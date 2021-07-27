How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Angela Cook of Easy Ice & Kage Spatz

The only way to judge the effectiveness of any marketing activity is on the results it produces.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Angela Cook.

Angela Cook is the Marketing Director for Easy Ice, a leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry. Since its founding in 2009, the Company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. The Company operates under three brands: Ice Masters in Kansas and Missouri; Automatic Icemakers in Chicago; Polar Ice in Denver; and Easy Ice in all other cities and states.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I had spent months preparing for a very important trade show where we were known for having a very significant presence. We had a 20’ x 30’ booth in the center of the show, a large hospitality suite in the main hotel, and we sponsored and organized the opening cocktail hour featuring an elaborate theme with entertainers, prizes, and party gifts for attendees.

I was inspecting the different venues when the setup had been complete, and every detail was executed without a hitch. I was ready to complete the final step — placing our flyers, brochures, and business cards in the booth and hospitality suite when I realized I had forgotten to mail the box of materials to the hotel. All the work I had put into this event, and I had nothing for our salespeople to hand out. I started to panic, and then called a colleague who was back in the office. It was late in the day, but she gathered the materials and had them sent priority overnight to arrive by 8am the next morning. She saved my tail!

The lesson I took from this is twofold:

Never forget the basics. There were so many extravagant details to that event, yet I missed the one that was most important to the team: their sales materials. Developing relationships with colleagues is very important. I leaned on my relationship with my colleague to ask her to go out of her way to help me fix my mistake. Careers are built and destroyed because of relationships, or lack thereof. There’s not a single person in leadership who got there by themselves — any worthy achievement will require a team to get there.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

As a result of the Great Recession in 2008, the financial industry took a hit and my career took a tumble. It was rough going for a couple of years taking contract work, and then I landed on my feet at a small Financial and Estate Planning firm in Scottsdale, AZ. Because of my experience at that time with both large companies and smaller businesses, I had a unique perspective on what could work to help a small business compete with major players. Over a period of 5 years, I helped that small business grow from 1M in revenue to more than 5M in revenue.

The lessons I took away are:

It’s important to build scalability into every campaign or initiative from the very beginning. The efforts that produced the largest results were easy to replicate over and over again without recreating the wheel every time. I developed a process, measured the result, improved the process, and repeated. I saved a great deal of time and resources by focusing on a few key efforts and getting really good at them, rather than spreading my resources over a multitude of ‘marketing ideas’. There are a million great marketing ideas, but you only need to find a few that work well, and then get really good at them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dan Sommer was the SVP and Director of Marketing at CIT Equipment Finance when he hired me to be the Marketing Assistant in his department. He had a very direct style of communication, was very particular to the details and demanded excellence across the board — no excuses. As a young professional, I was very intimidated by his communication and leadership style, but over time I came to value him as the most important mentor I have had in my career. He taught me the importance of taking responsibility, delivering excellence over cutting corners, and keeping commitments. He was the first leader I had experienced who took an interest in my future, and though circumstances played out differently, he and I laid out a career path that I continued along even after we parted ways. It was his belief in my abilities, and his willingness to give me opportunities that allowed me to grow. That helped me become the leader I am today.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Don’t stretch your resources too thin. I mean this regarding time, budget, staff — everything. Whether you work client-side, or agency-side, people around you will always have a great idea or the ‘next big thing’ for marketing, and it can be overwhelming (and ineffective) to try to work them all in at once.

The key to success is to outline a solid strategy with clear objectives using a handful of well-developed marketing methods. Set up checkpoints throughout the year — weekly, monthly, quarterly — to evaluate their effectiveness. At those times, choose which KPIs are most important to you, and tweak the details of each program until you reach the optimal performance for each method. THEN you can introduce a new marketing initiative to your mix, and work through the same process.

I call this Ready, Fire, Aim. It requires consistent readjusting to improve the performance of your marketing plan. All the other ideas go on the ‘parking lot’ list until you are ready to evaluate whether they are a great fit for your plan. With this approach, you can allocate enough of your resources to each initiative to ensure their success, and you won’t be exhausted trying to keep too many balls in the air with not enough hands.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Search Engine Marketing is going to continue to grow as consumers become increasingly mistrustful of ‘mainstream’ media. I think consumers like searching the internet because they can be more selective of what information they consume, including what products and services are marketed to them.

