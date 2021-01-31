How to approach a telemedicine arrangement during the pandemic – Eric Dalius discloses

With the onset of COVID-19, the healthcare system has experienced unprecedented havoc. There have been changes in every aspect of human life, encompassing social, political, economic, and health. Telemedicine is now gaining ground and assisting health care providers and caregivers to respond to the patients. It is making an enormous contribution in the healthcare sector during the pandemic. There are several ways used in contemporary times.

Telehealth is bridging the distance between physicians, people, and the health system. It is helping everyone to stay at home and thereby communicate with healthcare providers through the virtual platform. Moreover, it reduces the spread of the virus by providing people with medical assistance. These days, telemedicine technology has helped hospitals to adapt to changing needs. It has helped in treating quarantine patients and those with other health issues, says Eric Dalius.

How to prepare for a telehealth appointment?

It encompasses healthcare via email, phone, and video chats when it comes to telehealth or telemedicine. It is an evolving trend that goes away from the mainstream healthcare system. It is essential to prepare for an appointment beforehand to reap the benefits of the telehealth system.

• Speak to your insurance company regarding coverage: these days, medical bills have created misery. For avoiding any unexpected bill, you must keep checking your insurance policy to get into the details of the coverage plans. Insurance companies come with several terms and conditions. According to Eric J Dalius, it is essential to speak to them regarding the content they provide for the Coronavirus pandemic. When opting for a telehealth service, it is vital to note down medical insurance plans to get a glimpse of the charges.

• Make a note of the symptoms: If you are sick, provide information to the physician. You can make a telehealth appointment. For this, you have to prepare a list of symptoms and the extent to which you have experienced them. For example, if you have fever, be particular regarding the duration you had the fever and keep track of temperature checks. It will help to reduce any confusion and provide you with the assistance you require. Moreover, make a note of visible symptoms like rash, swelling, and other ailments.

• Inform them about pre-existing conditions: patients must provide their physicians with their medical history when opting for telehealth appointments. For this, you have to write down pre-existing conditions and the duration for which you have them. According to Eric Dalius, you have to provide information regarding the medication you take regularly and the supplements you are currently using. You have to provide the practitioner with a comprehensive picture of the current health status. Also, they must know your medical history.

• Make use of medical devices: if you use a blood pressure monitor, thermometer, glucometer, heart monitor, or any other equipment, keep it close by during the telehealth appointment. Your provider might request specific reading while you provide them with the symptoms. Remember that you should not waste time finding the device and then again getting back on the call. Moreover, you may take a prior reading of the equipment to furnish the doctor with them.

• Make a note of questions: before you engage in a telehealth appointment, write down all your queries on a piece of paper. It is because people forget their problems and lose track during the call. Since you want everything to be at hand, it is better to prepare a list beforehand. Moreover, the notepad might help you to record the response of the doctor. Also, make small notes regarding the instructions and information provided by them.

• Ensure that the surrounding is quiet: ensure no interruption in the virtual appointment from your roommate. Instruct your pets, children, and other individuals to remain calm during the virtual meeting. Turn off the TV or the music system to reduce the noise level. Moreover, you may use earphones to minimize outside noise.

Apart from this, you prepare your device beforehand. Keep in mind that technology facilitates a telehealth appointment. Adequately charge your laptop, cell phone, or desktop. Also, ensure that the Internet connection remains secure. Also, be prepared for an in-person follow up if required. The medical practitioner will be able to tell you whether you have to meet them directly for a follow-up appointment or not.

Hence, you may know that telehealth services reduce the risk among patients and health workers. Governmental authorities suggest that the recent happenings require people to stay indoors. Hence, in this scenario, you have to take care of your health, and securing a telehealth appointment is a crucial option.

How telemedicine impacts human life?

It is essential to understand that not only the patients but the healthcare providers are also facing the same risk of contemplating the virus. Keep in mind that the right action may help patients save their precious time, minimizing the transmission risk. Chronic illnesses sometimes required in-clinic visits. However, with the present state of happenings, it isn’t easy to go out.

Suppose you expose yourself to the physical world, keep in mind that telemedicine is a 24/7 lifeline for patients. It helps them connect to the medical provider and offers considerable comfort as well as assurances. These days telemedicine providers operate at an enormous scale, enabling them to provide care to the patients. Simultaneously, the different programs help medical practitioners to keep track of their patient’s appointments. Hence, it is beneficial for both.

The fact that the Internet has reached people remotely has prepared patients to use this option to treat their cold and flu-like symptoms. By keeping potentially infected patients outside the hospital premises, the healthcare system lowers the risk of transmission. It helps doctors to provide routine care to their patients who are suffering from chronic diseases. These individuals are at higher risk if they remain exposed to the virus. It is fatal for individuals to use the digital opportunity and reduce transmission.

Hence, telehealth technologies have provided quarantined individuals with an avenue to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic.