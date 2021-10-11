How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Atul Minocha & Kage Spatz

Let not zeroes at the end of one’s income or net worth drive behavior.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with the very talented Atul Minocha.

Atul Minocha is a partner at Chief Outsiders, a marketing consulting firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted marketing plans. With experience in startups and Fortune 500 companies like Honeywell, Kodak, and Toyota, Atul works in a wide range of industries, from automotive and healthcare to industrial goods and technology. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and an MBA from Yale University. He recently published a marketing guide for CEOs titled Lies, Damned Lies, and Marketing.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

In the very first marketing project, I was asked to conduct market research related to a new pickup truck Toyota was considering manufacturing and selling in India. This was back in the early ’80s and there no seatbelt laws in India. One of the decisions we needed to make was whether to offer seatbelts or not? And if we decided to offer it, how to price it?

Armed with what was clearly irrefutable data from Japan, USA, and Europe showing the safety and efficacy of seatbelts, off we went surveying our potential customers. Much to our shock, we found no one expressing interest in paying for what had clearly been proven to be a lifesaver. Our potential customers were simply not buying the data we had.

After about 3 months of continued research, we finally ‘ran into’ an explanation for this. We found that Indian truck drivers had developed their own ‘safety protocol’. On sensing imminent collision or danger, they tended to jump out of their running trucks. Not surprisingly, any belt tying them down to their seat was perceived as an unnecessary hurdle that might add precious seconds to their escape.

That taught me that great marketing is not just about facts and data; it’s also about understanding customers’ emotions and behaviors, however irrational they might be.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My first “tipping point” was perhaps the most significant one. This also happened during my first job at Toyota. Contrary to what I then believed, I discovered that marketing is not only about communicating to the customer. In fact, great marketing always starts with first listening to the customer. One has to understand not only their wants and needs but also their pain points and fears.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

This is a tough one because there are so many people I can think of in the context of this question. Let me mention two who, together, gave my career a boost in ways that none of us fully appreciated at the time.

Regina (Pizzoli) Sutton and Rick Cimino were senior executives at Kodak Health Imaging in the late 90’s and early ’00s. They hired me to lead the marketing function for a billion-dollar business. I give them credit because, at the time, I had zero experience in healthcare. When I asked them why they were even considering me given my lack of experience in their business, they had a very simple answer: “we are looking for a great marketer who has the curiosity to learn. We are willing and able to have this person learn our business, but we don’t have the ability or patience to teach marketing”.

This expansive thinking on their part, with clear risks associated with it, helped me double my own confidence in my ability to learn new technologies and businesses. This has enabled me to take on consulting assignments in a wide range of industries and verticals.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Always be learning.

If I had quit learning after my ivy-league MBA, I would be a good-for-nothing marketer today. The best thing I learned at my undergraduate and graduate schools was the ability to continue to learn. This is the only way to thrive. And learning new things is also a good insurance policy against burnout.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

If you think about it, almost all of us like to buy things, but almost no one likes to be sold to. As marketers, we need to remember this and put into practice as we develop our campaigns.

You are right in pointing out that the likes of Google and Facebook have changed how companies can now reach their customers. During the early years of this transformation, going the digital route was a novelty and early adopters benefited from it. Today, however, these digital channels have become very noisy and it’s not easy to stand out. While it is easy to place your message ‘out there’ using social media, these messages now have a tougher hurdle of standing out against all the others that are doing exactly the same.

Thus, the future of great marketing is going to rely on at least two things. One, it will need to juice up its creativity. And two, perhaps even more significantly, it will need to bring in some of the traditional channels (like radio, billboards, etc.) back into the mix. I am not predicting the end of digital marketing. I am simply predicting the rejuvenation of traditional channels that will interplay and coexist with the more modern digital channels.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Don’t believe that learning ends at graduation. The liberal arts have as strong (if not stronger) role to play as STEM courses. Nurturing curiosity is the best gift any parent or teacher can give to any child. Exploring the world and traveling for fun is one heck of a way to develop an open mind. Retirement is overrated. Instead, find work that is enjoyable and satisfying.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am a voracious consumer of non-fiction, current affairs, business stories, news, etc. My go-to sources are the usual suspects of Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Wired, Forbes, The Economist, blogs and journals from leading consulting firms, and many others from around the world.

You will notice, very few of them are marketing journals. I strongly believe there’s much more (and better) marketing to be learned from real-world experiences than academic and specialist journals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to see people do good things for the satisfaction it gives them, and not necessarily for monetary gain only. Too many people make bad choices, in their careers and otherwise, driven exclusively by monetary metrics. I would like to see this change. Let not zeroes at the end of one’s income or net worth drive behavior.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

