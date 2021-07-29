How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Abraham Piper, Josh Sowin, & Kage Spatz

Inspiration is everywhere, especially when you don’t think it is. Everything you do or encounter is an opportunity to sharpen your marketing skills.

Kage Spatz here with another installment of the Marketing Strategy Series. I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Abraham Piper & Josh Sowin.

Abraham Piper and Josh Sowin are the founders of jigsaw puzzle company Blue Kazoo, having worked together for over 15 years. Before this, they started Brainjolt, an online publisher that reaches over a hundred million people a month across brands like 22 Words, Bad Parenting Moments, Magiquiz, and others.

Before we dig in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Josh: We met each other about 15 years ago at a —

Abraham: It doesn’t matter… After that, we started a media company together — Brainjolt — and grew it to be one of the top 10 biggest mobile sites in the U.S. The only natural next step was to start a jigsaw puzzle business.

Josh: Absolutely. It’s still entertainment, but a physical product, which was a fun new challenge.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Abraham: Probably that time we sold 10,000 puzzles we didn’t have.

Josh: That was…awkward.

Abraham: We sold a bunch of preorders for a puzzle and…

Josh: …right after we sold them our factory had to close down for COVID. And of course, shipping was a nightmare, too. You remember that. Even Amazon was taking weeks to deliver things.

Abraham: That was stressful. But we learned a lot.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Josh: The tipping point was soon after the preorders we just mentioned. After the initial emergency, we put everything we had into making these puzzles amazing. We needed to make them worth the wait people were experiencing. And then we were waiting, holding our breath, in between sending them out and then hearing what people thought of them.

Abraham: Hundreds of people were emailing us asking where their puzzles were…and we could only say, they’re coming soon. They’re gonna be worth it, we promise.

Josh: And then, oh man, when the reviews started coming in…that was the tipping point. People were really happy with them and it was such a relief. I mean, yeah, it felt good to make people happy…but mainly? I was relieved.

Abraham: And then the even bigger tipping point was when many of those same folks bought our next series. That’s when Blue Kazoo went from a side project to a real puzzle company.

That is wonderful. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

Josh: This is going to be super cheesy but —

Abraham: Oh god, please don’t take this where it seems like you’re about to.

Josh: Too bad. Abraham and I have been working together for a long time. Over the years, we’ve both grown into completely different people. And yet we’ve always respected each other, listened to each other, and challenged each other.

Abraham: [look of consternation] Where’s this going??

Josh: Before we started Blue Kazoo, we hit a rough patch. Abraham had grown bored with Brainjolt —

Abraham: I wasn’t bored, I just hated being an “executive”. Even the word creeps me out. I want to make things, not manage people.

Josh: So he faked an existential crisis to get out of his executive role.

Abraham: Yeah, ok.

Josh: Anyway, he stepped out of the day-to-day for awhile, painted pictures and stuff. I said, “Go be by yourself. It’ll be fine…” I knew he’d be back.

Abraham: I only came back because there was a crisis and you fired a bunch of people.

Josh: I knew you’d be back. Life is boring without me.

Abraham: Fair.

Josh: Soon after that, we created Blue Kazoo, and it was a lot of fun to start something again. For so many years we were continually having to learn new management and operational skills as Brainjolt became bigger. Going back to our roots was really satisfying. It was just us and a small team who enjoyed making cool stuff together.

Thank you for sharing that story. Is there someone you consider to be your hero?

Josh: Hayao Miyazaki. I’ve watched the NHK multi-hour documentary so many times. I love watching him work, hearing him beat himself up saying things like he should be able to work longer or harder… he’s 80 and still learning new things and putting everything he is into the creation process. I find it all so inspiring and it makes me want to do more.

Abraham: Josh.

Let’s shift gears. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Abraham: Bold of you to assume we’ve avoided burnout.

Josh: I think something that helps us breathe easier is that luck is always — always — a factor in success. Keeping this in mind relieves some pressure, because if you’re playing the odds, sure you always want to be improving, but often it’s a numbers game. The more you try, the more likely you’ll win.

Abraham: I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard Josh say, “Quantity is quality.” We don’t apply this to everything…not to puzzle designs, for instance. But to Facebook ads for promoting those puzzles? Hell yeah. We make and test thousands.

