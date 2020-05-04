How These 6 Life Coaches Are Navigating Covid Self Care

The way we choose to live our lives can be a complex and challenging system as is, and now we’re living in a world where we’re experiencing more challenges than ever before, especially when it comes to how to spend our time, take the best care of ourselves, and help our communities. Figuring out how to be when everything feels uncertain is a question we’re all asking. Although there isn’t a one size fits all answer here, these Life Coaches got together, took a look for themselves, and are sharing the perspectives that are making all the difference in their own lives during a time when it matters most.

Shanna McAlarnen, Incentive Being intentional with my choices first thing in the morning has given me a chance to control what I can, stay in touch with how I’m feeling, and the ability to show up even on the more distracting or anxious days.

I feel at my best when I “get ready” for the day which usually means spending quality time on 3 things: fashion, hair, and makeup. Beauty routines have always been a factor in creating a positive and confident mindset that helps me tackle my days. During Covid, I’ve certainly had challenging days where I just didn’t feel like getting ready, and I’ve been playing with ways to embrace the “au naturel” without falling into a slump or feeling like I’ve let myself go.

What I’ve incorporated into my morning routine is asking myself how I want to get ready, before just automatically assuming I should do the normal thing and then feel bad about myself if I wasn’t up for it. Somedays playing with a new outfit and putting on lipstick gets me on my game, and other days there’s a sense of needing to feel cozy with yoga pants and care for my skin makes me feel the most me. It helps to even make it an extra feel good experience by taking time for a deeper moisturizer or planning for a double cleanse at night. Being intentional with my choices first thing in the morning has given me a sense of freedom in controlling what I can during a time when most things feel out of my hands, being in touch with how I’m feeling, and the ability to show up even on the more distracting or anxious days.

Jesse Colman, Impact Coaching

In the face of our discomfort we return to our distractions. Why not try something new? Let’s work on facing our fears rather than be ruled by our distractions. Lean into the discomfort and find powerful ways of showing up for ourselves, for each other, for the world.

Discomfort is all around us and it has been forever. Cold and rain, hunger and spoiled food, comparison and self-doubt have wracked our beings for millenia and these still still right outside our doors if not in our homes. In order to control our environment we have become masters of creation. In order to avoid the discomfort that still exists we have become masters of distraction. The COVID outbreak and our collective response to it has reminded us that we are not masters of our environment. We still get sick. People die. We lose our jobs and can’t pay our bills. This is uncomfortable for everyone. In the face of our discomfort we return to our distractions. Why not try something new? Let’s work on facing our fears rather than be ruled by our distractions. Lean into the discomfort and find powerful ways of showing up for our selves, for each other, for the world.

Alison Daniels, Monster Shift Coaching

I’m taking the time to wake up each day looking at the gift of the day and really deciding – from a present, intentional place – what would bring me joy to do that day.

I was one of the many people for whom COVID-19 suddenly meant an influx of TIME into my life. And I was relating to it as such a gift! How many time had I lamented all the things I could do if only I had more time?? And with THAT came expectation upon expectation. I needed to make the MOST of this gift, OR ELSE! Or else what? What was I making it mean about me if I didn’t suck dry every last drop of opportunity? The foundation of my coaching practice is built around coming to terms with the fact that there is no rule book for life. There is no “way” that we’re meant to live – and that includes that way that we’re meant to use this time! No one is under any obligation to be productive. I’m taking the time to wake up each day looking at the gift of the day and really deciding – from a present, intentional place – what would bring me joy to do that day. What action I can take to move my life towards the vision that I have for it that would delight me!

Dionne Nicholls, Live Your Best Life For You

But even in the midst of the chaos, there is something so soothing to the soul when you take a moment to look for something good to be grateful for. And, the more you do it, the more infectious this euphoric feeling wells up in you and put you mentally and physically in a calmer more positive space.

In these uncertain times, it is completely understandable that we can tend to focus on what’s going wrong in our lives and in the world around us, as you face sudden hardships, consume the bleak stats of daily news feeds while trying to adjust to new social norms. But even in the midst of the chaos, there is something so soothing to the soul when you take a moment to look for something good to be grateful for. And, the more you do it, the more infectious this euphoric feeling wells up in you and puts you mentally and physically in a calmer, more positive space.

It doesn’t have to take long. I highly recommend The Five-Minute Journal, www.fiveminutejournal.com which is beautifully structured in such a way that it keeps your mind forward-thinking rather than allowing it to wander back into fear or anxiety for at least 5 minutes. Gratitude is such a potent mood-booster and there are studies to prove it, especially when practiced first thing in the morning and the last thing before bed. According to a study done by Emmons & McCullough in 2003, they found that keeping a daily gratitude journal leads to better sleep, reductions of physical pain, a greater sense of well-being and a better ability to handle change. –exactly what we need during a pandemic the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Jayme Alilaw, From the Core Coaching

Put yourself together. It raises your vibration.

Put yourself together. It raises your vibration. It makes me feel good and more engaged in my task when I make an effort. That can be anything from taking a shower to styling my hair to putting on makeup. It’s the act of being intentional that alerts my energy that it’s time to do it!

As the saying goes, if you cannot change the situation, change the way you look at it.

I see possibility everywhere! In this time when most things are topsy turvy, take the time to look at things from a new perspective. If there is something you want to do and the traditional way seems to be obstructed, discover or create a new way.

Go with the flow – be guided by how to help rather than forcing it. Pushing against what is causes frustration and a sense of failure. As the saying goes, if you cannot change the situation, change the way you look at it. As one who is used to being in control, or at least thinking I am, it can be challenging to let go and trust others, trust that all will work out, even trust myself to take the rest and time away that I crave. It’s challenging because it’s not been practiced. So practice. Trust in small ways, trust in intentional ways. Flex that muscle!

This is a great time to get back to the basics.

Use this opportunity to actively pursue who you are to the core. This is a great time to get back to the basics. In our busyness of normalcy, many find themselves lost in the roles they fulfill in work and other relationships. We get caught up in what we do. In this mandated time out for many of us, where activity is limited, I encourage you to actively pursue, to engage with who you are on the inside without the titles and the doing.