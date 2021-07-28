How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Angela Cook of Easy Ice & Kage Spatz

Operating in an environment of collaboration not competition helps us all grow and when that day comes that you need some advice or assistance what better feeling is there knowing you have a community that mutually supports you and wants to see your success as well.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Sir Sanju Ganglani.

Sir Sanju Ganglani is the Co-founder of gang&lani media, an entrepreneur, and a marketing expert. He knows the dedication and effort necessary to take a business from startup to success.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Without a doubt, the occasion when I lost a fantastic opportunity due to a small spelling mistake. That happened to me during my time as a web designer. I was presenting the project to a client. I was very sure of myself and the work I had done, I thought that when the presentation was over, that contract would be mine, but things did not go as expected.

When I finished my presentation, the decision-maker looked at me calmly and smiled, said that it had been a good presentation but that they could not go ahead with me. I felt like a bucket of cold water was thrown at me. I could not believe it. Visibly shocked, I asked him why? and he replied that there was a spelling error on one of the slides.

I tried to convince him that this was no more important than the proposal he had created for them, but the man did not change his mind. His final words were that if I could not make sure that a PowerPoint presentation that I had time to review was error-free, how could he be confident that I would be fully attentive to his business?

It was a harsh lesson, but it taught me to check things repeatedly. It taught me to be a perfectionist and not leave room for mistakes. I feel that it was necessary and that this mistake helped me grow as a professional.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

To build a team they can trust. Working as a team is an essential requirement to be able to prosper in the world of marketing. It is necessary to have people you can trust and delegate the work; you must know how to recognize each member of your team’s talent and help them get their full potential.

If you do not have a team that you can trust, you will live under stress because all the work will fall on you. Marketing is a team game, and you cannot win alone.

As you know, Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan?

Yes. SEO is still an essential part of long-term marketing plans. The exposure that search engines provide is still essential to increase reach. With the emergence of social media, SEO has become more important than ever. Marketers must constantly adapt to changes in search engine algorithms. However, it is virtually impossible to know how they determine the value of content.

The best thing about SEO is that it works perfectly together with almost any other digital marketing strategy, so I do not think any agency does not include SEO in their services or does not recommend it to their clients. SEO can be the difference between the long-term failure or the success of a business, especially if it is a startup.

It is beautiful to see a small business rise to the top of the results page thanks to effective SEO management. I think we will continue to use SEO for a long time as marketing continues to evolve in the digital world to provide us with opportunities that we would not have in traditional media.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Get the most out of social networks. Search engines highly value the links shared on social networks; their algorithms prioritize the content that goes viral on social networks, so it is essential to combine your SEO strategy with the management of social networks. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are the social networks that will add the most value to the links of your SEO content. If you learn to handle this, you will make your content more attractive to search engines.

Another tip that I would give to marketers who want to improve their SEO is to improve the content they share. It is not enough to use a few keywords and backlinks. Search engines, and especially Google, love large amounts of text. However, that does not mean that you write word after word without meaning. They must make sure to provide helpful content for the final reader. Always keep in mind to answer the What? How? When?

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Always refine the art of storytelling.

When it comes to successful brands and campaigns it always comes down to telling a story. Being able to invoke emotion and have a potential consumer resonate with your brand and your story is the key to brand loyalty and growth.

2. Listen.

Nothing we say will teach us anything, in order to learn and grow personally, professionally, or otherwise, I have learned that you must stop, listen, and understand. There is a Native American Proverb that says

“Listen, or your tongue will keep you deaf.”

3. No matter what accomplishments you make, somebody helped you.

Always remember that. The best non-intuitive strategy that has been the most effective for me in my industry is our willingness to collaborate. Operating in an environment of collaboration not competition helps us all grow and when that day comes that you need some advice or assistance what better feeling is there knowing you have a community that mutually supports you and wants to see your success as well.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Facebook Ads, without a doubt. Social Media has grown enormously in recent years and will continue to grow by leaps and bounds in the near future. Basically, you have a platform where billions of users interact every day, always, so if I wanted to reach a large number of people and make an impact with paid ads, my first option would be the social network with the highest number of users.

Plus, Facebook’s targeting ability is unmatched. In this way, you make sure that your ad is shown to the most suitable buyer person for you. It is incredible what can be done with Facebook Ads and the remarkable results we can achieve using paid ads.

As a professional marketer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have always wanted to start a global fund for new entrepreneurs. The idea would be to have sponsoring corporations fund a nonprofit and use those funds to help good ideas for people who are not ready for VC or don’t know where to start.

For example, today if people come to us, do not have the funds today, but the cause is good or the idea has legs, we’ll fund them until they take off. For now, we take equity, but it would be amazing if startups did not have to give up equity in order to grow — no strings attached, no obligations but with a vetting process.

One more before we go: What quote would you say has inspired you the most in your life or career?

“Never allow yourself to become one of those people who, when they are old, tell you how they missed their chance.” — Claire Ortega

Thank you for sharing your story with us today!

