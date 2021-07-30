How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Bridget Brooks & Kage Spatz

We’re currently in the social content marketing phase, and there’s so much that’s happening within that.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Bridget Brooks.

Bridget Brooks is a former Facebook employee and Founder of the digital advertising agency, Valton Co. She specializes in helping businesses connect with their clients in the digital marketing space.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Not testing anything was one of the biggest mistakes I made earlier in my career. I thought I was very creative and I had tons of catchy ideas, that I didn’t need to test what my audience responded to.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

One of the biggest tipping points of my career, when I started to see success, was really defining my message and offer. Before that, I was running an ad agency that was only netting around 3 grand a month.

After getting into a coaching program that helped refine my offer and messaging, we started to hit close to at least 6 figures a month.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I wish I could name one person that I can attribute my success to, but there are several people who have helped me navigate through my career and helped me believe in myself when I couldn’t.

My mother is a huge cheerleader, my husband is a huge support system, and I have a wonderful circle of people around me that help me regain my bearings whenever I’m feeling down or off.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

My advice to other marketers would be to simply believe in themselves besides sticking to their strengths and building a team to help them in their endeavors.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I honestly see the future of marketing lean more towards audio content-based marketing. We’re currently in the social content marketing phase, and there’s so much that’s happening within that.

With the launches of Clubhouse and HotJar, I see this audio content marketing becoming more and more relevant.

What do you wish someone told you before you started?

Be true to myself. Usually, my gut instinct is dead-on, and I wish someone would’ve told me to follow my gut instinct at the beginning instead of playing it safe. Stand in my truth. I have so much knowledge to bring to the platform, and unfortunately, the impostor syndrome creeps in, knocks me down, and keeps me from playing small. If someone would’ve told me to stand in my truth from day one, I feel like my business would’ve launched faster. Make it all about the client. Sure you have great grand ideas, all of us can bring stuff to the table — but if we’re not putting our client’s needs first, we’re never going to be successful. Make more, give more. It’s really the underlying principle of my business.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I feel like I’m using Clubhouse more and more to hear what’s working for other people and what’s not. I love leaning into Jon Loomer because he’s always on the cutting edge of what’s happening in the Facebook marketing world.

I also just love listening to Alexa Flash Briefings or anything related to social content.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I’d like to inspire would have to be that of my mentor and coach, Akbar Sheikh, which is all about making more to give more. I think it’s so important, and it fully encompasses the success of an entrepreneur or start-up that makes the world a better place.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

