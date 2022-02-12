Contributor Log In
How These Thrive Challenge Winners Are Harnessing the Power of Positive Self-Talk

The way we speak to ourselves can impact our mood, our perspective, and our well-being.

By
Black woman examining hair in mirror
It’s completely normal to struggle with negative self-talk. Too often, we face an obstacle or fail to reach a goal, and our natural instinct is to be hard on ourselves. But what we don’t realize is that when we actively practice replacing those negative thoughts with positive ones, we’re able to adjust our perspective, boost our confidence, and unlock our potential.

Need some help getting started? Here are a few tips from Thrive Challenge winners that help them improve their self-talk during the day:

  1. Surround yourself with positive people 

“My best advice: Be around positive people… My kids say they finally got their mother back! They’re so proud of me. It’s become a family journey and the Thrive Challenge has helped us to make better choices. I’m positive and ready to go in the morning; my goal is to become a store manager and I’m on my way.”

—Becky Boudreau; Supercenter #0410; Murray, KY; $5K Winner

  1. Celebrate your small wins

“My biggest tip: Celebrate small wins just as much as you would celebrate big wins. Did you lose half a pound in a week? That’s just as big as losing five! You should also know what you want to achieve. Set a goal, but don’t worry if you don’t see immediate results — they will come. And have a support group. Knowing you have someone to turn to when you are struggling is huge.”

—Brian Cayen, Supercenter #1200; Ottawa, ON; $2K Winner

  1. Think of something you’re grateful for

“My relationship with myself has become forgiving… It’s not always easy, but it’s in the smaller moments that I remember to be thankful for my health and well-being. Every time I run, I’m aware of the strength of my lungs, how lucky I am to be able to do what I love. The Challenge has reconnected me with my family and has encouraged me to dream big.”

—Katie LeBlanc, Supercenter #1178; North Sydney, N.S.; $2K Winner

Rebecca Muller, Community Editor at Thrive Global

Rebecca Muller is the Community Editor at Thrive Global. Her previous work experience includes roles in editorial and digital journalism. Rebecca is a graduate of New York University, where she studied Media, Culture and Communications with a minor in Creative Writing. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the relationship between women and fitness media consumerism.

