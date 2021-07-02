How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Aki Balogh & Kage Spatz

Go easy on yourself, recognize how you’re feeling, and don’t forget to celebrate and enjoy life as well.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Aki Balogh.

Aki Balogh co-founded MarketMuse. Prior to MarketMuse, Aki was an investor at OpenView Venture Partners and a management consultant focused on Big Data and Machine Learning.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Back 7 years ago, when topical content optimization was not top-of-mind for anyone, I really struggled with trying to describe why we should be looking at relevant topics when drafting an article. I’d interview marketers often and they’d ask “hey, what’s the difference between a topic and a keyword?”. At that time, I really didn’t know. Topics and keywords look very similar. So I could only respond, “I don’t know — I was hoping you’d tell me!” Luckily as time went by, I became better at seeing the difference, and the market has also become much more aware of it as well.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For us, building a new product in a brand-new market, the tipping point came when the industry thought leaders like Rand Fishkin from Moz started talking about what topical optimization is and why every marketer should use software like ours. Back in 2015, we were the only topical optimization platform in the market, so we started getting hundreds of demo requests every week. That then started an avalanche, and now we get thousands of inquiries around AI content optimization every week.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’d like to thank Marc Michel at Runway Venture Partners, our first investor. In addition to backing us financially, he’s gone way, way above and beyond to ensure our success. He’s guided us, mentored us, bolstered our credibility with his reputation and has stood behind us every step of the way. In challenging times, he’s always stayed by our side and helped convince other stakeholders to stay the course and not back down. He listens more than he talks, but when he does speak, he relays unique insights. He’s also egoless and doesn’t flaunt his wealth or his influence. In other words, he embodies the qualities of a true leader.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

My best advice is to take it one day at a time. As humans, we tend to overestimate short-term change and drastically underestimate long-term growth. Just think about it — you, reading this, with all of your abilities, plans, hopes, and dreams — you started out as a single cell! Compounding growth has been called the “eighth wonder of the world”. How does someone build a large AI company? Start with a small one and build it a dollar at a time. So, when you are discouraged and feeling down, just step away from your computer and phone, take a walk outside if you can, clear your brain and realize that whatever you’re worried about at the moment is just a small part of a much larger picture.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Consumers are smart — they want to make sure that they’re using their time effectively, and they don’t fall for advertising ploys these days. The comment feeds on Facebook and Reddit give people a chance to weigh in and openly discuss the merits of an article or an offer. I see this trend continuing, and marketers will get more and more immediate feedback on the quality of their products and their marketing campaigns. And I see marketers spending more and more time on platforms like G2Crowd, Twitter, Reddit, and any other channels where their customers are actively discussing them.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Five lessons learned? OK, here goes!

First, the journey is going to be a long one. Expect it to take twice as long as you think and cost twice as much. But the reward is worth it. I never expected it to take 7 years to get to the milestones where we are today, but it was worth the wait!

Second, always follow-through on your commitments, because your reputation is the single most important thing. Unfortunately, I’ve had seen a few people over the years back down in hard times and take the easy route — and it’s never paid off.

Third, before writing AI code, prototype the data by hand first. When I started, I didn’t realize that I could put data together manually, replicating what the actual AI should do. Instead, I spent two years coding the system. Luckily it worked out, but that was taking a huge risk!

Fourth, if you’re an entrepreneur, focus on de-risking and never run out of cash. After we raised investment, we had an additional safety net, but we’ve had some unpleasant financial surprises over the years, as any company does. Having committed investors back us and de-risk us has been a huge help.

Fifth, your mental and emotional health is the biggest part of the equation. Guard your mental health at all costs. I’ve had some close calls there, too. When I started, I didn’t realize that most of the pressure is self-inflicted — I’m the one giving myself a hard time! So just go easy on yourself, recognize how you’re feeling, and don’t forget to celebrate and enjoy life as well.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’ve read hundreds of business books over the years, so these days I prefer to read a wide variety of books on topics like mindfulness, world history, neuroscience, and other broad topics.

For business information, I tend to read human-curated newsletters from OpenView Venture Partners and First Round Capital as well as AI-cured newsletters from Inside.ai, StartupDigest, and Angel.co. In addition, I follow thought leaders on Twitter. I can’t recommend anyone specific, but everyone has their role models and heroes, so find whomever you’re most interested in and follow them!

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!