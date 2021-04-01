How This Social Sales Queen Is Helping Entrepreneurs Achieve the Growth She Knows They Deserve- Christina Connects

In the ever evolving world of digital branding and promotion, responding, interacting and prioritizing potential leads has become a time consuming process. All of this is in addition to the countless hours invested on creating and updating online content to attract leads in the first place, and then of course there’s the time required to actually service the clients who are ready to give you their business. Not surprisingly, many businesses drown in this process and sadly miss out on taking advantage of all their leads, and maximizing their income.

Christina Melgar of Christina Connects is the QUEEN of lead engagement and conversion. With a closing rate nearing a whopping 35%, it’s easy to see why her services are in such high demand with businesses all over the world.

Christina started in the hospitality industry as a high energy Event MC and soon after became a freelance event manager for events of up to 10,000 guests. As COVID-19 changed all of our lives in early 2020, Christina made a career change and decided to embrace her love of relationship building, and before long Christina Connects was born.

Through networking with online coaches and service providers, it became clear that connecting with leads was taking up so much time that it left business owners feeling burnt out, with little energy left to give to their existing clients. Christina embodies the online voice of each service provider she works with. Essentially, she identifies keywords in their everyday language, consistent emoji usage, and learns everything about their company and what they have to offer.

Selling high ticket items is TOUGH and takes weeks, if not months of nurturing leads. Christina takes this task off the hands of each service provider by essentially ‘being them’ through Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok DMs, so they can stay focused on their zone of genius. Christina also specializes in coaching other entrepreneurs. She will be launching her first ever Social Sales group coaching program, where she’s able to give service providers guidance and support on how they can attract more clients through their content and online presence. Her high touch 60 day program focuses on learning and implementing her social sales formula, positive sales psychology triggers, shifting your sales mindset, and creating content that converts.

‘In order for me to be successful, my clients need to be able to let go, be open, and show up online. I can’t do my job if they aren’t ready to trust another service provider in their DMs or if they’re not willing to show their face in the online space. I coach all my clients on how to show up authentically and how to post content in a way that makes their audience feel the way they want them to feel’, says Christina, who specializes in high ticket leads and her success rate speaks for itself. ‘I’ve developed my own sales process and system which has proven to be successful. I have a 76% response rate meaning 76% of people I reach out to respond to my personalized messages and scripts’.

After establishing Christina Connects in September 2020, Christina was fully booked out within 5 weeks and has now expanded her team as the business has grown. Coming from a diverse theatre background herself, Christina identified that many now out of work actors had the talent required to complete the role and has been able to offer positions to fellow actors with representation from both the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, something Christina is extremely proud of.

For more information on how Christina Melgar from Christina Connects can help your business check out her website or reach out on Insta @christinaconnects.