How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Alyscia Sutch & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Alyscia Sutch.

Alyscia Sutch is the CEO and founder of AquaFire Marketing, a leading marketing and public relations firm. Alyscia Sutch is a Public Relations graduate who worked in the construction and technology industry for more than 10 years before opening her own firm.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Starting out as an intern in the marketing field has its ups and downs as I’m sure most people in any industry can relate to. An early project I was assigned was to order new presentation folders for the company I was with at the time. Of course, I called around to get prices, eager to find the best price as I was instructed to do. After many calls and a long spreadsheet later I got approval to have a printing company print 1,000 folders, so away I went.

When the folders were delivered to the office the quality was terrible, the ink was bleeding across the white and it really just gave a bad first impression of our company. Not a great start, but of course it was the cheapest option to stay within the budget. What I learned from this is that, have the best price does not equate to best quality. From then on, I would always request samples before mass production.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

After leaving my corporate job I thought long and hard about my next move. When I was in the beginning stages of starting up AquaFire Marketing, I began doubting myself that maybe this wasn’t the right time. However, I had a handful of people from my past reach out to ask if I would be offering any freelance services. When I kept getting inquiries like that I started to trust my abilities again and it gave me the push to move forward with opening my business.

If others were to take anything away from this lesson it would be to work hard, make connections, help others along the way and never close a door. Everything eventually comes full circle and when the timing is right to make a move, trust your instinct and push forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

You know, the world is quite funny. Things will come full circle when you least expect it. When I was in the process of contemplating what my next business move was and toying with the idea of opening my own firm, I had a gentleman reach out to me to see about my freelance work.

This is the same person who offered me my first internship out of school and job opportunity where I worked for more than 10 years. He had left the company before I did to do a new startup but reached out when I had left sometime after. This was the push I needed to take my business venture seriously, and for that, I am extremely grateful today as I was 10+ years ago when I was offered my first corporate job.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

You can’t be everything to everyone. Don’t stretch yourself thin or sell yourself short. The only way you are going to scale is by adding more talent to your team and giving yourself the time to grow not only as an entrepreneur but as a business.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

You can’t be everything to everyone. Since marketing has so many facets, when I opened AquaFire Marketing it took me a bit of time to find my niche and what businesses really wanted. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Sometimes things are out of our control so there is no reason losing sleep over the things that are out of our hands. Don’t forget to market yourself. When you own a marketing company, you become so focused on marketing other companies so you need to make sure to carve out time to promote yourself for future clients. It’s okay to turn off the devices. When you’re constantly connected to your devices you feel obliged to answer every phone call and email right away, but we often forget it’s okay to take a step back if it is not urgent. Keep up with the industry trends. If you’re not fully involved in where the industry is heading and the next best thing, you will get swept away.

Great advice. Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

The marketing industry is constantly evolving and changing. I believe we will see a big push with artificial intelligence, including automated marketing and sales processes. In addition, social media marketing platforms will see more influencer marketing.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I were to inspire a movement it would be for more women to become educated and financially independent, so that they don’t feel they have to rely on others.

Wonderful. Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!