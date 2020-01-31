How To Attract Abundance In Your Life

When we think about abundance, and how people achieve it, it is easy to imagine someone falling asleep at their desk and never leaving their office.

While this certainly is one way to achieve “maximum output”—or burnout— in the workplace, it’s also nowhere near practical, especially if you have a family at home (or any sort of social life, for that matter). I hear it all the time as a career coach: “How can I create abundance and success in my life?”

Luckily, there are multiple methods and examples to look toward when it comes to attracting abundance. Here are some of my favorite methods and a few obstacles to avoid while you’re on your path toward abundance.

Ditch the concept of perfection. We’ve all heard the adage that nobody is perfect, and it’s not a popular phrase for no reason. Perfectionism can certainly be a beneficial thing to strive toward, but it can’t be your end goal for every task you take on. If you continually hold yourself to a standard of perfection, it will almost certainly end up as self-abuse, and will also cause you to spend much more time and energy on projects than is necessary. In fact, perfectionism is often a mask that hides one’s extreme fear of failure. Hold yourself to high standards, but don’t forget to also have experiences that allow you to be challenged and grow from mistakes, as those lessons are essential on your journey toward abundance. Let go of control. It’s easy to think that the people who have it all have gotten there by controlling nearly every aspect of their lives. To the contrary, some of the most successful people have learned to let go and take time to listen to the most powerful voice of them all, the one inside you. Here’s an incredibly motivating speech on abundance meditation from one of the world’s most highly regarded speakers on prosperity, Bob Proctor. Start manifesting. If you’re new to the concept of manifestation, it may seem silly, but it is the real deal. Psychologist and researcher Richard Davidson studied Buddhist monks in meditation and reported in a study in Time that happiness is a physical state of the brain that you can induce deliberately. How do you get in the abundance mindset? Luckily for us, we don’t have to be Buddhist monks, there are plenty of resources we can turn to. I recommend tuning into Episode 105 of the Highest Self podcast with Sahara Rose.

Sometimes the easiest way to see a long-term goal is to take a break from it for five minutes and spend that time reflecting on yourself. Everyone’s road to success looks different, but one thing is clear, the road should never be paved with stress, anxiety, and obsession. Tune in to yourself to realize your ultimate potential and start manifesting your abundant life today!

This first appeared in Forbes.