We’re in an age of information, and consumers are more interested in educating themselves, especially as it relates to a larger ticket item like an ice machine. They may have already had a bad experience and they don’t want to be sold on something that makes them feel foolish later.

Over the past few years, I have seen an evolution in terms of what drives people to our sites. The highest driver of traffic for us has recently shifted from our core content and landing pages to what we consider our ‘non-converting’ content — informational posts where people learn more about what we know and less about what we sell.

For us, this means a shift toward engagement marketing campaigns, where we capture people earlier in the sales cycle and develop a relationship built on valuable information until they are ready to make a large purchase decision.

The real challenge is keeping their attention, providing truly valuable information at the right cadence, so they don’t disengage before the time is right.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

There is no right answer! The only way to judge the effectiveness of any marketing activity is on the results it produces. There are an infinite number of ways to achieve great results. We often brainstorm and settle on the idea we think is the best, and then attach ourselves to the method rather than the outcome. I have spent a good deal of my career positioned on what was the ‘right’ answer, not realizing there are thousands of right answers, and I just need to get really good at executing a few of them. Flexibility and collaboration often produce a much better result than any individual idea could have. Early in my career, I remember feeling defeated if I wrote or designed a piece of content and someone red-lined it or sent back a bunch of revisions. I realize now that we can’t take it personal when people offer feedback. The first draft is designed to be just that — the first. Not the final. Marketing is constantly evolving — it’s important to keep up. When I started back in the early 2000s, there was no digital marketing, no social media, no automated engagement campaigns. No smartphones, QR codes, digital billboards, or viral video channels. I have never been an early adopter — and I’m not sure I ever will be. I like to wait a bit and see if something takes off before I pour time and resources into learning and executing on it. That said, I do recognize the importance of keeping your finger on the pulse of the industry so you can identify when it is the right time to adopt a new platform or medium. While Instagram and TikTok are not necessarily the right fit for reaching our consumer base, Facebook, Linked In, YouTube, and Twitter have proven useful in connecting with our customers and prospects. Golden nuggets can get lost in the trends. With as much data as we have at our fingertips, it’s easy to lean toward trends when making decisions. Unfortunately, trends don’t always tell the whole story, and some juicy insights can go unnoticed if you don’t regularly take a deeper look. A great example of this happened recently when we amped up our content marketing strategy. Our goal was to increase traffic to the site by 50%, so we focused on relevant keywords that we were not currently ranking for. Over a one-year period, we published nearly 100 new blogs, and 24 additional core pages to the site. We did hit our goal of increasing traffic by 50%, but that traffic didn’t have the same conversion rate as our historic performance. It took digging down in the data, uncovering what content was driving traffic, and then analyzing behavior on those pages for us to understand what was happening. Because we did that, we gained the insights needed to develop a new engagement strategy for visitors on those new pages that has worked well. You cannot make marketing decisions based on your own consumer behavior. It’s difficult to be objective when designing a new marketing initiative leave your personal biases at the door, but it is a must. As a marketer, I tend to look at ads, emails, commercials, and other media very differently than an average consumer. I’m also not in my own target market demographic. I learned the hard way that by infusing my personal biases, I was actually creating less effective messaging and missing out on media platforms like Facebook and Twitter that have since proven very successful in creating a connected community. I had to retrain myself by looking at effective campaigns of competitors and other similar businesses in the industry to change the way I thought about the approach.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Books:

Blue Ocean Strategy — Renee Mauborgne and W. Chan Kim

Permission Marketing — Seth Godin

Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook — Gary Vaynerchuk

Start With Why — Simon Sinek

Podcasts:

Marketing School with Neil Patel and Eric Siu

The GaryVee Audo Experience

Call to Action

Blogs:

Hubspot

Marketo

The Spot for Pardot

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement to campaign for our legislators to wrap early education from age 0–5 into our public school system. Young families and single parents are disproportionately impacted by the exorbitant cost of daycare for young children.

In a two-parent home, the cost is so high that one parent often cannot work because the cost of daycare would be more than their actual income. In single-parent homes, it often means dependence on social safety-net programs like Food Stamps, cash assistance, and section 8, since the cost of daycare is more than they would make in an entry-level job.

Unfortunately, most states run out of funding for daycare assistance programs, so millions of families are trapped in the welfare system. Making early childhood education part of the public school system would mean low-income parents could go to college, trade school, and start their careers earlier so they aren’t relying on government-funded programs, and would actually reduce the amount of money we spend on welfare initiatives.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

