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Caroline Macdonald & Kage Spatz

I would love to find a way of reducing stress and angst in society as I think this creates a huge amount of negativity and destruction in people’s lives.

I'm talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Caroline Macdonald.

Caroline Macdonald is the Founder and CEO of guerrilla marketing agency, OggaDoon. Caroline founded OggaDoon as a way to deliver impactful marketing differently. Caroline specializes in unexpected creativity, strategic marcoms, spotting opportunities beyond the brief, engaging content.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

It must have been when I was working for a corporate company in their marketing department after a stint running a wine bar in London. I was very new to the role and was given the task of designing and printing 2,000 posters for one of the events we were running. Well, the designs turned out fantastically and I’d sent them to be printed. When I received the box of 2,000 posters, I opened it up to find right in the middle of the header, a crass typo of the word ‘shot’…

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Take some time away from the coal face. By taking time off you will have a clearer head for work and ultimately be more productive. Also, don’t be afraid to admit to what you’re not skilled at and fill that gap with an agency or new member of the team. Remember to consider the financial side of the business too so that marketing isn’t given the cold shoulder on budgets.

Oh, and always have your lunch break!

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Personalization, AI, machine learning, and mcommerce. It will be about connecting with customers who want to be found and will welcome your marketing because it’s exactly the sort of thing they will be interested in. The marketing will follow the customer across multiple touchpoints too.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

That you have to fight your corner a lot. As soon as a business hits hard times, they will knee jerk and fire the marketing team. I’ve witnessed this a lot when I worked in a corporate marketing team. That marketing qualifications are ok, but they aren’t necessarily useful in practice. Don’t be a slave to endless years of qualifications. That marketing isn’t just about advertising/ getting something in the press. Clients often measure results by this as it’s a common marketing misconception. That marketing is part of the engine room of any business. Those that understand this, have success far earlier on than those who don’t. I’ve worked with countless businesses and the ones who prioritize marketing have a much easier time pivoting business when the industry landscape changes quickly. That many people/businesses think they can do their own marketing because it’s easy. I’ve seen this a lot, particularly with engineering/tech founders who find it hard to communicate.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

For me, I find the best way to stay sharp is by speaking to other marketers. I watch some internet TV, and also read other online agency forums. But I’ve always found information from the horse’s mouth is the best.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement that makes people more relaxed. I would love to find a way of reducing stress and angst in society as I think this creates a huge amount of negativity and destruction in people’s lives.

