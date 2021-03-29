How to Actually Help a New Mom

Hands down the most difficult times in my journey as a mother were when my kids were little. The very hardest? When one was a toddler and one was a newborn. Can you relate? Some days, I’m really proud of myself for surviving that time.

But really, any mother of kids will attest to the fact that taking care of another new human being 24/7 is HARD on a person. Incredibly rewarding, yes. But hard nonetheless.

So, today we’re exploring ways to help that new mom! If you know someone who is about to have a baby, or just had one, consider one of these in order to truly support her.

1. Take FOOD

Whether it’s a healthy meal you make or a special dessert, new parents will always be grateful for food they don’t have to make. So, give the gift of sustenance! My sister’s favorite gift after her second child was a tray of meats and cheeses along with a bottle of champagne.

Too busy to make something? I get it. So, drop off a gift card to their favorite restaurant instead.

2. Gift Something Useful

Alright, yes that extra outfit is adorable. And sure, the ridiculous grass drying rack is fun. But honestly what parents NEED is diapers. And maybe some formula or nursing supplies. Self care items for the new mom are always a winner as well.

Yes, the frivolous extras are tempting, but remember that all the baby really needs is love, along with the eating, pooping, and sleeping essentials. So, save the parents from being overwhelmed with “stuff” later and get them something they’ll actually use.

3. Hold the Baby

Often, mom has been with her new baby for many hours straight, and what she may need most is a little space. So, hold that baby and let mom take a shower, or pick up her room, or read a book. Whatever she chooses, she will REALLY appreciate the freedom to do what she wants for a little while.

“There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others.” Mandy Hale

4. Pick Something Up at the Store

Are you heading to the grocery store? Why not see if the new mom needs something! Perhaps just a carton of milk or a piece of chocolate are the order of the day, but if it saves mom a trip, it can be really helpful.

And if she says she doesn’t need anything, pick something fun up anyway! A pre-prepped salad and frozen pizza will get eaten. I promise.

5. Be Available

Finally, I have never been more aware of the need for community as when I had a newborn. Moms NEED other moms to support them and navigate through their fears and anxieties. So, above everything else, be present and available for the new mama.

Bring a coffee over once in a while. Take her out for pedicures. Or sit with her in her home. Regardless of WHAT you do, be the friend she really needs right now.

Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much.” Helen Keller

In Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed these 5 ways to truly support a new mom! Sometimes the little things turn into beautiful memories for the recipient. When my first was born, my sister-in-law made us an amazing Italian dinner, and to this day it is one of my favorite gifts of all time. She held the baby while we ate, and I’ve never felt so pampered.

If you’ve had a newborn, what did you appreciate most when it came to help? What have you done for others? I’d love to know!