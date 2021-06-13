How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Carla King & Mary’s Gone Crackers

My movement would be something that created a bigger table with food for everyone. No one goes hungry; no one sits alone.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Carla King.

Carla King is the Sr. Marketing Manager at Mary’s Gone Crackers, Inc. Carla is a talented marketing leader with proven experience in brand development and marketing solutions. She is committed to always learning and working to advance team performance. She believes success lies with a balance of analytics and creative energy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Funniest is not exactly the word I would use, but in my first job at a consumer promotions agency, I was in charge of mass mailings (this is before email services were available). I prepared a mailing to 500+ recipients only to learn the names and addresses were mismatched. Fortunately, the error was caught prior to mailing; just a lot of envelopes and letters hitting the recycling bin. The re-do effort took two days. The lesson learned is check your work at least twice and ask others to check your work.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Take breaks when you feel yourself getting bored or disinterested. Take a walk, take a day(s) off do something adventurous. That could be a hike, camping, running, cooking, making a new friend, drawing/painting, etc. I believe this is more important now more than ever as we learn to live in a pandemic with “normal” in constant flux.

Great advice. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

At my career stage, there is not just one person. However, my first true professional mentor provided guidance and advice that I still put into play on a near-daily basis. He advised me to “always consider the lowest common denominator in every equation because the answer will always be wrong without it.” This keeps me focused on making sure the brand I represent does not exclude anyone. While our consumer base may be made up of a particular segment of the population, messaging should not be exclusive to them at the expense of others. One never knows where the next consumer trend comes from. Be open and inclusive.

In life, he always said, “This too shall pass.” Don’t count on the good times or the bad times lasting forever. Keep looking forward.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Marketing has definitely evolved. In order to connect with consumers, brands will need to provide value and/or something to which consumers relate. As we seek to improve ourselves and leave this planet a better place, brands need to do the same. Mary’s Gone Crackers starts with plant-based organic ingredients that are sustainably sourced. Our mission is to nourish the whole person in body and mind, to spread our love of food and fun through organic whole foods while making the world a better place. As we accomplish this mission, we will tell a story that resonates with people. In that which resonates, we make connections. Those connections will be shared on Facebook or Instagram or whatever is the next platform. That becomes key to our marketing.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

You don’t have to do it all; find helpers and allow them to help. Trying to do it all leads to burnout. Whether it’s work or home life, the load needs to be shared. In doing it all, you’re depriving your co-worker/partner(s) of a chance to learn/contribute or, worse, sending a message they aren’t trusted. It doesn’t have to be perfect; perfection is only one person’s view.

Something I think is perfect may not resonate with 5 other people. Seek collective input; viewpoints that differ from yours. Do the best you can. I love the Maya Angelou quote, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then do better.” Each day try to keep your eyes open to learn something new. When you learn, you get better and wiser. Don’t be afraid of failure. Failure can set you back, but it’s important to analyze why it happened. The analysis provides the lessons to apply to the next attempt. I like the philosophy of “Fail Often, Fail Fast, Fail Forward.” “Fail Often” means you are constantly pursuing the next great thing. “Fail Fast” encourages energy and strength to keep trying. “Fail Forward” means the lessons are being applied into the next effort. Trust yourself. You’ve put in the work and you’ve earned the right to be where you are. If you want others to value you, you have to show you value yourself.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

How I Built This Podcast — success comes through hard work, but also breakthroughs can come from unlikely sources — keep doing what you love

Brene Brown Unlocking Us — striving to be your best self filters to all aspects of life (personal, professional, etc.)

Dolly Parton’s America — provides a peek into other facets of life in this country, but also shows we are more alike than not

Experts on Experts — what drives other people, what can I learn and apply to my life

How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi — breaking out of a privileged view; what can I contribute to a more just and equitable society?

Free Solo documentary — being scared is okay, but conquering fear can lead to great accomplishments

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!