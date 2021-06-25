How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Benedict Buckland & Kage Spatz

At the heart of successful marketing are messages that resonate and inspire action so having that extra depth and nuance of understanding is transformative.

Asa part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Benedict Buckland.

Benedict Buckland is the Creative Director at alan., a B2B marketing agency for Tech, FS + Professional Services out of London.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I’m pretty sure they’re not limited to when I first started but I’ll take the opportunity to keep my answer past tense!

A story that stands out is when I was working as a national account manager for Castrol as part of my graduate scheme. I had been handed the Costco account and was keen to make a mark.

During a conversation with the buyer, the subject of the Southampton Boat Show came up. In my (relatively) youthful exuberance, I started painting the picture of a boat show inspired, front of the store promotion campaign in the Southampton Costco… centered around 500 bottles of ‘Biolube’. It’s motor oil for boats, promise.

I managed to create a pretty seductive narrative involving a coordinated social campaign, FSDUs, and other points of sale merchandise. The only hitch was Biolube is what you’d politely call (very) slow-moving consumer goods. End result, Costco were saddled with the best part of £10ks ($13.6k) worth of lubricant and little prospect of shifting it.

I had been guilty of being too company-centric rather than looking at the situation through the eyes and interests of the customer. Ever since I look to take an unapologetically audience-first approach to everything I do. Fundamentally, good marketing is about your customer, not you.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me was when I founded the Creative Services division at Raconteur. At the time, we had multiple siloed delivery teams serving different parts of the business. This was leading to the inconsistency of output, inefficiency, and lack of knowledge sharing and best practice.

I made the case for an integrated delivery division, bringing together strategy, editorial, design, and development. Most importantly, this ensured that the ‘work’, which is fundamental to the success of any media organization, was represented in the company. However, it also gave me a platform to impact strategy and demonstrate my value at an executive level.

For me, the lesson is to make it happen for yourself. You have to be proactive and carve out opportunities. Don’t wait for them to come to you because quite simply they won’t.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Remain inspired. Go back to those fantasies that motivated you to pursue a career in marketing in the first place and find a way to make a version of them a reality. You may not be dropping £500k on a video shoot but you can still be creative and tell a cool story if you focus on the idea.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

The automation and digitization of marketing is going to continue to accelerate but this does not need to be dystopian. From my perspective, technology not only gives us enhanced ways to deliver marketing experiences but gives us a more detailed understanding of our audience and their context. This is unbelievably exciting as it means we have more stimuli to spark ideas and craft stories with.

At the heart of successful marketing are messages that resonate and inspire action so having that extra depth and nuance of understanding is transformative.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I read Campaign as I love the editorial print design and use newsletters as a digest but try not to become too submerged in marketing literature. There is of course lots of great insight but you do end up with a slightly homogenized way of thinking.

The focus for me is to try and consume a variety of content across a number of different mediums in search of inspiration. The idea here is that I am maximizing my chances of seeing cool, clever things that I can knick, reconfigure and apply to a totally new use case.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!