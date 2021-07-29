How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing for Real Estate Agents with Chelsea Petersen & Kage Spatz

Outsource your most dreaded task even if it’s something small! It will free up so many brain calories and allow you to stay focused in your zone of genius.

Kage Spatz here with another installment of our Marketing Strategy Series. I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Chelsea Petersen.

Chelsea Petersen is the CEO of Modern Agent Social Club, a marketing membership for female real estate agents. After spending several years as an agent herself, Chelsea now helps female agents modernize their marketing, show up powerfully online, and build a successful career around their lifestyle.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I carved my own path when I started my career in real estate. One that didn’t include harassing my database, paying for online leads, or cold calling. I didn’t want to market my business in a way that I didn’t want to be on the other end of. I knew there were better ways — enter modern marketing methods.

After successfully incorporating online marketing into my own business I saw this gaping hole in the industry that was still so stuck on old school methods — like let’s get together and make cold calls every day at 9 AM and be accountable — no thank you! No wonder why the fail rate is so high.

I wanted to show agents that you could build a wildly successful career with a marketing plan that felt more like having a glass of wine with a friend — a friend someone would actually want sitting at their kitchen table to talk about real estate. That approach is done through the lens of social media marketing and creative content.

Wonderful. Let’s dive right into the main topic of this series. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Number 1 — Outsource your most dreaded task even if it’s something small! It will free up so many brain calories and allow you to stay focused in your zone of genius.

Number 2 — You have to shut it down. It’s so much easier said than done but the nights where I put my phone in the other room and actually sit down to read a book, watch a show, go for a walk, take a long bath — I always feel more refreshed when I wake up the next day. I have to have boundaries with my social media and screen time and break from the “business” stuff to keep my energy going. It always comes back to strategy — focuses my time on the most important needle-moving tasks, quality over quantity, more creation than consumption.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Don’t overthink it. Just seeing SEO used to make me freeze. Break down what your business does into different categories (branding, social media, marketing, design, real estate, etc), and then make a list of searchable keywords for each category.

To expand on this, you can use Google or Pinterest to search main keywords and it will show you what other related words people are also searching. Add those to your lists. When you’re writing a blog post or copy for your website, you’ll want to make sure you’re incorporating those keywords.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

The Glass of Wine with a Friend Approach — Relationship-based, low pressure, conversational, and approachable. If you want someone to want to work with you, they have to like you first, not be pressured by you. Be approachable and full of value, not sales pitches. Make your clients or customers feel like you’re a friend they want to have a glass of wine with (and get really good advice from). That means infusing personality into your marketing, and writing content in the same way that you talk in real life (not the overly stuffy, corporate talk). Incorporate visual elements into your brand — First, know your brand vibe (do you want to be fun and laid back, luxury and high end, or a mix of luxe yet approachable? Then bring in colors and elements that are aligned with that style so your clients get a sense of that feel as they stumble onto your website or social media account. Do you drink wine and want an approachable brand? Bring in the wine into a photo if it’s appropriate or a b-roll video background of the behind-the-scenes of your team. Personality Infusion in your email marketing — Picture your inbox like an actual space you’re meeting someone in. Maybe it’s poolside, overlooking vineyards in wine country, or on a cozy leather couch (let your imagination run free). Then write your emails as if you’re actually in that space with the ideal client you’re writing to. Speak to one person, not “your email list”. Why on Earth do they care about your email? Give them a reason to. While you’re at it, skip all the shiny graphics and pictures, just write the email like you’re writing it to your actual friend.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Instagram. It’s the cocktail party on the internet. People have the ability to truly get to know you and see the real, behind-the-scenes footage. It allows you to be human and not robotic which means when you visit my Instagram, it feels like you’re having a glass of wine with your friend while also getting juicy advice on how to grow your business.

Running ads in the same space where I show up like the expert and your friend has proven to be much more effective than other spaces I’ve invested in.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to disrupt the traditional “graduate from high school, spend a ton of money on college even though you have no idea what you’re doing” route.

Unless your career goal straight out of high school is super specific, maybe college isn’t for you (or not yet anyways). I didn’t learn anything about starting a business or effective marketing in college, I taught myself through trial and error, experimentation, and investing in online courses.

I would love to start a movement where before high school graduates committed to spending on college, they knew their options, how much that is really going to be when they’re paying it back monthly vs what their starting salary is likely going to be and all the stuff no one tells you about before you head off into adulthood.

It’s something I’m so passionate about after starting college without a plan, getting myself buried in student loan debt, and then figuring out how the heck I’m going to make enough money to live the life I want and pay them back — which I’ve done now but it instilled fear in me for way too long and it wasn’t necessary!

If I could rewind the clock, I never would’ve gone to college but it at least makes for a good story and future lesson I can spread to others.

Big fan of that answer. Thank you for sharing so much value with us today!

