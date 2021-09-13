How to achieve your dream?

1) Where you are now: Be open and honest and admit some difficult truths about where you are now. You may be stuck in an unhappy marriage or muddling through a boring job without direction or even struggling with self-limiting beliefs about yourself. No matter how far you are from your ideal life when you start to look at where you are now, you’ll begin to see a change. Rather than believing where you are right now is your final destination, it’ll becoming the start of the line to where we want to go.



2) What you want to achieve. Consider what achieving them actually looks like but do not let your specificity limit your dreams. Nor should you let your fear, limiting beliefs stop you from dreaming, just because it’s difficult to achieve doesn’t mean it’s impossible. When you begin to name and specify your dreams, it opens up a new horizon for you. Rather than feeling stuck and hopeless, you can see a new life ahead full of purpose and inspiration.



3) Where you want to be: Focus on your goals and ask yourself if this dream will last or something that will matter in 10 years. Many ambitions fade and seem meaningless in the distant future. Ask yourself too is the dreams help other people or was it all about you. If later, then is fine but it will lack the richness of depth that comes with improving the lives of others. Generally, our deepest sense of fulfillment will come about the act of service to others. Consider what you want to be remembered for or what kind of legacy would you like to leave. Finally, consider if this is possible and feasible.



4) What do you need to get there: Once you have narrow down your dreams, you need to take “Action”. You can’t keep dreaming forever. The first step towards the journey will always be very difficult and might be discouraging but you need to be audacious and persistent when you are exploring the opportunities. Sometimes it means asking for help from someone who has been where you want to go. At times you may get rejection but don’t be discouraged. Only through a persistent and right mindset, it will pay off.

To learn to dream again, we need to get acquainted with ourselves and what motivates us on a deep level.