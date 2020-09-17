Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to ask for a raise at Pandemic times?

As an employee looking for growth at work: is it OK to ask for a raise?

After COVID pandemic started, business decisions make a bigger impact due Companies have less time to solve any issue that it could can be a wrong move.

We as a team member need to have a clear scenario before making any decision in behalf of the Company, everybody need to find cost savings, new clients and guarantee better quality.

Nowadays, business are taking baby steps to recover their projections of sales and minimize any negative impact on revenues.

On top of that, as an employee looking for growth at work we need to provide something unique to your company in order to be have an excellent performance.

Before the pandemic, there were plans and agreements between employer and employee about increased salary due performance and career, but as soon as the pandemic hit us all those plans were on hold immediately. But 6 months have been passed since then, and here is the big question: is it OK to ask for a raise?

And the real question is: How to ask for the expected raise?

I believe you need to present to your boss / decision-makers staff, the full idea:

  • Past: Do a review of your performance, since the day you started working for them and how big positive impact have you made.
  • Present: Show to them facts, data and information of your performance today. They need to make sure that you are the best team member for their Company. Be confident.
  • Future: Present yourself as a potential leader for your company, follow their guidance and learn how to be key for their future challenges to come.

But business and fairness aren’t usually in the same sentence. If you most to be prepared for a “No”, but also you have to prepare for a “Yes”. You have to be sensitive and find the correct timing to have this pending conversation.

The most important thing is to ask for want you need as employee but also, you need to ask for what they need from you as a team member.

Rene Leyva, Materials Analyst

I have a strong enthusiasm to work and I believe in a lifelong learning professional life. My biggest personal goal is to make a positive impact.

