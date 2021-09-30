How to Accept Your Narcissistic Parent and Stop Needing Their Validation

Photo by Kaysha from Pexels

Those raised by a narcissistic mother or father are aware of their parent’s painful limitations.

Narcissistic parents don’t want their children to turn into adults with a mind, body, and spirit of their own.

They don’t plan on helping their children transition from depending on their caretakers to becoming independent and managing life on their terms.

For most people, watching their adult children navigate life is a joyful experience. Healthy parents induce confidence and a sense of trust in their children before they leave the ‘nest’.

These parents can attribute the successes of their children to how much they’ve worked on building a sense of self in the child early on.

Narcissistic parents do not think of their children this way.

Narcissists cannot help their children build a self. Which will force the child to rely on their parents later into adulthood for their needs. For housing needs, financial, emotional, and relationship needs.

Why? Because the child cannot trust herself and her abilities to build their own life and overcome various obstacles.

This leads to the child wanting to please the narcissistic parent and remain in contact with them. This way, they can rely on the parent to navigate adulthood.

What are narcissistic parents?

Dr. Ramani Durvasula, psychologist and expert in Cluster B personalities, believes narcissistic parents make it impossible for their children to become confident adults. Ramani identifies some signs of a narcissistic parent that everyone should know.

Low empathy. Narcissistic parents have trouble understanding their children’s point of view and their negative emotions. A narcissistic parent may ignore the child if they are sick, upset, or have trouble at school. Emotional stiffness. They can’t express emotions or tolerate them. Appearances matter. The parent focuses on the looks or the achievements of their children and encourages a superficial worldview. They create scapegoats and golden children. Narcissistic parents create roles for their children. They often choose a scapegoat who is, most often, the source and cause of the parents’ suffering. Narcissists also choose a golden child who has to carry the hope that the family will be OK, that the family will look good to others and will be successful. Invalidation. The parent constantly denies the child’s emotions, pain, suffering, and even their abuse experience. If the parent was the abuser, he rewrites history to appear like the good parent who is never mean. Controlling behavior. A narcissistic parent will keep tabs on everything that the child does. The parent wants to know who the child is meeting with and the decisions he needs to take. This type of micromanagement can chew on the child’s self-esteem later on. Arrogance. The narcissistic parent is often unaware of their own negative emotions and inner self-hate. To manage their self-hate, they adopt the “I am better than you” attitude wherever they go. Narcissists are arrogant and often feel the need to show this to the world.

All these traits create an impenetrable wall between the parent and the child, which will lead to the child thinking it is their fault for not being engaged with the parent.

Later in life, the adult child will chase the narcissistic parent for the love, acceptance, and approval that they never had.

Accepting a narcissistic parent’s limitations

It’s not easy to accept our family exactly as it is. To recognize that we never had loving and compassionate parents growing up.

But sometimes it’s better to convince ourselves that our family was not that bad than accepting the daunting reality of abuse.

We’ve had everything that we needed as a child. Food on the table, clothes, shoes, and clean towels in the morning. We had a comfortable bed and pocket money for school.

Everything felt in order. The house was clean, and a cavity would often warrant a trip to the dentist.

However, we may have grown up with a sense of doom looming over our heads. Maybe our family ignored us and we were often sad.

If that is the case, our parents failed to meet our emotional needs.

Indeed, all families have problems, but unhealthy families do more damage than good.

Families with narcissistic parents do not meet their children’s emotional needs.

The result is a child growing up alone, sad, without a sense of self. It also leads to the child feeling dependent on their family for taking basic action steps.

Narcissistic parents prevent their children from developing a self and that is because they, too, haven’t developed a self.

They believe not helping their offspring separate emotionally from them is the right thing to do. They are acting the same way their parents did in their own families.

This leads to the child needing the narcissistic mother or father’s validation, which creates an emotional dependence on the parent.

When we’re not ourselves but only a reflection of our narcissistic parent, it is quite hard to navigate life.

Not knowing what we love to do for work, what we love to eat, to read, what type of people resonate with us more, or even the hobbies we’d enjoy can bring much suffering.

This can also make us demand love, respect, and emotional presence from the very people who neglected us growing up.

And it is understandable. Anyone who grew up in a narcissistic home is hungry for those emotional goodies: connection, affection, and nourishment.

However, until we accept that a person suffering from narcissism cannot meet anyone’s emotional needs, including their own, we’ll struggle a lot not only in the relationship with ourselves but in all our relationships.

How to move on?

Jerry Wise, a family and relationship expert, touts the importance of differentiating ourselves from our narcissistic parents and living life on our terms.

He wants those raised in toxic families to understand that they don’t need their parents any longer. Children need their parents to survive, but adults need equal relationships.

If an equal relationship with a narcissistic parent is impossible, he advises the adult child to stop wanting things to change and have limited interaction with their family.

In more severe cases of abuse, Wise encourages us to go “no contact” to prevent further damage to our self-esteem.

Understanding that there is nothing we can do to change our personality-disordered father (or mother) will help us assess this relationship and take the healthy step forward.

Knowing this can shed feelings of shame regarding our inability to connect with our parents.

Wise also promotes the importance of boundaries and that they need to be expressed over and over in this relationship. We need to remind ourselves that it’s our responsibility to keep these boundaries up and not our parent’s responsibility.

Also, our narcissistic parent does not need to agree with our boundaries for us to feel good. Our family can have their own opinion about what we do, even if it’s a negative one.

However, if boundaries fail, we may need to cut all ties with the family so we can be safe.

Grieving the loss

Children raised by emotionally or verbally abusive parents grow up with an impaired sense of self. However, they also struggle with mental health problems.

A study done by Amin A. Muhammad Gadit in 2011 and published in the Journal of the Pakistan Medical Association found that verbal abuse like put-downs, swear words, threats, yelling, criticism and nasty remarks lead to mental disorders later in life.

Interacting with a narcissistic parent over an extended period can impact our mental health. However, we can start feeling better about these relationships by grieving what we never had.

Being raised by a narcissistic parent means we’ve suffered a significant loss. We’ve lost a good childhood, beautiful memories of us growing up. We’ve lost a relationship with a brother or a sister, we’ve lost our confidence, our trust in the world and others.

There is also a loss of parental love. We will never know what it means for our family to care about us. To tell us we can face life, that we are strong enough to stand on our own two feet.

Grieving an abusive parent is a non-linear process.

Sometimes we may go back and forth between reconnecting with our narcissistic family and letting them go.

However, if done with the help of a mental health professional, grieving can be less painful. It can also help us shed the shame we have accumulated in our family.

Accepting that our narcissistic parents didn’t care about us and only looked out for themselves will open the doors to a new world. A world where they don’t hold us down anymore.

Where we can be more open and let others in without getting hurt.