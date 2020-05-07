How This Miami Female Artist is Spreading the Love During Hard Times

It is no secret that 2020 has been filled with many unexpected obstacles for people around the world. In these dark times, many of us look for entertainment and uplifting news to keep our spirits high. Some people find happiness in the outdoors, TV, music, food, and art. And one of Miami’s female abstract artists has begun creating exactly what some of us needed.

Megan Duncanson, of MADART, has always brought a smile to people’s faces, across the world, through her art, and now it seems people are in need of even more brightness in their lives. Duncanson’s art has people saying things like, “this makes me happy,” and “Your art… it’s so uplifting… there is prob a better word… but your art feels warm.” And I think we could all use a little warm, fuzzy feeling.

But as with any career, staying motivated can be difficult. So we asked Duncanson how she is able to stay inspired, and here is what she had to say.

“I not only love creating art, but I love art in general. Whenever I get the chance to visit an art museum I jump on it. I always get so inspired when looking at the other beautiful art creations and hearing each artist’s story is inspirational. But it also opens my eyes to the lack of female artists being represented. You always hear about, and see, Monet, Picasso, Michelangelo, Vincent Van Gohn and nowadays we have Alec Monopoly and Romero Britto, all men. It really is hard to think of very well known female artists. But that inspires me to keep creating.” Duncanson said.

“Hearing how my art makes people feel is one of the most rewarding and inspirational feelings.” – MADART

Find Inspiration All Around You

Inspiration can lay in the smallest of details. Maybe its how the light bounces off of your furry pet’s fur, an old family photo you found laying around, or a beautiful sunset. We often forget to look around us, as we are so consumed with technology or our thoughts. If we all take a moment to relax and really absorb our surroundings, you will be surprised at what you may find that inspires you.

Do What You Love

We all grew up hearing that we can make a career out of our passions. And that still rings true. Many people are finding themselves with more spare time, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. As misfortunate as this situation is, it does allow a lot of people to spend time on their passion, that they may not have been able to before. Whether you love knitting, drawing, cooking, or creating music, now is the time to grow and build your passion into a hobby or possibly career. With current social platforms like TikTok and Instagram, making your passion into a source of income has never been easier. “I use social media every day. It allows me to share photos and videos of my art, to give my followers a better feel of the creations. I also want everyone to be able to enjoy my art and feel the happiness I hope to create, even if they do not have an art piece themselves,” said Duncanson. “I never thought I would be able to create a career out of my passion, it still feels crazy that I am able to make a living off of something so fun,” Duncanson said.

Don’t Give Up

It can be easy to give up on lots of things. Maybe you are trying a new diet plan, workout or trying to complete a difficult work task. But the key is to never give up, the person who can keep getting up after falling down will be the most successful. As they say, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’

The goal is to stay inspired, even when times are tough. Duncanson, is able to find joy in bringing happiness to others. When there is so much to feel sad about, you should always choose happiness.

Special thanks to Megan Duncanson at MADArtDesigns.com.