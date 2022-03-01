Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Challenge

How These Thrive Challenge Winners Focus on Gratitude and Feel Better About Life

Appreciating each other and the simple pleasures of life will bring you joy and boost your well-being.

By
Mom enjoying outdoor time with baby daughter
Mom enjoying outdoor time with baby daughter

When we’re in the midst of a life challenge, everything can seem overwhelming. But problems can be much easier to face when we focus on gratitude for what we have in our lives rather than what’s lacking, or on things that are out of our control. Appreciating family and friends, or just being out in nature, for example, can give us an immediate boost. And being grateful on a regular basis can actually lower stress and improve our well-being. 

Here are three ways Thrive Challenge winners have incorporated gratitude into their daily lives.  

1. Express your gratitude to your partner — just saying “thank you” feels good.

“When I started appreciating my husband Ken more, it was tremendous for our relationship. Ken and I are doing the Thrive Challenge together and find that being grateful for each other is bonding. Now, we take the time to talk to each other and we’re doing DIY projects together. We built a deck in the backyard, which was great fun. We’ve learned to be kind and say affectionate things like: ‘I appreciate you. I love you. Thank you.’”

—Lakreisha (Keisha) Staples, #5823 Supercenter; Dallas, TX; $5K Winner

2. Be grateful to yourself — you’re worth it!

“Every day I make sure I appreciate myself for my achievements. I’m grateful to myself for losing all this weight — 60 pounds! I’m grateful that I don’t have asthma anymore, that my blood pressure has gone down, and thatI have the energy to go to the park and play with my grandson and keep up with him. I dance in front of the mirror and say, ‘You look good!’ And I feel good, I feel wonderful. I’m alive.”

Sheila Edwards, Supercenter #3205; Lithia Springs, GA, 5K Winner

3. Write down what you’re grateful for, even things that seem ordinary.

“I’ve learned that gratitude isn’t only about the big moments. It can be something as little as waking up in the morning, which not everybody has the pleasure of doing, or having dinner, or watching movies with your family. Just small things like that are amazing to me. I’ve noticed in the past couple of weeks, I’ll randomly stop working and jot things down in my journal. Just taking five minutes to myself and writing the things down that make me happy resets my mind to go back to work.

— Aja Wells, Walmart Customer, Newport News, VA; $5K Winner

    Elaine Lipworth, Senior Content Writer at Thrive Global

    Elaine Lipworth is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has reported for a variety of BBC shows  and other networks. She has written about film, lifestyle, psychology and health for newspapers and magazines around the globe. Publications she’s contributed to range from The Guardian, The Times and You Magazine, to The Four Seasons Hotel Magazine,  Marie Claire, Harpers Bazaar,  Women’s Weekly and Sunday Life (Australia). She has also written regularly for film companies including Fox, Disney and Lionsgate. Recently, Elaine taught journalism as an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University. Born and raised in the UK, Elaine is married with two daughters and lives in Los Angeles.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The importance of gratitude

    by Maxine Stanton
    Wisdom//

    Once More, with Feeling: How Gratitude Keeps on Giving

    by Michele M. Tugade, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Why we need to practice gratitude every day

    by Carolyn Ray
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.