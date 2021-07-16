How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Callan Young & Kage Spatz

You hold the key to your success. No one else. If you truly believe that, the world is yours for the taking.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Callan Young.

Experity’s SVP of Marketing Callan Young refuses to be a follower, which has driven her success as a strategic marketing leader. She brings 12+ years of experience in the B2B hyper-growth software space helping companies align their go-to-market plans with their customers’ needs. Callan works hard to make herself, those she works with, and her customers better marketers and leaders.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first starting my career in marketing, I was in charge of getting the booth signage created and printed for an event. Of course, there ended up being a typo on one of our banners, because I had missed it in the editing process. The oversight was totally on me.

Thankfully, I had enough time during booth setup to get our team to update the artwork and get a new banner printed!

I learned that it takes less time to do it the right way the first time, instead of taking the time to fix it after the fact. I also learned that the people you work with will understand that these things happen as long as you own up to your mistakes, provide a solution that will solve it, and keep moving forward.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think I noticed a “tipping point” in my career when I was able to break down a successful blueprint for a campaign, or for any marketing activity of that matter. Once I developed a strong understanding of what made a marketing campaign successful, my prowess empowered me to not only build out my skill set as a well-rounded marketer but also, proving my capabilities this way helped to build trust with company leadership. I was able to show leaders that I could think holistically about what I was doing on the marketing front on a more strategic level by tying it to key business objectives.

Conveniently, I go further in-depth about how this skill really bolstered success in my career a few questions down, so keep reading!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I would like to thank the following people for helping make “me” possible: Heather Magee, Jeff Young, Star Bazell, Jennifer Reif, Maria Pergolino, Osvaldo Bianchi, Ana Pinczuk, Dave Sandhoefner, Matt Blosl, Sanjay Dholkia, Jim Scullion, and the list goes on and on…

My “Oscars” speech queue the music! I can’t name just one person who has had a signification impact on my career, and I would guess that some of the individuals listed above would be surprised to see their name on here.

I think that is kind of the point of the story. Our mentors, advocates, and coaches can take all shapes and forms. It doesn’t have to be one person, and they might not even realize you consider them a mentor. Find people in your network that challenge you in both positive and sometimes difficult ways. Embrace them to hold you accountable for becoming a more well-rounded leader in your career.

That’s why I am so thankful for all these people I mentioned above, with most of whom, I instantly had a great relationship and connection with. They were each able to really shape me, teach me, and help me hone my craft in different ways. However, not all mentorships begin so easily. With some, our business relationship was more complex, but they were able to challenge me in ways I hadn’t been challenged before which taught me to look at things from different perspectives and develop skills sets I never would’ve thought to. Sometimes it is the people who you instantly click, other times it is the people who come down on you the hardest — but either way, they’ve all inspired me and fueled my growth just the same.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The advice I would give, and what I say to at least one person every day is to be a kind human and be intentional about how you show up — always lead with positive intent.

When we are stressed, we can quickly forget to be kind and lead with positive intent. Set goals at the beginning of each week for the big things that you need to accomplish and layout a plan to be able to do that. Once you have your accomplishments tasked out, review your calendar daily to look at the upcoming day and set aside some time to prepare yourself for those conversations and initiatives.

This approach to intentional planning should hopefully empower you to be more organized and set yourself up to be a better partner for your teammates in your conversations and collaborations. It also allows you to plan breaks and pockets throughout your day to take those ever-important mental health breaks and go do something you love that does not involve working away at your desk.

I personally struggle with this from time to time, and it’s okay to say that — we need to normalize that this is okay to talk about in all aspects of our lives, including at work. It’s okay to take a break during the day to do something you love, it’s okay to speak up when you need a mental health day, it’s okay to work weird hours that sustain your ability to both work effectively and be happy.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Yes, as marketers, we now have new technology solutions and more ways to get in front of our audiences at our fingertips than ever before. However, if not used properly, these methods can just as easily turn off our buyers. I think it is all about how you leverage these new disruptive tools and platforms to be able to communicate with your buyers in a way that is still human and doesn’t overstep their boundaries or their comfort levels.

As marketers, we had an opportunity to “reset” during the pandemic, to step away from sales pitches, and to shift our focus onto how we can really help our target markets. By asking ourselves how we can help you and your industry stay afloat, how we can help you better serve your customers, how we can make your jobs easier- we were able to rotate back to solving for pain points and creating content that was helpful.

At the end of the day, our marketing initiatives should always lead with how you can help solve customer problems or fill a gap. If you can’t clearly articulate how you can help, stay away from all of the latest and greatest marketing tools because until you can really do that, you are probably just pushing your buyer further away by not clearly communicating your value to them. The future of marketing is an equal balance of both successful delivery and strategic messaging- one without the other does not work.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

The right work environment and the right people will make all the difference. Find work environments where they push the limits and follow best practices for what you want to learn to do. In all my jobs, I have used this as a key deciding factor in taking that role, and with every job, I have transitioned on to a role with more breadth based on those best practices that I learned. You own your career and your growth. People will only have as much confidence in you as you have in yourself. I have always known the next job that I wanted to have, and when presented with an opportunity to be able to learn something, I always volunteer myself to lead those initiatives. Patience and kindness are key. There are plenty of jerks in the world, and there is a 99% probability that you will work with one at some point in your career. Over my years I have come to realize that if you think someone is a jerk, chances are you aren’t alone in this feeling amongst colleagues. The problem will always weed itself out without your intervention, so keep your head down, focus on what you do best, and stay out of situations you cannot control. It may take a few years, but those who bring negativity into the workplace never last. Always lead with kindness. Google is your best friend. There were plenty of times early in my career where I didn’t know how to do something, such as knowing the best practices for promoting a webinar, and I still have these moments to this day where I don’t know how to do something, and that is okay. What you are hired to do is apply your skills and figure out how to get said project done, no one said googling something along the way wasn’t allowed. Save your money, every single paycheck. When you are in your 20s, retirement seems so far off. However, young professionals should start saving immediately. Even saving $100 a month through compounding interest that can quickly multiply over the years will help you retire. The nice thing about being in your 20s is you have a lot of time on your side, so don’t let it go to waste!

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I think that diversity in thought is key to constant growth and success, so we should try to not only surround ourselves with people who think like we do. I try to follow and pull from a diverse group of individuals with different perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds such as:

Cy Wakeman — Leaderships best practices and managing in hyper-growth organizations.

Seth Godin — Marketer, entrepreneur, and business leader.

Brene Brown — Courage over comfort, and the gifts of imperfection.

Kim Scott — Radical Candor author.

Darmesh Shah — Co-founder and CTO at HubSpot.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would continue to invest my time in inspiring young professionals. To any young person just starting out in their careers or pursuing their dreams — your potential is truly limitless. You hold the key to your success. No one else. If you truly believe that, the world is yours for the taking.

Thank you for sharing your insights with all of us today!