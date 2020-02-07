How To Avoid A Disappointing Valentine’s Day

If you’re a guy, perhaps you can relate to this. It’s Thursday afternoon, heading into evening and you’ve still got tons to do at work. You’re focused on closing deals so you can finish the day and relax this evening. Suddenly, you remember, tomorrow, this coming Friday, is Valentine’s Day! You’re screwed, you tell yourself. It’s too late for a reservation, it’s too expensive for one night and now you’ve got to read her mind to figure out what she wants! You love her and on this one day of the year, you’re expected to prove it to her! Flowers, chocolates, lingerie, jewelry, are overpriced and you’re annoyed. Still, you want her to know how much she means to you. Why doesn’t she know this already, you may be thinking?

What can you do to prevent a disappointing Valentine’s Day? Strategically, plan ahead. Mark it on your calendars for next year. Understand this day is important to her.

Years of programming and conditioning have taught women that Valentine’s Day and their Wedding Days are the times in their lives when they are special, significant, and meant to be treated like princesses, queens, and/ or glamour gals. Our culture has programmed women since toddler time. So, let’s get back to you, guys, and mind reading. Good Luck! There’s a really high chance you’re not going to get it right anyway, so let’s move on. I feel for you!

This next part is for women. If you seriously wish to avoid a disappointing Valentine’s Day, then set yourself up for success.

#1: Realize if you are in a serious relationship with a man that loves you (and you will know this by his actions and not the gifts or attention you receive on V-day), then give him slack on this day, if you’re not going to be resentful. Pretending to give him slack and giving him slack emotionally, are different energies.

#2. Know men are spontaneous when it comes to romantic gifts and for many men, the concept of “getting it right” to please you is causing severe stress. For some men, it gets so bad, they avoid Valentine’s Day completely.

#3. Practice cherishing and loving yourself daily.

#4. Avoid looking at this day as proof that you’re NOT important. This is a big one. Many women feel unappreciated as is, so this is the day of PROOF! For many women, not receiving a V-day gift or card reinforces beliefs such as they’re not worth it, they’re not loved, they’re not appreciated, etc.

So, what can YOU DO to avoid pain on Valentine’s Day? Well, for one, you could plan ahead.



Practice Self Love. When you truly love yourself, it’s reflected back. Life is your mirror. Love begins with loving yourself.

Start today. Start right now. Look in a mirror and say to yourself, “ Your name, I love you. I really, really, love you.” Keep doing that whenever you pass a mirror. Do it over and over again many times during the day. Keep doing it daily and multiple times during the day. Watch what happens to the lines on your face. They will begin to soften. People will remark how wonderful and different you look. And, by the time Valentine’s Day rolls around, you won’t be disappointed with any gift or lack of a gift. No rolling your eyeballs, you’re too transformed for that if you don’t get what you want. And if you’re single, celebrate Yourself this day. When you truly learn to love yourself in all sense of the word, magic and miracles appear all around you.

Wishing you peace, joy, compassion, and love, as you meet yourself on a deeper level this Valentine’s Day.

