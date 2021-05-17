How To Add Self Care To Your Work Day: 4 Simple Tips

Are you looking for ways to add self-care to your workday?

Many people get stressed and overwhelmed because of something involving work. It’s important that you add self-care to your everyday routine to ensure you don’t face burnout, depression, or anxiety.

Self-care can look many different ways, so it’s essential to choose what works best for you. Because it’s common to face stressors while at work, you need to find ways to prioritize self-care and take care of your mental health.

If you want to add self-care to your workday, here are 4 simple ways to get started.

Improve Your Time Management

If you haven’t already added self-care to your workday, it might be because you haven’t allotted time for it. When you properly manage your time, you do yourself a favor and put yourself at an advantage. If you complete tasks randomly and fail to organize your time, you end up wasting it.

So, you need to take the steps to improve your time management skills. The easiest way to do this is to create a schedule that makes your self-care a priority the same way your work tasks are. For example, you can add a time slot to your schedule for stretching or reading to ensure you make time for those things.

If you don’t work according to strict time slots, you can also create a to-do list and check them off throughout the day. As long as you get to each item, you’re set on your self-care for the day.

Stay Hydrated and Fed

Some people work so hard that they forget to nourish themselves. It may sound like a boring tip, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t important. For those who are attached to their workload, it can be difficult to step away for a bite.

But staying hydrated and well-fed will help you increase productivity and motivate you to finish what you start. Avoiding eating proper meals will lead to fatigue, exhaustion, and less work done.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the average person needs 30 to 50 ounces of fluid per day. Alongside that, you need healthy, nourishing meals at least a few times a day to satiate your hunger and give your body nutrients.

Meditate

A huge part of practicing self-care is learning how to prevent burnout no matter what’s on your plate. If you’re feeling consistently overwhelmed by your workload or other elements of your workday, then meditation is a great option.

Meditation uses breathing techniques and mindfulness to train your awareness, understand your thought patterns, achieve a mentally and emotionally calm state, and much more. Consistent meditation practice can lead to reduced stress and anxiety, enhanced self-awareness, improved memory, better moods, and much more.

When was the last time you took a few minutes to concentrate on your breathing and assess how you feel? Where does your mind wander when it’s quiet? These things can tell you a lot about your wellbeing and help you understand yourself better.

It’s easy to weave mindful meditation into your workday because you can do it for however long you’d like. There’s no limit to how long or short your sessions should be as long as you continue practicing bringing your focus back to center.

Decorate Your Workspace

Sometimes, a lacking work area can decrease productivity and make you feel unmotivated to finish your tasks. If your office space is boring, cluttered, or lacks elements of your personality, it’ll deter you from going towards it.

Think about what elements you’d like to add to your workspace so it reflects your personality and taste. You can add plants, photos of loved ones or pets, pops of color, and inspirational quotes to make the space your own and feel ready to complete your to-do list.

It’s also important to keep your workspace as tidy as you can so you don’t feel distracted by the mess. Make sure to declutter your office neat and throw out any trash so you’re ready to get things done without feeling the need to clean.

Your Turn

If you want to add self-care to your workday, these simple tips are sure to help you get started. It might feel difficult to prioritize taking care of yourself even with a busy workload. But if you don’t, you’ll quickly face burnout and risk not getting your tasks finished. How will you incorporate wellness into your work life?