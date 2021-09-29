How to Achieve Physical and Mental Wellness and Why It Starts Within says Morgan Rees

A lack of physical and mental wellness is a growing problem in the United States, causing individuals to experience many health issues ranging from high blood pressure to obesity, depression, and heart disease. In addition, those who don’t prioritize their health are less likely to remain productive in the workplace, develop worsened symptoms as they age, And potentially reduce their lifespan.They’re also more than likely to suffer from low self-esteem and lack self-confidence for various mental and physical reasons.

Achieving mental and physical wellness is essential, but most people don’t know where to start. The process of achieving good health requires immediate dietary and lifestyle changes. Rather than putting it off, having a willingness to make changes to move through space efficiently is one of the first signs of someone ready to prioritize their health and wellness.

So, why is a lack of physical and mental wellness becoming a growing issue in the United States? Lack of resources and limited education are two of the leading causes. Those struggling with weight often don’t know what to eat or how to exercise effectively. As a result, they’re unhappy with their weight, appearance, or feeling overall unhealthy. This can contribute to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

Whether the goal of achieving physical wellness is purely aesthetic, performance-based, or a combination of the two, developing a customized plan with help from a fitness professional is single-handedly one of the most effective ways to reach health and wellness goals. A personalized program provides the structure needed to help individuals meet their specific goals.

As a certified personal trainer, Morgan Rees commits time and effort into working closely with clients to curate a plan that works best for them. “My goal is to teach my clients how to stabilize the body and begin using multiple muscles simultaneously to get the most out of any exercise they’re doing,” shared Rees. “Many people don’t realize they can reduce body fat while gaining muscle at the same time. They tend to think they’ll need to lose the fat first or put most of their focus into dietary restrictions, but that isn’t the case. Not only do I believe in helping my clients improve their health and wellness, but I also want to educate them on their health and dietary guidelines..”

After working in the industry for several years and helping hundreds of clients achieve goals, Rees uses her extensive knowledge on increasing muscle mass, corrective exercises, endurance, and cardiorespiratory improvement to provide an incredible experience for clients. “The training I provide to my clients is science and education-based. I don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all program. Instead, I offer individualized training styles and custom workouts to help my clients achieve physical and mental wellness. It all starts within. When you want to change, regardless of the reason, you have to get up one day and tell yourself that you’ll take steps to start getting closer to your health and fitness goals,” said Rees.

Follow Morgan Rees on Instagram to learn more about her custom fitness training plans and her passion for the industry.