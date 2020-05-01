Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Learning From Others Makes You Better

How these 3 people have inspired me.

By

There are several business owners who consistently inspire me, ground me, and encourage me to stay on my journey. Each of these individuals are like minded in that they believe that we each can control the energy that we emit into the world. Yet each is different in their ultimate approach to how they share their craft with others.


Quyionah Wingfield. I first met Quyionah and her daughters as part of the launch of EnrichHER. The three of them started Cool Moms Dance Too after Quyinah’s partner committed suicide. Not only is she always grounded, she consistently gives herself the space to be in alignment with nature and her self. We recently discussed managing team members, and she candidly admitted that she enjoys creating the plans and strategy over managing others. She believes in her abilities to add someone to her team who could handle that aspect and was happy about it.

My first thought was that shouldn’t a CEO be great at everything from team dynamics to accounting to product development to marketing, but my inner self told me that the reality is different. In our reality, each one of us has to use our unique gifts to impact the world. 


Antonio Thornton.  I first met Antonio on E-Harmony. He took me on this date that included a picnic, a bubble machine, and 20 vegan dishes in my favorite park. Later, we ran into each other at a BNI meeting. BNI is an organization that promotions the support of other businesses in a network fashion. We became friends after that.

Antonio, at one time, led the largest law of attraction group in the south. He can speak with depth and understanding and can navigate the riddles of the mind. While he uses his craft specifically with the psychology of selling their product, he also has a well thought out solution for every problem.


Anika Williams. When I took the leap of faith and left my counter-terrorism job in D.C. to move to Atlanta to find my joy, I decided to find an outdoor yoga class to start my journey in Atlanta from a grounded place. Anika taught an outdoor yoga class under a beautiful tree in my favorite park. I ended up attending her class for years. I later learned that yoga was just the tip of the iceberg about her understanding of various traditions, breathing techniques, and energetic movements. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of physical practices to open up internal pathways after experiencing trauma, depression, and pain. I’m so grateful that she’s always giving me a new book, passage, or technique to try.


These three business owners inspire me daily. Though there are many more in EnrichHER Society, in my network, and the world who give me the courage to add my skill sets to the collective improvement of the lives of all of us every day. Thank you for being a part of my life’s joy.

Roshawnna Novellus, Founder & CEO at EnrichHER

Dr. Roshawnna Novellus is the Founder and CEO of EnrichHER, a financial platform that connects female entrepreneurs with lenders who want to earn a eturn on their investment while fueling the growth of women-led businesses. Dr. Novellus is a gender equality advocate who believes in economic empowerment and inclusive economic growth. Dr. Novellus holds a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering, with a Minor in Finance, a Masters of Science in Information Technology emphasizing Information System Engineering, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management Economics, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering – achieving Summa Cum Laude in each. Roshawnna served on the Commission on Women for the City of Atlanta and was honored as one of the Women Who Means Business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, one of the 40 Under 40 by Georgia Trend, a Halcyon Fellow for Social Impact, one of the Top 25 Disruptors and Innovators in Tech,  one of the 27 Black Founders and Investors to watch in 2019 by PItchBook, and LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
