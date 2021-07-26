How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Brian Meert of AdvertiseMint & Kage Spatz

Data breaches and hacks still happen and will always happen, so it’s an ongoing battle for businesses to keep up with these requirements.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Brian Meert.

Brian Meert is the CEO of AdvertiseMint, a Hollywood-based digital advertising agency that specializes in helping companies advertise on Facebook. He began his online advertising career with his college cafeteria money and since then, has managed millions in digital ad spends in the entertainment, fashion, finance, and software industries. Brian has an MBA in marketing and over 15 years of experience in the field.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I wanted to get into the entertainment industry, so after I got my MBA, I interned at Allied Entertainment. My job was to promote advanced screenings for movies like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Napoleon Dynamite, and The Notebook. I noticed a recurring problem: It was hard to predict how the turnout for the screenings would be.

Remember that at this time, sending invitations to these events involved sending tickets through the mail. So, I thought it might be easier to make an electronic version of the tickets, so we could track attendance. When I brought this idea to the president, he shrugged it off. But still, I was determined.

I partnered with a friend from college to build an online ticketing system. Two years later, we sold the business to Terry Hines and Associates, which later merged the project with Allied Entertainment and renamed it Gofobo.com.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are?

My dean of business at MBA school was passionate about entrepreneurship. I was new to the business, and he encouraged me to “go try” to start a business. Those were the two words that I needed to hear. It gave me permission to fail.

It didn’t make me feel bad if I didn’t make millions in my first year of business. It was the two foundational words of what would lead me to start and grow several multi-million-dollar businesses. He then said to come see him every week and give him an update on what I’m doing. He would mentor me and give me tips about where my focus should be next.

When I speak with younger entrepreneurs about how to build businesses, my advice is always “go try.”

What advice would you give to other Marketers to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The first thing is to work in an area you’re actually passionate about. When I was a kid, I loved football. Football wasn’t work for me. If practice was 2 hours, I was there early and was the last to leave. It’s the same with business. If you work in an area that you really love, the mundane tasks that wear you out aren’t quite as bad. You understand they are part of the process.

The second tip I would give is to make sure to take time for yourself. The Internet was supposed to make everything easier for us, but all it did was make us much busier. Make sure to grind but also take time for your friends and family, who are also elements of becoming truly wealthy.

Privacy regulation and rights have been changing across the world in recent years. Nearly every business collects some financial information, emails, etc, about their clients and customers. Is there anything a marketer should know about changing regulations in marketing?

This is changing all the time, but at its core, a business that collects consumer data has the responsibility to that consumer to keep it safe and protected at all costs. With this being said, data breaches and hacks still happen and will always happen, so it’s an ongoing battle for businesses to keep up with these requirements.

Thank you for sharing your story with us today!

