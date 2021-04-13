How to Attract Awesome Opportunities into your Life and Career

Let’s debunk a widespread myth – winners aren’t born; they are driven to it. Greatness and success are a choice—a strong desire and a goal that requires a unique mindset.

If you want to be a winner, you must act like a winner. When it comes to being successful – at your job or in entrepreneurship – mindset is crucial. Talent, connections, and adversity do not matter as much as the right kind of thinking and overcoming various fears and challenges. You have to make some tough and scary but necessary decisions while accepting responsibility for your own life.

Since you are reading this article, it is already clear that you want to find how to achieve more success, happiness, and reward in your work and life. Billions of people on the planet want a better life, but just a tiny portion of them get it. Why is that?

What you think is what you attract

There has been a lot of talk in recent years about the law of attraction – how to ‘attract’ rewarding work in your life. Some say it is ‘mumbo jumbo’ but there are many inspiring stories as examples of how your mindset can do wonders when it comes to attracting the ‘right’ work.

Yes, it is doable. Making a shift in your way of thinking could finally lead you to your business sweet point, where you will feel happy after climbing the corporate ladder or doing anything else that does not fill your heart with joy and satisfaction.

Find out who you are and what you truly want

The first and vital step is figuring out who you really are and precisely what you want. If you still have not figured this out, you need to be consistent and in action to find the work you love. You need to be aware of your own abilities, knowledge, talent, and passions to recognize and seize the opportunity when it presents itself.

You need to believe in yourself; you must genuinely believe that you have something unique and valuable to offer the world and that the time has come for you to share it. The great thing about this powerful thinking is that it works, even if you still are not sure about what your dream work looks like.

Always follow your passion

If you are stuck in day-to-day work that does not make you happy, you must remember that you have limited time on this earth, so you should spend it doing what you love. Finding your passion is important, as you will feel stuck and frustrated with a job that does not energize you. Yes, you will do your job, get your paycheck, but you will not be fulfilled in your life. Spend your time discovering your passions; it will undoubtedly pay off immensely in so many ways.

Be courageous

Opportunities fly around every day, but most people do not even notice them, or if they do, they let it pass them by, thinking it’s not the time or I am not ready and other negative thoughts.

The world is full of opportunities; they come in many forms, sometimes even in the people you meet. However, when an opportunity comes your way, there is only one thing you should do. Grab it! Do not hesitate. You must jump and move forward past your fears. Act boldly when a chance presents itself. Life is all about learning, and if you fail, that is just another opportunity to better yourself and gain some knowledge.

Share with others

What you give is what you get. What you think is what you attract. If you want better things for yourself, you should give something to others. We all have unique talents and capabilities.

Be a giver, not a taker. Approach people with open hands. Most people in this world are taking whatever they can get – money, opportunities, the last slice of pizza. Selflessness is rare these days, but this scarcity mindset keeps most people in mediocrity.

There is a wise saying that works as an excellent metaphor for that principle. If you close your fist around your money, you cannot lose it – but you cannot receive anymore, either.

An open hand with your money, connections, and knowledge attracts people – the right kind of people.

Use your unique voice to contribute to the world and do it without reservation, with the purest of intentions, and in the most authentic way possible. That essentially means – be your authentic self. That is what will help you find your real place in the world, and it will be a place you will cherish.

You have to be it to get it

This is a more challenging part, but without it, there will be no fulfilled dreams. Here is the deal: If you do everything right regarding the things mentioned above and do not better yourself internally, chances are great opportunities are going to pass you by.

You have to expand yourself energetically to match the opportunities you want to attract. It is time to open your eyes, learn the lessons before you, learn from your mistakes, and process that to integrate them into your new mindset. Let go of past beliefs from your last journey, but do not forget the challenging things you went through. You will need that for the gratitude for what you have and what you have achieved.

Do that, and you will find yourself experiencing the opportunities you thought were impossible. See them and make the best of them.

Share the good and practice gratitude

Once you are in your zone, enjoying the life you have created for yourself, do not forget about gratitude and sharing with others. And especially do not forget about your energy; pay attention to what you emit every day, to the vibes you are sending.

No one is immune to self-doubt and loss of faith now and then. When that happens, try to change the tone of your thoughts. You would not believe how powerful that is. To attract good things, you have to let positive thoughts guide you. The Dalai Lama said, “See the positive side, the potential, and make an effort.” Changing the tone of your beliefs requires some work but can make an incredible difference.

Insecurity and fear are killers of good energy. You have probably dealt with some tricky situations in life, and you’ve overcome them. You have developed resilience from these experiences. This is where you find your inner strength and confidence. Channel your inner superhero. You do not have to become strong and capable; you only need to recognize that you already are.

Aligning your present self to match your future self is vital. The things you spend your money, time, and energy on will shape your future self. To have positive energy flow in your life, you will have to start behaving like the person you want to become.

Trust in yourself, act with love and good faith, and be grateful. Believe me, this works. Just try it and see for yourself.

Let your light shine!