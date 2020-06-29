Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How These Top Female Founders Are Disrupting the Beauty and Marketing Industry

Highlighting their best advice around disrupting industry norms, marketing their brand, and inspiring change.

By

“What do you think makes your startup so successful?” A question I hear most frequently in interviews featuring top female founders and entrepreneurs. After all, it is a compelling one – it seems that we’re all eager to learn the common traits required to excel in the unforgiving world of entrepreneurship.

For the past few months, I’ve analyzed some of the best female founders within beauty and tech; from their humble beginnings to their tricky transition into the CEO role. I have listened to their interviews and watched them speak on stages; and with each new platform I learned a little bit more about the women behind the most innovative processes. 

From Emily Weiss, Founder of the well-known beauty disruptor, Glossier to Nancy Twine, the Founder behind Sephora’s beauty giant, Briogeo, these new age entrepreneurs have stood the test of time; managing to truly stand out in a competitive marketplace that has been historically dominated by men.

So, how did they do it?

After spending more hours than I would like to admit listening to these female trailblazers, I narrowed it down to one main theme: people first product, people first marketing.

Today, I am highlighting some of their best advice around disrupting industry norms, marketing their brand, and inspiring change. Use this as inspiration to challenge your own industry and push your business forward.

Conversational Commerce

“Everything that we’ve chosen to do, it’s because it’s better for [our customer],” says Emily Weiss, Founder and CEO of Glossier.

Emily has frequently attributed Glossier’s success on the digitization and democratization of their beauty and lifestyle brand. No Glossier product is made without soliciting the feedback of the Glossier community, essentially giving a voice to everyone who uses it. As Weiss notes in a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, “Women are ready for a beauty company that actually listens.”

Owning Influence

“We were once called ‘clown makeup’, now we’re growing 300% year-over-year,” says Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of The Lip Bar.

Melissa’s dramatic increase in sales can be attributed to the moment she notes as becoming her own influencer. With the goal of adding an authentic human touch to her brand, Melissa began to actively showcase who she was behind the scenes. Adding this small human element to the brand bridged the gap between her products and customer, ultimately resulting in increased sales year-over-year.

Inclusiveness

“From day one, I wanted Briogeo to not be about me. I wanted Briogeo to be about everyone. Briogeo was always meant to be a brand that offered solutions for every hair type, hair texture, hair need, ethnicity, background, and person,” writes Nancy Twine, Founder and CEO of Briogeo.

For what feels like the first time, there is a hair product for all people, hair types, and textures; not catered to one specific demographic that is often limited to a small section in convenient stores. With Briogeo, Twine promotes hair care for all; emphasizing the removal of the six harmful ingredients in her products, what she calls 6-Free: no harsh sulfates, no silicones, no parabens, no phthalates, no DEO, or artificial dyes.  

    Allyssa Munro

    Allyssa Munro is a Digital Marketer and Personal Development Blogger who enjoys partnering with various businesses and professionals to produce and promote engaging content. Her work has been featured in numerous online publications including Marie Claire, House Beautiful, Thought Catalog and more. Stay up to date with Allyssa on her blog, allyssamunro.com and on Twitter @Allyssa_Munro.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Juja Han on Unsplash
    Community//

    Ready to Start a Business? These 5 Podcasts Are Here to Help

    by Deborah Sweeney
    Wisdom//

    Woman Made: Emily Weiss

    by Violet Grey
    Community//

    Female Disruptors: Chanel Melton is shaking up entrepreneurship opportunities for women

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.