Important reminder for our readers to take a little pressure off themselves. There are hundreds of memorable marketing campaigns that have become part of the lexicon of our culture. What is your favorite marketing or branding campaign from history?

Abraham: If you asked me this tomorrow, you’d almost certainly get a different answer, but what comes to mind right now is Ray Kroc’s franchising of McDonald’s as it’s explained in The E-myth Revisited. The book is better than the title. I suppose that’s more of an overall business strategy than marketing, per se. But the idea of systematizing everything is life-changing. Nearly impossible if you have my personality…but still life-changing. I suggest hiring people to force you to do it.

Josh: For me, the best marketing campaign ever was Cards Against Humanity digging a hole for no reason. Not even sure what it accomplished for them. Doesn’t matter. That was glorious.

If you could break down a very successful campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like?

Abraham: I don’t actually think we operate in terms of campaigns, do we?

Josh: Yeah, I don’t suppose we do. Coming from publishing where stories need to work now and then in an hour it’ll be another story, our tactics tend to be much more immediate and meant to work at the moment, for the moment.

Abraham: And we’re seeing that work for puzzles as well, even though there isn’t the same frenzy. We create hundreds of ads. We keep the ones that work and build on them. And we don’t think of them as campaigns, because we do that every day.

Josh: At the same time, as we rely increasingly on email, there is more of a campaign mindset growing in the company. But I still wouldn’t say we’re the ones to ask for a blueprint…yet.

Testing, testing, and more testing. This is the way. Speaking of running ads, consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing going in your space?

Josh: I think we’re seeing seeds of an answer to this on Tiktok. Abraham’s TikTok, for instance, is on track to hit 1 million fans in the next few weeks and that’s happened in a matter of months. The reason is because Abraham is just…being himself. He talks about what’s on his mind. And sure, he’s brilliant —

Abraham: Well, I wouldn’t say that —

Josh: I would. And people are responding to that authenticity. People don’t want a boring faceless corporation. They want real people making real things.

Abraham: I do think that part’s true. And I’m not mainly selling, which makes the selling I do, more, I don’t know, acceptable. I’m also up-front about it…like, “Look at me, I’m selling puzzles, you should buy one.” I think people appreciate straightforward honesty. They almost think it’s funny, which I appreciate. That’s nice of them.

Josh: The lines between marketing and content are very blurred. Influencers are the new cable. Why would you run a commercial if you can have an influencer telling their followers about your product? People hate commercials. They love learning about new things from people they care about.

Can you share a few examples of marketing tools or marketing technology that you think can dramatically empower small business owners to become more effective marketers?

Josh: This might sound basic, but a good notes system is so important for anyone doing creative work. It doesn’t matter if it’s paper using a bullet system or on your phone. I heard someone say recently that you don’t need to worry about writing ideas down because if they’re good, they’ll come back. Bullshit. (Can we say bullshit in this interview?) You can lose a good idea in an instant. Write it down, file it, and be able to find it when you’re ready to tackle it. I’ve been a proponent for an adapted version of Getting Things Done for years. Dynalist is amazing for brain-dumps. And I will do everything from brainstorming all the way to completed design in Keynote.

Abraham: I don’t do what Josh just suggested very well, so I can’t think of an answer to this question right now.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Josh: Inspiration is everywhere, especially when you don’t think it is. Everything you do or encounter is an opportunity to sharpen your marketing skills.

Abraham: Yes! The answer is…everything. I have such a bad memory that I can’t tell you what exactly has influenced me. I suppose I could scroll through my Audible library and list some of what I’ve read, but I couldn’t tell you what I took from where. All I know is I consume as much content as I can, and whatever sticks will influence me.

Josh: Ok, we both just offered such generic non-answers. Sorry.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Abraham: Just a second… [Grabs a book from his desk] Josh is gonna roll his eyes so hard at this, but Lao Tzu has answered this question, and it would be nuts for me to think I could do better… He says, “The wise soul governing people would empty their minds, fill their bellies, weaken their wishes, strengthen their bones, keep people unknowing, unwanting, and keep the people who do know from doing anything.”

Josh: Yes, I am rolling my eyes. Taking that advice could get dark fast.

Abraham: Yeah, well I would do it in the not dark way.

This is definitely one of the most entertaining interviews of the hundreds I’ve done. So happy for you both and wish you continued success.

