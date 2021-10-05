How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Anup Shah & Kage Spatz

If I was running a small business, I’d be really focused on three areas — Collaboration, analytics, and content and design.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Anup Shah.

Anup Shah, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Juice portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), leads the strategic positioning, marketing communication, and innovation agenda for the $2.5 billion portfolio of 15 brands including Tropicana, Naked Juice, Izze, Dole, KeVita, and Frutly.

He brings more than 17 years of CPG experience to the Juice portfolio, with a track record of growing top-tier FMCG and lifestyle brands. Prior to joining PepsiCo, Anup spent 7 years with Molson Coors, where he oversaw the emerging brands portfolio and innovation before transitioning to lead the Miller family of brands as Global Vice President. He led Constellation Brands’ Corona and Corona Light brands through several award-winning campaigns, and managed aerosol brands Glade and Oust for SC Johnson.

Anup challenges the Juice team to push creative boundaries by encouraging bold brand action and embracing risk. Passionate about employee engagement and career development, he serves as a coach and mentors to his team, empowering them to create impactful work, while championing the rising generation of brand marketers.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

This was more embarrassing at the time, but I learned a great lesson from it. I was an ABM (Associate Brand Manager) at SC Johnson maybe a year out of B-school and was in a creative review meeting with the full team including the Vice President of the Division. After the agency finished their pitch on a couple of creative territories, everyone turned and looked at me with my manager asking, “Anup, what do you think?” Completely unprepared, I turned red and managed to utter 60 seconds of incoherent babble with no clear thought process. It was very embarrassing.

The key lesson in all of this is always to be prepared for any situation and leverage any opportunity to make an impression with key influencers. It helps build your credibility.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

One of the key principles I work to instill across my team is to have a point of view. A former boss of mine once said, “We pay you to tell us what you think, and you have probably spent more time thinking about the problem than anyone else has. Don’t worry about titles, just fearlessly provide your point of view.” That was a tipping point for me in terms of how I approached my work.

I think the most successful people can analyze a situation, capture what the data is saying, and then provide a thoughtful and actionable POV on how to move forward. It’s not about simply answering the question. It’s about taking it a level deeper and answering the questions that were not asked. That will pay major dividends in your career.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Without a doubt, I’d have to say it would be my parents. They have been so supportive and my biggest cheerleaders along the way. They have also been the first ones to have my back when things were not going so well, and I needed someone to pick me up. I definitely owe a lot to them and would not be where I am today without their guidance, mentorship, and love.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

In today’s environment, where it seems everyone is suffering from Zoom fatigue, I think it’s crucial for people to block “think time” on their calendars. I often hear from our junior associates who find it challenging to get any work done throughout the day when they’re running from meeting to meeting.

There is a great book called, “The 5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity,” and one of the lessons is ‘schedule the big rocks,’ which essentially means being intentional about blocking time to solve the biggest problems or focus on the most critical work. Prioritizing “think time” is one practical way you can bring your best self to work and reach your full potential.

I also think it’s extremely important for people to take their vacation days and truly unplug from email, Zoom, and even thinking about work. It’s crucial to recharge your batteries, especially in a virtual or hybrid work environment.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Marketing has absolutely been disrupted over the past 15–20 years, and I’ve seen it firsthand in my career. Back when I started, marketing was much simpler. You had a captive audience and built your campaigns with a linear TV mindset and it was fairly easy to get the reach you needed to hit your goals.

Fast forward 20 years, today it is easy to ignore brands and it’s so much harder for brands to really break through with media fragmentation, needs fragmentation, etc. Think about how many messages you get hit with every day. Think how easy it is to turn off the advertisements and ignore them. Consumers don’t really care about brands and they sure don’t care about your advertising.

I came across Havas’ Meaningful Brands 2019 report, which found that if 77% of brands disappeared, no one would care. While a marketer can view that as rather depressing, I view it as an opportunity.

I see three main challenges for marketers going forward:

· First — Focusing attention on creating desire for your brands (brand love).

· Second — In a fragmented world, how do you reach consumers at scale?

· Third (most tricky) — How do you balance hitting short-term objectives with long-term brand building?

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Great question. I always give this talk to MBA interns on the “10 things I wish I knew when I was in your shoes.” I’ll pull a couple examples from there:

1. Control the controllables–The reality is, most things are out of our control and there is no point worrying about things you can’t really influence. We may go into a recession tomorrow, and there is not much you or I could do about this. So, my advice is worry less and focus on the things you can control.

2. Focus on results & relationships– Career progression is a two-part equation of results and relationships.

You have to demonstrate great results, but the mistake people make is assuming that if I do a great job, someone will notice and take care of me. You also have to seek out and build relationships with the folks that can influence your career.

3. Be a talent magnet– Be the type of leader that attracts great talent. Be the type of leader that people will want to work for. That also means that you are looking out for their careers. The more you create that inclusive environment the more you will attract top talent. Which means showing empathy and creating trust.

4. Stretch out of your comfort zone — A lot of times when you are feeling stuck in life, you need to shake things up and push yourself outside your comfort zone. If you are in a role that you can do in your sleep, that means you are not being challenged and you need a change. I can point to numerous times when I took a risk (like leaving a job during a pandemic) and it ultimately helped me to grow.

5. Never stop learning — I think so many people mistakenly think that once you leave school, you stop reading and learning. When you work in a profession as dynamic as marketing, you need to continue to sharpen your saw. I always try and dedicate time every day to read and have a goal of reading one business-related book a month.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’ma pretty avid reader and believe you need to keep up to speed on a range of topics from current events, to business and politics. Not just marketing.

From a general knowledge perspective, I read the Economist, WSJ, and Barron’s on a weekly basis.

From a pure marketing standpoint, I make sure to keep up with Ad Age, Adweek, and Marketing Dive.

I’m a huge Scott Galloway fan (Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business). I listen to his podcast, The Prof G Podand also listen to the CMO Podcast by Jim Stengel.

As far as key must-read marketing books, I think my top 5 are:

1) How Brands Grow — Byron Sharpe

2) Blue Ocean Strategy — Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne

3) Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking — Malcolm Gladwell

4) Contagious: Why Things Catch On — Jonah Berger

5) The First 90 Days: Proven Strategies for Getting Up to Speed — Michael D. Watkins (not quite a marketing book but an absolute must-read if you’re starting a new gig)

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think one of the biggest problems in society today is the cost of higher education. I think it’s unfortunate that many young people are graduating with so much debt that takes years to pay off.

We’ve seen so much innovation in the Ed Tech space over the last 10 years, with companies and organizations like Khan Academy and Section4 helping to make education more affordable and accessible.

I think the missing link is corporate America sourcing talent and recruiting at scale from these places. If these established corporations were a bigger part of the equation, I think it would have an incredible impact on society and provide a lower-cost alternative to expensive four-year colleges.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

