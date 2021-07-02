How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Amber Dozier & Kage Spatz

Get over impostor syndrome. A large portion of the people you think are so intimidating or so “on it” are just as fallible, if not more so, than you.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Amber Dozier.

Amber Dozier is a Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at ABCD & Company. Known as “the braintrust” of ABCD & Company, Dozier’s expertise is creating value for mission-driven organizations by utilizing strategic research and analysis to help brands discover and articulate their identity and unique value proposition. Dozier is a Howard University alumna and a native of the Greater Chicagoland area.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When we first began to do email marketing my partners and I had a bright idea to generate shock value by releasing an “April Fools” e-blast that implied that we were going out of business. Our audience was so shocked, most of them never scrolled down far enough to see where we said “gotcha!” We were inundated with calls, texts, and emails all day from mentors and colleagues saying how they were so sorry to hear we were closing.

Moral of the story is; 1) make sure all the really important information is above the fold, and 2) don’t joke about going out of business; it’s how rumors start (lol).

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think there were two tipping points. The first came when we realized that it takes just as much effort to win and perform a large contract as it does a small one. We started going after larger opportunities, and it really changed our profitability. The second turning point was when we decided to really narrow our focus to marketing and events. We began as a management consulting firm, and we tried to be all things to all people to avoid missing out on opportunities. The result was that nobody could really define or remember what we actually did. When we became narrower in the services we provide, we could more clearly target prospects, which led to higher win rates.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

In the very beginning stages of ABCD, one of our mentors had a strategy session with us, and he kept honing in on how we explained our services. Each time we would attempt to sell him, he’d vehemently reply with five words: but what do you do?! After delivering about 100 versions of an elevator pitch, I couldn’t understand for the life of me how else to explain it. Of course, he was pushing us to realize we were too broad. Now, whenever we are tempted to stray outside of our wheelhouse, one of the partners will yell, “but what do you do?!” It was the driving force behind our eventual pivot to focus strictly on marketing and events, and it’s the north star that keeps us on track.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Discover what environment and conditions are optimal for your creativity. Trying to force creativity in a non-conducive environment only leads to stress, which further dampens creativity. Pay attention to your surroundings in moments when you get bright ideas, then try to replicate those sights, sounds, scents, and sensations on a consistent basis. Personally, I find that whenever I’m working on a contract opportunity, I get inspiration from red wine and watching Rent. Whatever your thing is, just find your flow and stay in it.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I see the future of marketing being driven by deep learning. Right now, data is the hottest commodity because companies want to pinpoint specific audiences that largely match certain criteria and behavior. I think eventually, companies will realize that the next best thing is to fully embrace the uniqueness of human beings and respond to that uniqueness in real-time by structuring AI technologies to assess data the way humans do. When that happens, there will no longer be a need for audience profiles, because the ads and the marketing tools can interact with customers directly and in a way, “get to know them” as individuals. It’s the next level of customer relationships.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Have a strong legal and compliance structure from day 1, and delegate someone else to build it. There is nothing more stressful than finally getting a big opportunity and having to deal with all the administrative pieces while also trying to focus on the actual creative work. On our very first teaming engagement, I really struggled to bring my full self to envisioning the product because I was too busy trying to draft NDAs and contractual documents.

Get over impostor syndrome. A large portion of the people you think are so intimidating or so “on it” are just as fallible, if not more so, than you. That’s why they’re hiring you. There have been several occasions where I’ve worked with someone who I thought was intimidating on the surface, but when I got to know them, I ended up becoming a safe space for them to let their hair down and be honest about their own struggles.

Every “no” is not final. A year ago, I applied for a business program to help businesses create tech-enabled solutions in their industry. I was denied, and it hurt because I was so passionate about the idea. Then, a few weeks ago, that program contacted me out of the blue to submit another application to fill a sudden opening — I was accepted. The moral of the story is that sometimes “no” is just a delay, not a denial.

Take care of your health. It does no good to work so hard on your business, only to be out of commission because you’ve run your body into the ground. I used to be notorious for pushing through work, even when I didn’t feel well (I hate admitting when I’m sick). In this particular instance, I felt a little off, a little under the weather, but I shook it off — or so I thought. A minor cold progressed into a severe ear infection that I didn’t even know I had. The ear infection then became conjunctivitis. Had it gone on any longer, it would have caused damage to my eardrums. Needless to say, I was out of the office for quite a while. My point is, take the time you need for self-care, your body will thank you later.

Time really is money. I used to think it was financially prudent to forgo things like housekeeping services so I could invest more in my business. Then I got an opportunity to go after a major contract, and it required a lot of time. There was no way for me to devote the time to work and still expend energy on mundane chores. So for that week, I paid for meal prep and cleaning service to free up my time. Lo and behold, we won the bid. That was a eureka moment for me because I realized how much impact I could make by reallocating my time toward activities that produce an ROI.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I do everything from read old college textbooks to watching documentaries like The Social Dilemma. I also read blogs, case studies, and white papers from top marketing and branding agencies around the globe. If you want to be one of the big guys, you must understand their way of thinking, then add your own creativity and flair to differentiate yourself.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!