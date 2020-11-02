How to Achieve Success Based on Your Enneagram Type

The better we know our strengths and weaknesses, the more we can create success that is customized to our personalities. As a Strategy Coach for ambitious, multi-passionate entrepreneurs, I also connect my zones of genius to serve clients in growing their online business.

Here a are few quick productivity tips for each Enneagram type that you can use to promote success as you reach your goals.

If you don’t know your type already, you can take a free assessment on truity.com (not affiliated), but be sure to come back and see these tips for success.

Enneagram 1: The Perfectionist

Keep your deadlines and remember that done is better than perfect.

Enneagram 2: The Helper

Set boundaries to protect your time and accomplish your work.

Enneagram 3: The Achiever

Carve out extra time to include creativity along with your success.

Enneagram 4: The Individualist

A routine and stay committed even if you don’t feel like it.

Enneagram 5: The Investor

Get an accountability partner to ensure completing a task and not just researching it.

Enneagram 6: The Loyalist

A road map and take things one step at a time.

Enneagram 7: The Enthusiast

Use a journal or planner to organize your work.

Enneagram 8: The Challenger

Embrace your leadership style and delegate work to keep moving towards the finish line.

Enneagram 9: The Peacemaker

Bring others into your work environment or have your favorite playlist on in the background while you work.

These could vary based on your core or wing type so feel free to use both options if you are looking for strategies to become more productive in reaching your goals these last two months of 2020.