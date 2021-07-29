How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with April Brown of The June Motel & Kage Spatz

There are truly are no limits if you have your mind and your heart set on a goal. There will be some obstacles along the way, but that’s part of the process and growth.

Kage Spatz here with another edition of the Marketing Strategy Series. I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with April Brown.

April Brown is a co-founder of The June Motel. Prior to becoming a motelier, April spent 7 years of working for a PR agency in Toronto, Ontario, where she focused her efforts on brands like American Express and Nike. April graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a degree in Managerial and Operational Studies, and a postgraduate diploma in Public Relations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

What’s funny is that this was supposed to be a side hustle, but it quickly turned into the biggest, full-time project both of us had ever undertaken. We didn’t have experience in the hospitality industry — I worked in PR and Sarah worked for the government — but we spent the first summer operating the motel to learn the ins and outs first hand, before we made any changes. It was stressful but gave us the space to make mistakes without harming our own brand and it taught us so much about what was to come.

You mention having the space to make mistakes — can you share a story about a mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I think Sarah and I love to follow opportunities, and sometimes that leads us astray from the thing that makes The June unique. We’ve gotten into scenarios where we’ve partnered with brands that don’t align with our vision or values. These few scenarios have been a really good reminder to stay authentic, relatable and to lean into what our community loves about us. Sometimes, that means you have to say no to some things.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that

The tipping point was when we officially opened our Prince Edward County property and sold out for the season within the first month. It was exciting, shocking, and scary all at the same time; there were so many feelings at once. Most importantly, however, it was validation that all the hard work, the literal sweat and tears we put into the first property, could pay off. It also validated that going with our instincts and being true to our vision would resonate with our audience. We didn’t really do anything different from that point forward; if anything, we were inspired to expand and grow the business.

When we opened our second property in Sauble Beach, it was a bigger project. We took on a property with more rooms, a pool, and a restaurant. We applied those key learnings from Prince Edward County to the Sauble Beach location and, even though it was larger in scale, we felt more confident during the process. I think the key takeaway would be: trust your instincts, trust the process, and keep going.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The best advice we can give to marketers to thrive and avoid burnout is to stay true to themselves. Be honest with yourself, your brand.

Ask yourself what you want your brand to stand for, what you want the legacy of your business to be, and always stay true to that.

Stress is a part of every job, but burnout doesn’t have to be. If you are marketing an honest brand, you can easily avoid feeling burned out.

There are hundreds of memorable marketing campaigns that have become part of the lexicon of our culture. What is your favorite marketing or branding campaign from history?

In my previous career, I worked on Nike, and I have to say no one does an ad campaign quite like Nike. I loved the Find Your Greatness campaign. Mainly, that the messaging and life lessons behind it were about inspiring and empowering others to be the best version of themselves.

I love thinking about our Instagram channel as a source of inspiration for others, and that by sharing the personal behind-the-scenes stories we are empowering others to pursue their dreams.

If you could break down a very successful campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like?

I don’t think there’s a general blueprint for successful marketing campaigns. At the very core of any successful marketing effort, though, there should be a deep and almost personal understanding of your audience and customer. Delegating a fair amount of time and budget to understanding who these people are will enable you to market anything successfully; from building a targeted customer journey, to engaging with your audience across platforms.

We did this very well when launching the campaign for our newest property in Sauble Beach. We took our audience behind the scenes for months, building anticipation for the day they could make their reservation, and when we finally launched reservations we sold-out opening weekend in 30 minutes.

Companies like Google and Facebook have totally disrupted how companies market over the past 15 years. At the same time, consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I see marketing moving towards more of a value-based business tactic. Consumers today place great value on brand values and favor those with whom they share ideals.

Google and Facebook have made it much easier to put your brand and its offering in front of customers, but this is useless unless they can resonate in some way with your brand values. I definitely think we’ll be seeing brands move towards more values-based marketing strategies.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Running your own business is 24/7: I mean it’s a motel after all and people are literally sleeping at the business! In the early days of starting, Sarah and I actually lived above the lobby. It was pretty hard to escape work, and so as an entrepreneur you have to work extra hard to create strong boundaries.

You can be for anyone, but not for everyone: It's painful to get a negative review or to feel like you've failed your guests in some way. The thing to remember is that we've created a niche experience, and it's not going to be for everyone, and that's ok. I used to get really wound up every time I saw a negative comment, but now I've realized that sometimes there's some truth in reviews and sometimes people are just haters!

Focus is an entrepreneur's superpower: Sarah and I love being creative and coming up with new ideas, but sometimes those ideas can just be a distraction. It takes a lot of focus to just do one thing really, really well!

You need a strong vision and values: Starting your own business means long hours, challenging situations, constant problem solving, so you need to remember why you started in the first place and clearly understand what drives you and where you're going. When things get tough is when you need your north star the most.

The work is never done: I love a project with a start and finish, and I think that's partly why I love the development phase, because you have a clear finish line — when the property has transformed, the guests arrive and the wine is flowing! The things we've realized over the years is that it's rarely that simple. We're ambitious and want to grow, so there's always more to do, new problems to solve, a bigger team to build, etc. We're in the business of constantly solving problems, and so I've really learned to embrace and lean into that!

Can you share a few examples of marketing tools or marketing technology that you think can dramatically empower small business owners to become more effective marketers?

We love Instagram. Depending on your type of business, it’s a great tool to visually showcase your brand personality and promise.

Particularly now, Instagram has offered us a great platform to showcase our properties while we’ve all been staying home. It’s a bit inspirational and a way to escape, but has also helped build a loyal community.

It’s also a tool we use to take people along the journey with us and give them a behind-the-scenes look!

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

We’re always on the road, so I love podcasts! A few of my favorites are:

Design Time Podcast by Domino Magazine for interior conversation and inspiration

How I Built This Podcast because I love learning from other peoples stories and journeys

Dare to Lead Podcast by Brene Brown, because I think pretty much everything she says and teaches is pure genius. We read this book with our leadership team and it changed the entire dynamic of how we all worked together, communicated, and the culture we strived to create.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to inspire people to go after their wildest dreams and put all that they have into their projects. There truly are no limits if you have your mind and your heart set on a goal. There will be some obstacles along the way, but that’s part of the process and growth.

I think it’s also important to understand you can’t do it alone, and seeking support not only helps build a stronger foundation but can further inspire you. Inspiration is a two-way street.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!