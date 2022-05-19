How Third Evangelista Tames His Sweet Tooth

I have been practicing many Microsteps from the Nourish to Thrive program for a long time! I keep a reusable water bottle at my desk as a reminder to stay hydrated during the day. I also opt for a quick walk when I feel like I’m hitting a food slump. I find that this helps reduce my cravings for unhealthy food. I have a daily cut-off for caffeine so it doesn’t impact my sleep, and before I eat I always ask myself, “Do I really want this now?”

I started these habits a few years back because of my need to lose weight. I have a sweet tooth, and at one point in my life, I clearly remember drinking one whole liter of milk tea every day! There was a time when I gained 25 pounds because of unhealthy food choices. I physically felt the negative effects of my weight gain, such as feeling easily tired and my knee pain resurfacing. My body was clearly telling me to do something about it! So I decided to cut back on sugar and start making better choices for my body, including making movement a priority. After losing weight, I was able to run 10 kilometers again with ease, play volleyball without hurting my knees, and so much more.

Over the past few years, I have changed many of my nutrition habits. Lately I’m focused on a protein-heavy diet because I go to the gym often. Although I started focusing on proteins to support my exercise habits, I’ve learned that protein-rich foods can help you regulate your thoughts and emotions, which I experienced firsthand. After switching to this diet, I felt calmer and I was able to concentrate better throughout the day, even in stressful situations. And protein helps me feel fuller longer too! I still have a sweet tooth, but I’m now able to control my hunger pangs and cravings for sweets because of the amount of protein I’ve been eating.

Throughout my fitness journey, I also learned that hunger can be psychological, which made a lot of sense. I tended to be psychologically hungry because of my old food habits, like eating multiple meals a day and consuming a lot of sugar. As a result, my body was expected food intake at a certain time, which I interpreted as hunger. I needed to figure out how to get my body to adapt to my new way of eating. Scheduling my meals helped a lot in eradicating my psychological hunger, because I knew when my next snack or meal was going to be.

Another thing people — including myself — often take for granted is hydration. Aside from skin-related benefits, drinking a lot of water keeps me relaxed and improves my sleep quality. My only tip would be to refrain from drinking too much water before bedtime. Otherwise I tend to wake up and take a trip to the bathroom in the middle of my sleep.

My biggest challenge so far has been getting my family to adjust to my new eating habits. My family loves to eat, so we make sure we always eat together! And my mom loves to cook. It’s hard to refuse food prepared out of love, but my mom knows I am watchful of my weight. I was able to convince her that I just need to lessen my food intake instead of refusing all of her delicious food. This way, we all enjoy her cooking and our bonding without changing so much.

I think my own diet changes have had an impact on my family as well, because my parents also started to cut back on sugar. Because of their age and our family’s history of diabetes, they need to be mindful of their blood sugar levels. They swapped out some of their high-sugar ingredients for alternatives as they prepare food to stay healthy. I hope this serves as a reminder that anybody can make big changes by starting small. You don’t have to throw out everything in your pantry and start fresh, you can begin with Microsteps to make small changes every day.