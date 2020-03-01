How To Avoid Burnout As An Entrepreneur

Most people in their lives will experience a sense of burnout, whether facing it in their careers or their personal lives. However, entrepreneurs can often feel this at a much more intense level due to the nature of their very work, and the drive it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs are often seeking success, no matter the cost or the hours needed to do so.



Burnout can be extremely costly if not recognized and handled at the first signs. In order for entrepreneurs to truly succeed, they must find that perfect balance.



First You Must Be Able To Recognize It



You certainly can’t avoid burnout if you don’t know it’s coming. Recognizing the signs is all about recognizing how you are feeling. If you have been feeling like you’re running on empty, or perhaps you’ve been experiencing anxiety attacks, or worse, panic attacks surrounding your work. You could also be feeling an overall sense of feeling overwhelmed, as if the weight of the world is resting on your shoulders.



These are all signs your body is sending you that burnout is around the corner.



Wellness



Your body’s wellness is something that should be put first, but often falls to the side during stressful times, such as first starting a business. If you’re experiencing burnout, the first thing you need to do is start taking better care of your body. Focus on developing better sleeping habits, ensuring you get a full 8-9 hours of sleep each night.



Next up, add more greens to your diet! Improving the quality of the food you are eating is a huge win for overall better wellness. Stick to a proper eating schedule with delicious, healthy foods.



Another option many entrepreneurs will turn to is seeing a regularly scheduled massage therapist, and even acupuncture. There are countless ways professionals can help to ease the stress your body is feeling while you can lay there and relax.



Most importantly, remember to go have some fun! It can be so easy to lock yourself in your office to meet a crucial deadline, time and time again. This is exactly what leads to burnout in the first place, so remember to go outside, get some fresh air, meet up with friends, and laugh!



Time Management



Once your body is back in a place where stress levels feel manageable, it’s time to break down your time management. In order to know your limitations and begin prioritizing your time, you need to learn to delegate more! Delegate, delegate, delegate! Align yourself with a team of professionals you trust to help tackle some of the crucial tasks ahead. Find people with the proper skill sets to fill the needs of:





Accounting & Billing

Customer Service

IT & Technology

Marketing & Design

Production

By filling these important roles with people you trust, there will automatically be a sense of relief surrounding these tasks and responsibilities, because you know someone is taking care of them.



In order to truly succeed as an entrepreneur, you must take care of yourself and your mental well being. If you feel burnout coming, it’s the perfect sign that you need to take a step back and reevaluate the needs of your company, and yourself.

