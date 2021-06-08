How to Add Charity Work to a Hectic Schedule | Ekaterina Fields

Who out there doesn’t wish that they could help more? Many people want to spend more time volunteering but feel like their busy work and life schedules limit them.

Given the variety of volunteering opportunities out there, it’s safe to say that the perfect task is out there waiting. In addition, there are specific tips that can be followed to help create time to volunteer.

Volunteer Online

There are hundreds of virtual volunteer opportunities – especially now that the pandemic has changed the way people interact with one another. This is a way to volunteer without ever leaving the comfort of your home. This means that there is no need to worry about time spent commuting. Volunteering can even be squeezed in during a fifteen-minute break if need be.

Set Realistic Expectations

When signing up to volunteer with a program or organization, it’s important to set realistic expectations for yourself. This means that you should take the time to pick an organization or task that you are passionate about. Furthermore, it’s essential to be honest about the time you do have. Don’t sign up for more hours than you can honestly commit. The result will be disappointment and pressure.

Find Flexible Volunteer Opportunities

Much like finding virtual volunteer opportunities, flexible volunteer opportunities allow even the busiest people to find time to help out. Organizations worldwide will always need volunteers to send e-mails or make phone calls, not to mention a plethora of other tasks. So keep a weathered eye out for opportunities that you might be passionate about.

Find Passive Ways to Help

There are countless ways to passively give back and support the organizations you are passionate about. The most obvious way, of course, is to donate. But, don’t worry if you find yourself short on both time and money – there are plenty of other passive ways to help as well.

Other opportunities include lending your computer’s spare processing power or signing up for Amazon Smile (a setup that allows you to pick your favorite charity, which Amazon will donate to with each purchase you make).

These are just a few simple ways a person can help, even when limited on resources such as time and money. However, it is far from being a complete list, so make sure to research what passive opportunities might be available.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com