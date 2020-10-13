Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to “Adult” By Being In Control

Millennials have coined the term “adulting” to mean acting like an adult or engaging in activities associated with adulthood, as Time Magazine informs us. “Adulting” is about taking control and ownership of your life. One of the downsides of growing up as a millennial has been figuring out what is in your control, and what […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Millennials have coined the term “adulting” to mean acting like an adult or engaging in activities associated with adulthood, as Time Magazine informs us. “Adulting” is about taking control and ownership of your life. One of the downsides of growing up as a millennial has been figuring out what is in your control, and what isn’t.

In this article, we’ll look at a few ways you can be a more prosperous, competent adult by taking back control of the things you can. You may be surprised by how easy it is regain control and “adult” successfully.

Take Ownership Of Yourself

Psychologically, taking ownership of yourself may mean extricating yourself from a toxic relationship. Sometimes it might mean sending friends who you’ve known for most of your life packing. Taking ownership of yourself requires admitting that you might have made mistakes in the past. You need to accept that these mistakes are part of who and where you are in life, and begin rebuilding from there. You will also need to identify your goals and aspirations. Having goals makes it easier to ascertain what works and what doesn’t. Finally, it would help if you accepted that there are some things you cannot change. Accept who you are as a person, both good and the bad. 

Take Control of Your Budget

Being an adult requires having a stable mental state. Unfortunately, as Mint mentions, lacking money can degrade your mental state progressively. While you may need to get the services of a forensic economics firm like theknowlesgroup.org, you will still have to take stock of where and how you spend your money. Start by narrowing down any extraneous expenses you may have. Figure out how much you need to live for a month. Take that value as your base value for survival, and see how much you have left over. If you don’t have any left over, it’s time to think about aiming for a secondary income source or cutting back on the expenses you have, starting from the most frivolous and coming back. It’s a great feeling to have extra money at the end of the month.

Being an Adult Ics More Than Just Responsibilities

When you’re growing up, no one tells you about what you’re expected to do as an adult. Many people leave high school or college and can’t even make basic meals, or do necessary work around their houses. Knowing how to do these things doesn’t come naturally, and the motivation to get them done rather than just sitting around and hoping they go away is the hallmark of being an adult. “Adulting” is messy. It can take a lot of time out of your day, and your rewards are sometimes meager for the work you put into it. However, the level of satisfaction you get from being an adult is second to none. You never know how well you can “adult” until you try. Sometimes, the largest hurdle you have to overcome is yourself.

    Bailey King

    A digital nomad and an internet entrepreneur with a thirst for food and travel.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Copyright Radu Dan/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    A College Professor Who Taught a Course on ‘Adulting’ Says Millennials Don’t Consider Themselves Adults until a Milestone They’re Delaying Longer Than Ever

    by Mark Abadi
    Community//

    “I’m Baby”: Own The Mood To Stop Helplessness

    by Elizabeth Shabazian
    Community//

    The Social Impact Heroes of Social Media: Katina Mountanos is helping millennials to figure out how to navigate adulthood in a conscious, happy way

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.