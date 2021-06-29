How to achieve gender equality by 2030?

The global labor market is changing rapidly – thanks to innovation, mobility, and human awareness. That is why women need empowerment much more than ever before. Women still work predominantly in jobs that are less paid and do not offer social protection. Women earn less than men, and they carry an economically significant burden of unpaid domestic work on their shoulders. Empowering women is necessary in cyberpink world and in reality. It requires transforming societies to ensure equal benefits for all – one of the global sustainable development goals to be achieved in 2030. International organization UN Women is also actively involved in this movement and offers steps and solutions to improve the situation.

Equal pay

Inequality in education is disappearing. But this is not enough to eliminate gender discrimination in the labor market which prevents women from working in particular jobs and margins others, even the lowest-paid.

Many restrictions stem from the difficulty of balancing paid work and household responsibilities. Inflexible work schedules and limited parental leave are among the factors forcing women to agree to a part-time job or to leave work altogether for a long time. In some countries, the law still prescribes earlier retirement dates for women than for men.

What we can do:

Call for governments to enact laws and decrees regulating equal pay for women and men on an equal footing. Make sure business owners are closing the pay gap as well.

Any job is woman’s

Technology and green economies offer new employment opportunities for women. However, women usually perform low-paid jobs and are poorly represented in leadership positions. Half of the world’s working-age population work in the service sector, with a dominant share of female labor. Gender barriers to careers are embedded in discriminatory laws, social norms, and policies.

What we can do:

Urgent action is needed to remove these barriers. Provide education and training for women so that they know more about their opportunities.

Stop Harassment at Work!

The risk of violence and harassment in the workplace exists for women of all ages, occupations, and income levels. The consequences of violence, the source of which can be either a corporate executive or a taxi driver, are numerous. It is damaging to physical and mental health.

What we can do:

Legislation must criminalize all forms of harassment and gender-based violence in the workplace. Employers, lawyers, and union representatives need to educate women about their rights.

Equality of legislation and social guarantees

Only 67 countries have anti-discrimination laws in employment, while at least 155 laws prohibit women from engaging in any kind of activity or business. Women also do not have full access to social guarantees – they are the majority among that 73% of the world’s population who have no or only partial pension, no unemployment benefits, and no health insurance.

What we can do:

All discriminatory labor market laws must be eliminated. Provide social protection for women that will increase their well-being.