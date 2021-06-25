Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Assemble Your Personal Team of Advisors

A team is only as good as the skills they bring to service their clients’ needs. Doing diligent research into coordinating each member of a personal team of advisors based on optimal proficiency, expertise in their field, and loyalty is a challenge, but it is a choice that will work for anyone who wants to protect their finances successfully. There are some things to consider when developing a personal advisory team.

Meet with Potential Team Members In Person

Do not be intimidated by someone’s level of expertise when choosing an advisor—they will work for you, so you have to be comfortable in one-on-one conversations with that person. An essential team to assemble should include an attorney, banker, accountant, insurance representative, and financial person. Create a list of standard questions to ensure the individual is comfortable doing the basic activities they are hired to do. Some general questions for each candidate should include their means of organization, communication, ethics, and commitment to a client, such as the following:

What will be a typical means of communication between us, and how often?

Are there any outstanding legal issues?

What is your standard process for completing client tasks?

What values are most important to you?

What is the most challenging thing about working with a client?

How do you feel about client collaboration?

Do you think you are open to changes and improvements?

Keep the Team on Track

Once a primary team of personal advisors is assembled, have a secondary discussion with each member and determine the short and long-term goals. Determine if there are any obstacles to overcome and how to overcome them. Then, have regular progress assessment meetings to track how that personal advisor has advanced toward your personal goal. This kind of meeting can vary with each advisor depending upon the goals and how often the tasks they perform will occur. For instance, having an attorney as part of a team of advisors could mean putting together the specifics of a will. These meetings will happen over months while gathering information.

Following these specific strategies to assemble a personal team of advisors that suits an individual’s unique needs is one way to ensure that the choices are exceptional and sound.

    Omid Chaman, President at The Chaman Group

    Omid Chaman is a man of diverse talents, interests, and dreams. Since a young age he was pushed to pursue his academic goals and use the skills he learned as best as he could. This emphasis on academic success is what pushed him to pursue a degree with St. John's University. While there, he pursued a degree in toxicology - two degrees in fact. He graduated from the university in 1998 with a Master's degree in toxicology, and he continues to find the field richly fascinating. His business career did not follow this degree, however. He returned to New York and found himself working with the family business, Chaman Antique Rug Gallery. This gallery was his parent's creation, and to this day he has continued on that legacy. He took on the mantle of business owner in 1999, and ever since he has led the business through thick and thin. The business employs more than 30 combined years of experience in appraising, caring for, and appreciating fine antique and oriental rugs from all over the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

