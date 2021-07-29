How to Achieve Flow State

Flow state—you know what it is when you achieve it. You’re “in the zone”, “on a roll,” or “your third cup of coffee is finally kicking in”. We can use flow state to hit peak performance through training. Joey Klein, CEO at Inner Matrix Systems, trains high-achievers to reach their flow state and meet their goals. In this article, Joey Klein provides his training expertise to help you learn how to reach flow state and maximize your potential.

Why You Should Train to Achieve Flow State

Flow state is characterized by a variety of attributes that support increased productivity and focus. At the forefront, a clear and focused mind enables complete visibility on the task at hand.

Flow can be experienced in all walks of life where people are focused and clear on their vision. This could be when learning a new skill, banging out an assignment at work, or losing yourself in a creative project.

How to Train for Flow State

We reach flow state when we are in peak alignment of emotion, mind, thought strategy, and nervous system. Our emotions are dialed, we are in a love-based state from a neurological perspective, and we are in a place of peace, fulfillment, or joy.

Train Flow State

Choose an appropriate environment that will nurture your flow state. For some, this means an environment with zero distractions. For others, it’s finding an environment with the right distractions. Experiment to find out what works best for you.

Relax the Nervous System

Focusing your breath is the first step to helping you learn to relax the nervous system to move into an automatic space.

Engage in a deep, circular breath practice by closing your mouth and touching your tongue to the palate of the mouth. Relax your body, starting at the top of the head and working your way to your toes. Gently breathe in through the nose until you find the very top of your inhale without straining. As soon as you find the top, pause for a moment, and then go straight into your exhale until you find the very bottom. Pause at the bottom for a moment. Repeat steps 1-4 for 20 minutes to start.

Create the Right Mindset

Be clear on the vision and outcome you would like to achieve. Connecting with that vision regularly helps to train the emotions, thoughts, and nervous system to focus in a way that creates flow.



Develop Your Skills

Set yourself up with the skills you need to accomplish your vision. From a psychological perspective, humans love it when we are doing what we know we do well. Turn these new skills into strengths so that you’re in your element once you are ready to start your project.

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. CEO, Joey Klein, and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching.