How to avoid apologies that are more harmful than helpful

Some apologies sting. Instead of providing reconciliation, they add insult to injury. A non-apology has the capacity to brood resentment, inflame anger and leave it’s receiver feeling invalidated, misunderstood, and manipulated. Even when well-intentioned, non-apologies are an obstacle in the path of repairing and rebuilding a fractured relationship.

You may have received an apology that conveyed a message that you’ve over-reacted or that places blame on you: any possibility of restitution or repair seized in an instant. Or maybe you’ve realized that you need to say sorry and end up rendering a statement which shows that you are anything but sorry. If this sounds familiar you are most likely giving or receiving a non-apology or what’s been termed a “faux apology”. Not all apologies are authentic and sincere. Apologies that don’t impart any remorse, regret or care are more harmful than helpful.

Common mistakes that people make when apologizing include:

Giving a grudging apology: For example, “Ok, just move on, I’m sorry” or “Fine, I’m sorry, there I’ve said it!”. A grudging apology is made reluctantly and with resentment. It’s not about the person who has been hurt, but rather about alleviating discomfort at being accused of wrongdoing. It sends a message of not really caring about the harm caused to the person owed an apology.

Not expressing any genuine regret. “I was just joking” and “I guess I should say sorry” are examples of non-apologies that do not show genuine regret. A sincere apology demonstrates remorse for our actions. In non-apologies there’s an absence of keywords and actions that signal regret. Directly verbalising wrongdoing acknowledges the impact of hurtful actions. Without regret, an apology is half-hearted.

Not accepting responsibility: Words such as, “I’m sorry but…” or “It wouldn’t have happened if….” deflect responsibility for the hurt caused and are excuses. Instead of remorse, there’s blame and justifications for actions are positioned as being priority. The person owed an apology experiences their feelings as minimised and the harm caused negated.

Giving an In-direct apology: “I’m sorry that you feel that way” is another non-apology. There’s an implicit message of the hurt person being hypersensitive or irrational. Instead of admitting to any wrongdoing, it implies that the persons emotions are the problem, rather than the actions that led to the hurt emotions.



Why do people tend to apologize in less-effective ways?

Unhelpful apologies can happen both intentionally and unintentionally. They may form patterns of behavior that’s developed over time, an instantaneous reaction to feeling accused of doing something wrong. Apologizing isn’t always easy. There can be a misalignment between how we feel, think and act, when an apology is required. The ego takes a huge knock causing the need for humility and sincerity to feel monumental. Dr Karina Schumann who has studied apologies extensively suggests that, “apologies disrupt our self-image as being a “good person” who is moral, decent, fair and caring”. Apologies bring up feelings of shame, a powerful unpleasant emotion that tells us we are “wrong”, “inadequate”, “have failed” and are “bad”. Non-apologies are an elixir that momentarily deflect shame; it feels much better to evade shame rather than experience it through an apology. Working with clients, I often hear about memories from childhood that are evoked through apologies. For example, resentment at having to apologize for something they didn’t do or feeling humiliated and guilty for making a mistake and being forced to say sorry. A study by Okimoto and colleagues found that when people refused to apologize, they experienced greater self-esteem alongside feelings of power and control. There’s vulnerability in giving a sincere and genuine apology which can create avoidance in given one when its needed.



Why is it so important that we learn to apologize the right way?

A sincere apology shows that you are aware of your wrongdoing and acknowledge the hurt that you have caused. You are taking responsibility for your actions, rather than deflecting blame elsewhere. Sincere apologies open dialogue and help build and rebuild trust. I see them as being a cornerstone of healthy relationships. When we give genuine apologies, rather than non-apologies we communicate respect, dignity and self/other awareness.



What benefits can apologising authentically have for both the giver and receiver?

Genuine apologies are crucial in healthy relationships and connections. They show care, empathy, understanding and create the building blocks of reconciliation. Ruptures are an inevitable part of relationships and connections; we come from different backgrounds, life experiences, values and perspectives. We are constantly learning about one another and defining how to coexist. Apologies allow us to communicate in a way that is self-aware and can help both sides work out how to treat one another better. Without a genuine apology, feelings of resentment fester. Instead of working together and healing, relationships become a turbulent battle ground.

Genuine apologies also can have a positive impact on your own self-esteem and self-confidence. Instead of being stuck carrying stifling feelings of resentment and shame, emotions move freely; there’s a sense of relief and integrity that apologies provide. After a client I worked with apologized to their partner they experienced clarity and feeling like, “a weight has been lifted”.



What tips are there for apologizing in a constructive way?

Gary Chapman and Jennifer Thompson, the authors of The Five Love Languages describe four tips for apologizing in a constructive way. In When Sorry Isn’t Enough they outline five apology languages as: